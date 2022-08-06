Should retailers prepare to serve customers in ‘post-car’ suburbs?

Jun 08, 2022
by Matthew Stern

Tempe, AZ, is putting the finishing touches on a planned car-free community built to let its 1,000 inhabitants live — and shop — without owning cars.

The 17-acre community, called Culdesac, will open later this year, according to ABC 15. A vendor called Archer Bikes, which offers bicycle sales, repairs and rentals, recently closed the deal on the community’s final retail spot. The addition is consistent with what the article calls the community’s “post-car” ethos.

Culdesac’s website lists among its other retail partners Tacos Chiwas, Firecreek Coffee Company and Street Corner Urban Market. It also lists relationships with Lyft and electric car sharing company Envoy.

Towards the end of the 2010s, there was a growing buzz about retailers partnering with developers to work on concepts that would meet the needs of Millennials who were moving to the suburbs but were seeking city-style walkability.

Walmart in 2018 launched a website called Walmart Reimagined, which featured concept renderings of a store that would function as the “town center” of a community, offering entertainment areas, restaurants, outdoor spaces and health services.

In response to media enthusiasm, a representative of Walmart clarified to the Arkansas Gazette that the project was only in the exploratory stages and that the images on the website were meant to demonstrate possibilities, not plans.

Around that time there was, however, news of retail-anchored, walkable suburban developments cropping up in Arizona, Florida, Massachusetts and Texas.

Demand for such mixed-use suburban areas could accelerate with trends in homeownership. A study from Zillow found that since July 2021, suburbs have been growing faster than cities, GlobeSt. reported.

Even within cities commonly thought of as walkable, planners are considering changes to reduce reliance on cars.

A new plan backed by New York City mayor Eric Adams means to reduce the use of street space in NYC that is taken up by cars by 25 percent, according to Electrek. The initiative comes after COVID-19 forced the city to open up a significant portion of the city’s street to pedestrian use, which demonstrated how such a concept could work in the long term.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see communities like Culdesac, with residential space built alongside retail space, becoming more common in suburban areas that have traditionally been built with cars in mind? Should retailers plan on revamping or tailoring concepts for walkable communities like Culdesac, and how?

"Ideally, retailers would be involved in the planning stages of these concepts. This would allow them to rethink their entire experience versus just plopping down a store."

Raj B. Shroff, Founder & Principal, PINE

Raj B. ShroffFounder & Principal, PINE

Jeff Sward
Jeff Sward
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
1 hour 7 minutes ago

Living, working and shopping in a car-less environment. Sounds like a re-invented mall! Let’s go!

Neil Saunders
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
1 hour 6 minutes ago
Mixed use developments are certainly appealing and I can see more of them popping up. That said, I do not believe in a post-car society. It is simply not desirable for quality of life. Taking the example of Tempe, the video shows people cycling around in suits. In Tempe where today it will reach 105 degrees and we are not even at the peak of summer! Quite absurd. I cycle for leisure in Arizona and it is absolutely punishing during the late spring and summer, even in exercise gear. And what if people want to visit Target, do their grocery shopping at anywhere other than the small urban market that seems to be part of the community, or visit the local mall? To be fair, Tempe is a student town so this may be more suited to younger, non-family residents but I cannot see many people getting overly excited about ditching their cars – unlike the CEO of Lyft who is one of the co-founders of this venture and will no doubt be hoping it… Read more »
David Weinand
David Weinand
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
33 minutes 47 seconds ago

Agreed Neil. Environment will be key.

Dion Kenney
Dion Kenney
COO, Mondofora
1 hour 5 minutes ago

There are many changes coming to our communities – the result of technology advances, climate change, increased energy costs, etc. In every community we have consulted with in the past year, these changes are being discussed not just in context of retail, but relative to the entire master planning process for the community. Typically it takes years, if not decades, to bring master plans to fruition, but the conversation is happening more broadly than it may otherwise appear.

Bob Amster
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
52 minutes 55 seconds ago

Maybe your company should be renamed ‘mondofuori” (world outside). 🙂

Bob Amster
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
1 hour 1 minute ago

I am wondering how merchandise gets into the stores in such an environment, if trucks are not allowed. Drones that lower the product vertically from the sky into a rooftop might work. Not so for pianos, furniture, and white goods…

Matthew Stern
Matthew Stern
Editor, RetailWire
2 minutes 12 seconds ago

Hi Bob, I didn’t notice anything on the Culdesac website indicating that they were quite that rigid about vehicles — the concept seems focused on limiting private vehicle ownership. But your observation does raise an interesting point for future developments of this kind — could innovations in last-mile drone delivery technology realistically manage delivery from suppliers to retailers? How much of the inventory process, from a robotic fulfillment center down the line, could be completely automated?

Lee Peterson
Lee Peterson
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
1 hour ago

Oh please let it be so! Remember the first couple of months of the pandemic when people in LA could actually see the San Gabriel Mountains (which are right there)? A land of no cars, especially fossil fuel driven ones, is the first step to real green. Besides, work from home will make this even more possible and perhaps even necessary/profitable for retailers.

David Naumann
David Naumann
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
55 minutes 42 seconds ago

Town center communities that offer comprehensive services, shopping and entertainment within walking distance sounds like an appealing concept. While it isn’t for everyone, these car-less communities will have a strong appeal to people that want a more simple and convenient lifestyle. It is somewhat similar to some retirement communities where many residents commute around the property in golf carts.

Raj B. Shroff
Raj B. Shroff
Founder & Principal, PINE
54 minutes 22 seconds ago

I can definitely see communities like this becoming more common — or at least I hope so. Maybe today’s mall spaces, like Easton in Columbus, will do a better job of integrating residential spaces and others, in larger cities, will follow.

Ideally, retailers would be involved in the planning stages of these concepts. This would allow them to rethink their entire experience versus just plopping down a store and then having delivery available. Imagine an IKEA concept you could live above or a fully furnished IKEA concept in which you could rent an apartment turnkey from them — and have your meatballs and a slice of cake delivered to you fresh. Better integration in the planning process will lead to better experiences for the entire community.

“How” will depend on the retailer but I could see building lobbies having mini-shops, subscription programs, basically easier access to goods and services and things being less transactional.

Lots of possibilities. However a truly post-car U.S. won’t happen in our lifetime.

Rich Kizer
Rich Kizer
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
51 minutes 39 seconds ago

Haven’t many retail venues around the country sprouted up like this, in the form of “village life” complexes, in the last last 10 to 15 years? The success of these ventures has proven that they work, given the right mix of retail content. Yes, some have condos surrounding the venture, but I haven’t seen where those living in close proximity alone support enough traffic for all retailers in the compound. It has to have food and entertainment to become magnetic enough to create constant foot steps.

Georganne Bender
Georganne Bender
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
50 minutes 9 seconds ago

This is a spin on Disney’s Celebration town or The Corners of Brookfield (Wisconsin) where people live in a condo that surrounds a Von Maur department store, upscale retailers, entertainment spaces, and restaurants. One mimics small town life, the other urban living.

Culdesac sounds fun but people still need cars. It’s not like a true urban situation where public transportation is widely available. I am not so sure that the current partners are a draw. Other than Lyft, it’s interesting that none of the current partners are national brands. Personally, I think the shine would quickly come off of an environment like this when one is faced with the same venues day after day.

Gene Detroyer
Gene Detroyer
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
47 minutes 22 seconds ago

Bring it on!
Several years ago, I met a developer who specifically designed apartment complexes for young people who had no desire to have cars. His buildings were built in the suburbs within walking distance of the train station. They included small retail stores, Starbucks, boutique shops, and even small movie theaters. If someone needed a car to travel, there were facilities to rent them.

For retailers, think small, think about getting to know your customers personally, and sell lots of bikes.

The former CEO of General Motors predicted that by 2030, people will no longer own cars. I don’t believe it, but it may be a trend.

One of the top benefits of living in Manhattan is not owning a car. When I turned my last one in about 15 years ago, it was a tremendous freeing feeling.

Gary Sankary
Gary Sankary
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
32 minutes 3 seconds ago

Open spaces, walkable neighborhoods, reduced dependency on cars — sounds like nirvana to me. Open space centers, especially those that can combine entertainment and other options in their development, are not only popular, but they’re also good for the overall environment and for the communities where they exist. I’ve been surprised at just how popular a well-designed open shopping center can be. I live in Minnesota, where conventional wisdom would say no one wants to shop outside in January. And yet we have great examples of several new developments in town that have an open design concept and are packed, even in winter. Retailers, I believe, need to consider smaller footprint strategies to be ready to take advantage of these new developments.

