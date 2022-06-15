Should Starbucks end its open bathroom policy?
Starbucks may end its open bathroom policy as the challenges its stores face dealing with the mental health crisis now outweigh the risks of racial bias.
“We serve 100 million people at Starbucks and there is an issue of just safety in our stores, in terms of people coming in who use our stores as a public bathroom,” said Starbucks founder and interim CEO Howard Schultz last week at The New York Times’ Dealbook D.C. forum. “And we have to provide a safe environment for our people and our customers. The mental health crisis in the country is severe, acute and getting worse.”
He added, “We have to harden our stores and provide safety for our people. I don’t know if we can keep our bathrooms open.”
Starbucks established its policy that allows anyone to use its bathrooms in 2018 after a manager in Philadelphia called the police when two black men, who didn’t purchase any items, refused to leave the location. The two claimed they were waiting on an associate. A video of the arrest went viral and led to protests and calls for a boycott.
Starbucks apologized and closed all of its stores for a day of “unconscious-bias” training for employees.
Like many other quick-serve establishments, Starbucks previously allowed the occasional non-customer to use the bathroom but enforced the “customers only” policy for chronic and problem users.
As learned from anti-maskers during the pandemic, enforcing a bathroom-limits policy poses risks for baristas. However, many may welcome steps to limit the disruptions caused by vagrants.
The discussion comes as homelessness and its alleged link to rising crime rates has become a hot button political issue in many major and minor cities.
In a column for INC, tech columnist Jason Aten wondered if turning away a portion of customers aligns with Starbucks’ “third place” positioning. However, he concluded that a major lesson from the pandemic was that the health and safety of associates comes foremost, and that extends to customers as well. He wrote, “If limiting the number of people who come in your store allows you to better serve your customers, that’s, well, good for your customers.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Should Starbucks shift from an open-access bathroom policy to one limiting or prohibiting access for non-customers? Would a more restrictive bathroom policy create too much bias risk or possibly drive a consumer backlash?
8 Comments on "Should Starbucks end its open bathroom policy?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
The safety issue is a real concern, and so as much as I appreciate Starbucks’ open-access policy, the motivation to change it is understandable. It’s important to remember that, even if Starbucks changes their policy, they’ll also need to enforce it which will in itself cause issues, as staff will be forced to act as enforcers of the policy. Ultimately, Starbucks has an obligation to keep employees and customers safe, and if this policy is required to accomplish that then it’s reasonable.
VP of Strategy, Aptos
I think that last paragraph is the most important: if you don’t have safe and happy associates, you’re not going to have safe and happy customers. And if limiting the number of people in your store helps associates better serve customers, then that’s a good thing for customers.
And while I realize that Starbucks had inadvertently taken on a challenging social issue, I do question why this is all on Starbucks. What has happened to public restrooms that Starbucks has become the de facto provider? I know the answer – budget cuts, unsafe spaces, unclean spaces that aren’t monitored or maintained. But cities have a responsibility here too!
Managing Director, GlobalData
The bottom line is that Starbucks is a private company and there is no right to use its bathrooms without buying things – especially if that causes disruption for paying customers and the staff serving them. However Starbucks needs to balance that truth with the goodwill that an open bathroom policy creates, and the potential problems having to enforce a closed policy can cause. Ultimately, this should really be looked at on a location-by-location and a case-by-case basis, but the problem there is it is inconsistent and easy for bias to creep in. All that said, this isn’t all about Starbucks. If the issue is one of, say, homeless people needing to use bathrooms then city and local authorities also need to shoulder some of that responsibility.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
You are absolutely correct, ” this isn’t all about Starbucks. ” It is a problem that should not exist. It exist because the is a basic problem with American culture.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Both of my children worked at Starbucks as teenagers, and came home with insane bathroom stories. If the public can’t be trusted to use a restroom responsibly, the logical result is to close those facilities. It’s sad.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Retailers have a responsibility to provide a safe environment for shoppers and associates. If this is violated by anyone, homeless or not, then Starbucks reserves the right to take action. This will require Starbucks to re-engage with local communities and law enforcement to ensure procedures and protocols are put in place, practiced and enforced.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
I certainly agree with the Starbucks decision. I am a little surprised that there was an open bathroom policy at all. I live in Manhattan and the Starbucks stores I am familiar with have always had coded restrooms.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting