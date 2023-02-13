The best commercial of Super Bowl LVII is…

Sources: Ads from (clockwise from upper left) Tubi, Dunkin’, Netflix/GM, Popcorners

The Kansas City Chiefs, led by the game’s most valuable player Patrick Mahomes, came back from a halftime deficit to edge the Philadelphia Eagles in the final seconds of Super Bowl LVII 38-35.

The broadcast of this year’s game featured a halftime show by Rihanna. ESPN reports she “crushed her performance.”

The same may be true of some of the commercials that aired during the game with plenty of sites offering their top spot lists in one of RetailWire’s favorite forms of Monday morning quarterbacking.

Adweek’s top 10 spots were:

Tubi’s “ Interface Interruption ” made it look as though television sets across the country were hacked to take viewers away from the game. Workday’s “ Rock Star ” spot enlisted Kiss’ Paul Stanley, Ozzy Osbourne and others to humorously take issue with HR and business professionals who call each other rock stars. Molson Coors’ “ High Stakes Beer Ad ” makes a brawling case for either Miller Light or Coors Light as the best beer to drink, only for Blue Moon to step in as the winner. Netflix/GM “ Why Not an EV? ” puts Will Ferrell in various scenes from popular shows on the streaming movie service to plead for why they should appear (or not) in each going forward. The NFL’s “ Run With It ” puts the spotlight on flag football in the person of Diana Flores, captain of Mexico’s national flag football team. Ms. Flores uses her best moves to keep broadcaster Erin Andrews, crowds of people and even her own mom from getting her flags. Dunkin’s “ Drive-Thru ” commercial puts Ben Affleck to work taking orders until his wife, Jennifer Lopez, pulls up in line to tell him it’s time to go, and not to forget a glazed doughnut for her. PopCorners reunites Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul and Raymond Cruz in a “ Breaking Good ” spinoff of their hit television series “Breaking Bad.” Crown Royal’s “ Thank You Canada ” uses the Foo Fighter’s Dave Grohl to pay homage to the USA’s neighbor to the north. Doritos’ “ Jack’s New Angle ” makes the case for new flavors and shapes in the form of rapper Jack Harlow, who takes his music in a new direction with a triangle. Uber’s “ Uber One ” spot enlists P. Diddy to take a musical mogul approach to pitching its ride sharing and food delivery services.

Billboard’s top 10 were:

PopCorners Rakuten “ Clueless ” featuring Alicia Silverstone Workday T-Mobile “ Tell Me More ” with John Travolta, Donald Faison and Zach Braff Uber One Pepsi Zero featuring Steve Martin and Ben Stiller Dunkin’ Busch Light’s sendoff on Sarah McLaughlin’s American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals commercials Doritos Meghan Trainor and a cast of people getting their hands stuck in cans of Pringles .