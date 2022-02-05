Victoria’s Secret expects to have a beautiful experience on Amazon
Victoria’s Secret has launched a “storefront” offering its beauty products on Amazon.com, marking the first time the brand has sold not only on Amazon but through any third-party retailer.
Approximately 120 different Victoria’s Secret and PINK beauty products became available Friday on a dedicated page with purchased products being shipped by Amazon.
“We’ve heard consumers want to purchase VS Beauty in Amazon’s store and already search for the product on the site,” said Greg Unis, CEO of Beauty at VS&Co, in a statement. “This is a natural channel extension for us to continue growing our beauty business and meet customers where they are with the products they love.”
Mr. Unis told CNBC it made sense to start with beauty on Amazon because the beauty category doesn’t have the sizing complexities of apparel or intimate apparel. Victoria’s Secret bras, underwear and loungewear may find their way to Amazon, depending on customer feedback.
“Amazon is a free marketplace and anybody is allowed to sell [there],” Mr. Unis told CNBC. “We knew there was a strong appetite by just being observant on the range of products that were already being sold.”
Victoria’s Secret introduced its fragrances in the eighties and added body care and makeup in the late nineties. The category, which it sells through in–store shops as well as online, has grown to about 15 percent of company sales.
Since spinning off from Bath & Body Works in August 2021, Victoria’s Secret has made several moves to embrace a more inclusive marketing approach, acquired a minority stake in Frankie’s Bikinis and launched the Happy Nation tweens brand.
IKEA, Nike and Birkenstock have earned wide media coverage with decisions to stop selling direct through Amazon, but many mainstream brands, including Adidas, Crocs, Levi’s and Yeti, have dedicated storefront pages on the platform.
Merchandising in other stores has become more common for retailers, such as Sephora’s practice of selling inside Kohl’s, Ulta inside Target, Finish Line inside Macy’s and Athleta inside REI. Gap Home opened shops at Walmart last year.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does selling through Amazon offer more opportunities than risks for Victoria’s Secret? What factors should a retailer explore before deciding to sell direct through Amazon?
16 Comments on "Victoria’s Secret expects to have a beautiful experience on Amazon"
Managing Director, GlobalData
Now that Victoria’s Secret is separate from Bath & Body Works – which has a very large share of the personal care market via its body products – it makes sense to push beauty products more heavily. Their own stores will help with this, but a lot of them are fairly poor at showcasing beauty and generating impulse buys from non-core customers. Distributing on Amazon remedies this and should enlarge the audience and sales volumes. It will be interesting to see whether Victoria’s Secret opts to expand its Amazon offer to its core lingerie and intimates ranges.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
I am typically always hesitant to allow the fox into the henhouse and feel like selling on Amazon is a very risky strategy but, in this case, I think VS may be on to something. They are clearly listening to their customers and in my opinion – although I suspect other BrainTrust members may disagree – the risk to the brand is minimal. Extending their reach and acquiring more customers seems important to VS right now, and Amazon’s marketplace helps them accomplish that objective.
Principal, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
This is a great opportunity for VS. They do not have the brand equity of a Nike and their concern is reach and CAC and this definitely boosts their reach. They also can sell to customers “where they are” – going to where the customer is. Specifically for VS, the reward outweighs the risk.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
There is nothing sexy about buying on Amazon, unless you consider ease of shopping and fast delivery sexy. And maybe some people do.
It’s so easy to buy on Amazon that it makes other online buying feel cumbersome. Victoria’s Secret starting its partnership with beauty products on Amazon makes more sense than with lingerie. VS needs to hang on to the feeling its brand creates for those items; its own website is more suited for that experience.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
I wear Nike sneakers and have for years. It is time to buy the next pair. I went to Amazon and Zappos. The selection is just leftovers. I have no desire to go to a different site. Do I switch brands to one that is available on Amazon/Zappos?
Co-founder, RSR Research
I agree. At first I thought they were putting everything on Amazon and thought “What a comedown for the brand” but beauty products aren’t a bad idea. High margin, pretty commonly sold through other channels.
VS is at a crossroads I don’t envy. The devil or the deep blue sea.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
It is interesting how different brands either embrace or distance themselves from Amazon. To me, it’s simple. Go where your customers are. If the Amazon channel works, keep using it. If it doesn’t work, then stop using it.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
It can’t be better said — “Go where your customers are. If the Amazon channel works, keep using it. If it doesn’t work, then stop using it.”
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Victoria’s Secret clearly wants to expand their horizons. Amazon is certainly a conduit that enables reaching customers that are not already in their stores. And this new e-commerce business may ultimately help populate the stores. Beauty may not have sizing issues, but I have to believe there is still a lot of in-person validation that takes place in the beauty category. Amazon offers access to customers. There may be trade offs in the process, but access is a pretty powerful motivator.
COO, Mondofora
There is little question that selling on Amazon is both a blessing (the largest online shopping audience) and a curse (fees, negotiations, leverage, etc.) Big name, high quality brands have an advantage in selling on Amazon in that they are a known quantity and audiences will seek them out. They’ll still have to negotiate hard with a sophisticated Amazon team on fees, placement, etc.
Small, lesser known brands have to compete for audience attention based on price, features, etc. rather than name recognition and brand loyalty. They will have very little leverage in negotiating with Amazon, but are generally accustomed to fighting in a competitive market. It is likely to be the mid-size, not-giant brands that will truly struggle in the Amazon world, where the power of search optimization and name recognition cleave the world into “A-listers” and “everyone else.”
Managing Partner, Retail Consulting Partners
In this case this appears to be a good move to add the less complex products and extend the brand. Like many other retailers VS may limit its product exposure on Amazon to the fragrances and other beauty products. Amazon offers an excellent platform for VS to gain incremental sales in the fragrances area through name recognition without adding any risk to its intimate products brands. They will need to be careful to not confuse the customer on where to shop for what instead of everything in one place.
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
Victoria’s Secret relied so heavily on mall traffic that retailers simply can’t benefit from much anymore. Amazon simulates a mall in that sense for many brands today. This move also makes a lot of sense given that VS knows its shoppers are searching for it first on Amazon. You have to go where the customer expects to find you.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
A bit of “dancing with the devil” when retailers decide to try to partner with Amazon. When retailers are deciding to work with Amazon on any project, including merchandising and fulfillment, they need to ask themselves how much of their proprietary strategy they are exposing. Target learned this the hard way in the early 2000s when they partnered with Amazon and almost gave away the store. This effort seems very focused and feels to me like it will have more upside for VS than risk.
Content Marketing Strategist
As Victoria’s Secret evolves beyond men’s jiggly angel fantasies to serving strong, real and diverse women, it needs a mass platform. These ladies are already shopping on Amazon.
Starting with beauty allows Victoria’s Secret to test the market before expanding to the more complex apparel category.
Expect more “shop-in-shop” strategies like this on Amazon to maximize retailers’ omnichannel reach where we already shop.
Editor-in-Chief, RetailWire
Amazon is shipping VS’s beauty products. I wonder how long before the Buy with Prime button shows up on the VS site?
Retail Influencer, Speaker and Consultant
This is a classic case of “what do you want?” If it’s volume, one could do very well on Amazon. BUT if it’s about keeping your customers, retaining your consumers and helping them understand your products more, Amazon is the wrong place for that. Amazon is interested in Amazon. Everyone selling in Amazon is helping Amazon first, themselves second.
Victoria’s Secret has a great set of consumers that love the product. Does volume mean that much more than lifetime value?