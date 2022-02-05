Source: Amazon.com

Victoria’s Secret has launched a “storefront” offering its beauty products on Amazon.com, marking the first time the brand has sold not only on Amazon but through any third-party retailer.

Approximately 120 different Victoria’s Secret and PINK beauty products became available Friday on a dedicated page with purchased products being shipped by Amazon.

“We’ve heard consumers want to purchase VS Beauty in Amazon’s store and already search for the product on the site,” said Greg Unis, CEO of Beauty at VS&Co, in a statement. “This is a natural channel extension for us to continue growing our beauty business and meet customers where they are with the products they love.”

Mr. Unis told CNBC it made sense to start with beauty on Amazon because the beauty category doesn’t have the sizing complexities of apparel or intimate apparel. Victoria’s Secret bras, underwear and loungewear may find their way to Amazon, depending on customer feedback.

“Amazon is a free marketplace and anybody is allowed to sell [there],” Mr. Unis told CNBC. “We knew there was a strong appetite by just being observant on the range of products that were already being sold.”

Victoria’s Secret introduced its fragrances in the eighties and added body care and makeup in the late nineties. The category, which it sells through in–store shops as well as online, has grown to about 15 percent of company sales.

Since spinning off from Bath & Body Works in August 2021, Victoria’s Secret has made several moves to embrace a more inclusive marketing approach, acquired a minority stake in Frankie’s Bikinis and launched the Happy Nation tweens brand.

IKEA, Nike and Birkenstock have earned wide media coverage with decisions to stop selling direct through Amazon, but many mainstream brands, including Adidas, Crocs, Levi’s and Yeti, have dedicated storefront pages on the platform.

Merchandising in other stores has become more common for retailers, such as Sephora’s practice of selling inside Kohl’s, Ulta inside Target, Finish Line inside Macy’s and Athleta inside REI. Gap Home opened shops at Walmart last year.