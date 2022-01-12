Walgreens rolls out 24/7 delivery and parents with sick kids do the happy dance

Photo: Walgreens

Walgreens is coming to the rescue of parents caring for sick kids in the middle of the night. The retailer’s same-day delivery program is going 24/7 as of today.

The drugstore giant said that customers at nearly 400 24-hour Walgreens locations around the country would be eligible to order and receive from a selection of more than 27,000 products, including over-the-counter remedies, beauty and personal care products, groceries and household essentials. The service will not be available to customers in Alaska, Colorado, Iowa, Maine, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Orders can be placed using the Walgreens app or from Walgreens.com/SameDayDelivery. The retailer is promoting the service with a free delivery offer on orders of $20 or more through Dec. 10.

“Walgreens knows that taking care of health and wellbeing isn’t exclusive to business hours and that needs can pop up at any time of day — that’s why we’re always looking for ways to enhance the customer experience with convenient and trusted solutions,” Stefanie Kruse, group vice president of digital commerce, Walgreens, said in a statement. “As the place customers turn to for their last-minute needs, we know they will find value in being able to access the items they need most, no matter the hour, right to their door.”

The drugstore retailer is touting its 24/7 service as a natural progression of its efforts to make shopping and receiving goods more convenient for its customers.

Walgreens launched its in-store, curbside and drive-through pickup program in 2020 with orders ready in as little as 30 minutes. The retailer is currently piloting a 30-minute pickup guarantee in New Mexico, Oklahoma and select locations in Texas. Walgreens covers the cost of the basket if it fails to hold up its end of the delivery bargain.

Ms. Kruse in October told RetailWire that the 30-minute pickup pilot is a demonstration of Walgreens commitment to “continually looking for ways to meet our customer needs quickly and surprise and delight them with even more reliable shopping solutions.”

The retailer has not made public a decision to scale the 30-minute offer, but Ms. Kruse noted that Walgreens has quickly scaled its pickup and same-day delivery initiatives in the past and expressed confidence that “we would be able to do so again.”

Walgreens also offers same-day deliveries of prescription medications.