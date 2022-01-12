Walgreens rolls out 24/7 delivery and parents with sick kids do the happy dance
Walgreens is coming to the rescue of parents caring for sick kids in the middle of the night. The retailer’s same-day delivery program is going 24/7 as of today.
The drugstore giant said that customers at nearly 400 24-hour Walgreens locations around the country would be eligible to order and receive from a selection of more than 27,000 products, including over-the-counter remedies, beauty and personal care products, groceries and household essentials. The service will not be available to customers in Alaska, Colorado, Iowa, Maine, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia and Wyoming.
Orders can be placed using the Walgreens app or from Walgreens.com/SameDayDelivery. The retailer is promoting the service with a free delivery offer on orders of $20 or more through Dec. 10.
“Walgreens knows that taking care of health and wellbeing isn’t exclusive to business hours and that needs can pop up at any time of day — that’s why we’re always looking for ways to enhance the customer experience with convenient and trusted solutions,” Stefanie Kruse, group vice president of digital commerce, Walgreens, said in a statement. “As the place customers turn to for their last-minute needs, we know they will find value in being able to access the items they need most, no matter the hour, right to their door.”
The drugstore retailer is touting its 24/7 service as a natural progression of its efforts to make shopping and receiving goods more convenient for its customers.
Walgreens launched its in-store, curbside and drive-through pickup program in 2020 with orders ready in as little as 30 minutes. The retailer is currently piloting a 30-minute pickup guarantee in New Mexico, Oklahoma and select locations in Texas. Walgreens covers the cost of the basket if it fails to hold up its end of the delivery bargain.
Ms. Kruse in October told RetailWire that the 30-minute pickup pilot is a demonstration of Walgreens commitment to “continually looking for ways to meet our customer needs quickly and surprise and delight them with even more reliable shopping solutions.”
The retailer has not made public a decision to scale the 30-minute offer, but Ms. Kruse noted that Walgreens has quickly scaled its pickup and same-day delivery initiatives in the past and expressed confidence that “we would be able to do so again.”
Walgreens also offers same-day deliveries of prescription medications.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How will 24/7 delivery shape consumers’ views of Walgreens? What do you see as the opportunities and challenges around operating this service?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
When the situation is urgent, this service will be a Godsend and reflect very favorably on Walgreens. The challenge of this service, as with all same-day delivery services, is profitability. How do you deliver this level of service and not kill your profitability? That said, as a key player in the delivery of health products and services, Walgreens is making a strong statement by offering this new service.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
This is way more than convenience and a great service. This is customer acquisition — big time.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
This underscores Walgreens’ commitment to convenience, care, and customer loyalty. Kudos for meeting this important patient need!
Co-founder, RSR Research
I’d just be happy if I could consistently get through the drive-thru lane quickly. I once ended up missing my Tamiflu window because I had to wait in line for an hour for them to tell me they didn’t have any.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Let’s start with this line from the article: “The drugstore retailer is touting its 24/7 service as a natural progression of its efforts to make shopping and receiving goods more convenient for its customers.”
Convenience is the newest and perhaps one of THE most important aspects of a customer experience. While it was a true differentiator prior to the pandemic, since the pandemic began convenience in the form of delivery has come to the forefront of customers’ expectations. Walgreens can capitalize on this, but they have to deliver (no pun intended) on their commitment to the customer. They can’t fail the customer, especially if their delivery is tied to a customer’s health.
Managing Director, GlobalData
A sounds initiative for the type of products and needs Walgreens serves. Illness can strike at any time of the day and having an option to order essentials is very helpful for the consumer. As ever, what profitability for the service looks like remains to be seen, but at least this fills a real need.
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
I cannot see this as being a huge earner for Walgreens so it has to be a customer service offering that should be well received by consumers, particularly those with young children or who need medicine overnight. Will Walgreens continue the initiative after the trial? That will be interesting. My guess is this is too expensive a PR strategy to make it long term.