Walmart pilots its way into the drone delivery race
What would Orville and Wilbur Wright think? What would Sam Walton think, for that matter?
Walmart released news yesterday that it has launched a drone pilot program to test on-demand delivery of groceries and select household essential items in North Carolina, the state where the famous brothers took flight with their powered aircraft in 1903.
Tom Ward, SVP, customer product, Walmart, wrote on a company blog that the retailer began testing drone deliveries in Fayetteville yesterday. In making the announcement, Mr. Ward pointed to the spirit of Walmart’s founder Mr. Walton who said, “I have always been driven to buck the system, to innovate, to take things beyond where they’ve been.”
Source: Walmart
“We know that it will be some time before we see millions of packages delivered via drone,” wrote Mr. Ward. “That still feels like a bit of science fiction, but we’re at a point where we’re learning more and more about the technology that is available and how we can use it to make our customers’ lives easier. Take for example our autonomous vehicle work with Gatik, Ford and Nuro — we’ve gained loads of valuable insight into how autonomous vehicles fit within our business.”
Walmart’s drone test puts it among a list of retailers, including Amazon.com, CVS, McDonald’s, 7-Eleven and Walgreens, that are doing the same.
The Federal Aviation Administration approved Amazon Prime Air as an official “air carrier” last month, enabling the company to get its commercial drone delivery program off the ground in the U.S.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does Walmart’s drone test signal that the timetable for making deliveries in this way is being substantially moved up? How do you see drones fitting in with various other forms of delivery using autonomous vehicles?
9 Comments on "Walmart pilots its way into the drone delivery race"
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
Let the drone wars begin! Walmart does not do science experiments. Walmart does not want to be second to anyone in this race and will be nipping at Amazon’s feet ever so closely. They will get this right while continuing to work on other forms of autonomous delivery is my guess.
VP of Account Management | Buy Box Experts
The race is on to implement the latest in last-mile delivery. Anything to get packages to customers faster and cheaper. This year’s surge in e-commerce shopping due to the pandemic has definitely moved up the timeline on many trends. What may have taken five years to come to fruition has all been packed into one crazy year.
Managing Director, GlobalData
This is a great learning exercise and it is good to see Walmart testing and trying new things. However as Walmart themselves have said, this is really experimental and not a step to having thousands of Walmart drones buzzing around delivering products to customers. In the future, I am sure drones will play a role in mainstream fulfillment, but we are a long way off from that stage.
Content Marketing Strategist
Retail leaders have hit the fast-forward button on drone delivery. Drones would deliver speed and convenience, which are essential to earn happy, loyal customers.
Drones are ideal for rural, hard-to-reach regions and relatively small, light packages. Urgent essentials include pharmacy and grocery products, especially during potential lockdowns.
By contrast, autonomous vehicles are ideal for urban consumers and larger, heavier orders.
Loyalty & Marketing Strategist, Comarch
The timetable for making drone deliveries certainly seems to be moving up given the significant increase in online orders and deliveries during this pandemic. Now the question is, how the consumers are going to respond do this? What new set of issues might this bring? A lot is yet to be discovered but it seems to be a step in the right direction at this time and in this environment.
Worldwide Director, Industry Strategy, Microsoft
It will still be some time before delivery by drone takes flight. (See what I did there?) Packages are limited to around 10 pounds, drones can only travel short distances, require FAA clearance, require human oversight – and more importantly, not everybody lives with a large landing pad in their backyard.
That said, autonomous vehicles do have a place and could be used now. I opined in this piece that small rolling vehicles could be used for contactless curbside pickup by any retailer/grocer today. With the size of Walmart’s parking lots, I am surprised they aren’t doing this now.
Founder | CEO, Female Brain Ai & Prefeye - Preference Science Technologies Inc.
It is beyond comprehension, the race to fill our skies with drones as a last-mile delivery convenience to customers. The 12-second Walmart video only shows one ugly drone, imagine drone delivery at scale. It seems Amazon and now Walmart is predicting a homebound future where we humans shelter in place for relief from the noise and daylight darkness of drone filled skies. Biking, taking walks, driving a car through a neighborhood will become dangerous activities. Surreal. Are we as consumers connecting the dots? Why work to save the climate when no one will want to go outside to avoid the noise and risk of being hit by a drone, dropping out of drone filled skies? Is getting a delivery an hour earlier worth disrupting the serenity of nature? Sounds like big multi-national corporations will soon be in control of our great outdoors and our skies above towns, cities, and rural areas. Something for all of us to consider before it is too late.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Competition is good! Amazon, while apparently being the first to market with this delivery concept, shouldn’t “own” the drone delivery industry. Having a player like Walmart in the game – and any other retailers who choose to get into drone delivery – will force both companies to give it their best in terms of quality, experience, pricing and more. I’m looking forward to seeing how this plays out. The future is now!
Senior Director - Industry Solutions, Software AG
I absolutely love this. It’s another great example of COVID-19 being the Change Accelerator.
Technology that was met with skepticism like this now has a new raison d’être, being a way to achieve contact free delivery. Alongside autonomous wheeled vehicles like Starship whereby the differentiation is about population density – wheeled vehicles being more suitable for urban areas with drones for suburban environments.