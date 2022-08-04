What’s the path to becoming a retail industry thought leader?

13 expert comments
Discussion
Apr 08, 2022
by Dave Wendland

Through a special arrangement, presented here for discussion is an excerpt of a current article from the blog of Dave Wendland, VP, strategic relations at Hamacher Resource Group and Forbes Council Member.

My journey to gaining recognition as a thought leader did not begin by accident, nor did it occur overnight. Thoughtfully crafting articles, speaking at industry conferences and sharing my opinion across various social media channels allowed me to reach a wide audience, which helped me become more known throughout the industry, and my reputation naturally began to build.

Not terribly long thereafter, various publications and associations were reaching out to our organization or to me personally for editorial input or opinions.

Becoming a thought leader is not a self-proclaimed title. An audience must “award” you that honor. Audience engagement can be the most effective indication of how useful your insights are and how others are responding to your thoughts and viewpoint.

Throughout my journey, I’ve recognized that great thought leaders surround themselves with other thought leaders. I’m humble enough to realize other viewpoints matter and other subject matter experts know far more than me.

A delicate balance must also be maintained to ensure that the reputation that is being fostered is not self-serving but focused on interesting ideas or concepts. I have seen countless instances where thought leaders create a personal brand without relevance to their company — this is a pathway to unwanted confusion, internally and externally.

Here are five suggestions to successfully utilize public relations efforts to establish a market position as a thought leader:

  1. Be authentic: It is impossible to fake expertise and convince others of its relevance without well-founded experience.
  2. Be provocative: True thought leaders drive conversations instead of being mere contributors to them.
  3. Be consistent. Make sure each piece you create remains true to your company values and aligns with the overall perception people have of your brand.
  4. Be collaborative: Remaining open to sharing content from other individuals in your industry enhances your reach, invites new readers and brings forward other points of view and experience.
  5. Be strategic: The views that you share should engage at a strategic level to help followers solve problems or broaden their perspectives.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What advice would you have for someone seeking to establish themselves as a thought leader within the retail industry? What suggestions would you emphasize from or add to the article?

Braintrust
"Retail punditry should begin and end with real-life examples that support opinions. Without them, we wind up with theories like 'stores are dead' that confuse the narrative."

Cathy HotkaPrincipal, Cathy Hotka & Associates

Cathy HotkaPrincipal, Cathy Hotka & Associates

Cathy Hotka
BrainTrust
Cathy Hotka
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
40 minutes 46 seconds ago

I’ll add another qualification: be informed. Retail punditry should begin and end with real-life examples that support opinions. Without them, we wind up with theories like “stores are dead” that confuse the narrative.

Dave Wendland
BrainTrust
Dave Wendland
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
26 minutes 20 seconds ago

You are so right, Cathy. Genuine knowledge and firsthand experience adds power and relevance to the message. Unsubstantiated “theories” are a dime a dozen.

Georganne Bender
BrainTrust
Georganne Bender
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
36 minutes 58 seconds ago

Well said, Dave! I would add do the work, make sure you have something to say, and experience to back it up. Comment on industry forums and social media, attend industry functions, connect genuinely (that’s important!), and offer your help. There will always be wunderkinds who come out of nowhere, but the rest of us got here through hard work, perseverance and, frankly, a little bit of fairy dust.

Dave Wendland
BrainTrust
Dave Wendland
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
24 minutes 29 seconds ago

As one of our industry’s foremost thought leaders, Georganne, your demonstrated hard work, persistence, and ever-presence is duly noted!

Georganne Bender
BrainTrust
Georganne Bender
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
22 minutes 23 seconds ago

Thanks, Dave! I am going to frame that comment!

Brian Delp
BrainTrust
Brian Delp
CEO, New Sega Home
33 minutes 12 seconds ago

I’d also add, be direct. There is a lot of fluff out there. Direct and actionable insights are key.

Dave Wendland
BrainTrust
Dave Wendland
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
23 minutes 5 seconds ago

Absolutely, Brian Delp. I would concur that “being direct” should not be overlooked.

I often tell my children (and my team members) that when you speak with confidence your competence will shine.

Carol Spieckerman
BrainTrust
Carol Spieckerman
President, Spieckerman Retail
30 minutes 52 seconds ago

Nice list, Dave! I would add: bring a point of view, not just an opinion, do your research, support media outlets’ and reporters’ expressed goals and content angles, respond to all inquiries promptly and, most of all, always focus on providing value first and the rest will follow!

Dave Wendland
BrainTrust
Dave Wendland
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
20 minutes 46 seconds ago

This is great, Carol. Be original with your well-vetted point of view.

It’s easy to follow and parrot others, it’s far more valuable when you express your own opinion and can defend it with facts!

Dion Kenney
BrainTrust
Dion Kenney
COO, Mondofora
25 minutes 23 seconds ago

I’ve always heard that “genius” is the ability to look at the same data points as everyone else but to see insights missed by them. I don’t know how you train yourself to see things missed by everyone else. It certainly starts with curiosity, and a willingness to look deeper than surface issues might suggest. In Dave’s case, I would say that insight is only one aspect of what makes him a thought leader. Being able to frame insight in a relatable and actionable way is for some a superpower. Making the hard work of observation, analysis, and synthesis seem effortless is the modern world’s version of magic.

Dave Wendland
BrainTrust
Dave Wendland
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
12 minutes 12 seconds ago

Thank you for the compliment, Dion. Framing insights to be relatable and actionable is exactly what I’m striving to do each day.

DeAnn Campbell
BrainTrust
DeAnn Campbell
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
22 minutes 38 seconds ago

The point of being a thought leader should never be to garner fame or riches. Your singular focus has to be on helping others with no expectation of payback. If you do manage to attract an audience it’s merely a happy accident resulting from doing something you love so much that you rarely think to charge for it.

Dave Wendland
BrainTrust
Dave Wendland
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
13 minutes 10 seconds ago

Love this, DeAnn. Happy accidents are what keep me going and growing!

