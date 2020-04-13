When should non-essential retail stores reopen?
A new survey from Morning Consult finds 24 percent of U.S. consumers do not expect to feel comfortable going back to a shopping mall for at least six months. Another 26 percent were not sure when they would feel comfortable, or offered no opinion.
Half of the respondents in the survey taken from April 7 to 9 said they would be comfortable heading back in three months, including nine percent within a month and 16 percent within two months.
Another survey from First Insight, fielded on April 3, found 60 percent of U.S. consumers feel that stores should reopen by the end of May.
The surveys come amid some hopeful signals that coronavirus infections may be plateauing in hot spots like New York. Government officials are also weighing the public safety versus economic risks of relaxing social distancing guidelines.
First Insight’s survey found 87 percent of consumers now saying they are worried about the coronavirus, up from 71 percent in the last survey in mid-March.
“We may still have a way to go,” said Greg Petro, CEO of First Insight, in statement. “That said, it is important that retailers and brands continue planning by ensuring they have the right product and price when the time comes.”
Without a vaccine or understanding of how many people are immune due to a lack of testing, social distancing calls will remain. Many non-essential retailers will have to decide to what degree they will reopen. When they do so, many will add safety measures currently found in grocery stores, including restricted entry, one-way aisles and plexiglass barriers for cashiers.
Many states and cities are requiring customers to wear masks while shopping in accordance with CDC recommendations. LaBonne’s Markets, a family-owned grocery chain in Connecticut, last week began taking customers’ temperatures.
Retailers also have to consider whether it’s worth it to reopen.
H&M’s slow traffic recovery in China since reopening stores was a sign to Honor Strachan, analyst at GlobalData, that shoppers will return apprehensively in other regions, as well. Mr. Strachan wrote in a note, “Understandably retailers will be keen to reopen stores to clear seasonal stock and recover lost revenue, but the impact to profitability by opening these stores too early could be severe.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What factors should determine when non-essential stores reopen for business? What changes, if any, do you expect to see in these locations when they finally reopen?
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Do you really think we’re qualified to answer this question? I don’t, and I’m looking for someone who has a background in infectious diseases to opine. Not a politician, not a retailer, someone who actually knows what they’re talking about.
I have my opinions, but I’m a retail analyst…
Executive Vice President Marketing, Cybera
What Paula said.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Stores should open when public health leadership says it’s safe to do so – not politicians. Public health and safety must come before commerce. Today, the Washington Post reported that at least 41 grocery workers have died so far. Retail workers are dying to help people buy essentials, which is tragic enough – should we ask retail workers to risk their lives over a sweater? A pair of shoes? When stores do open, they will do so slowly and carefully. The fact is, store traffic will be slow to come back anyway, given the financial carnage this crisis has placed on most consumers.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
If non-essentials can follow the social distancing and sanitary rules that are being followed by essential businesses then it should be a consideration but a lot depends on the county/state mandates in place and the situation on positive infection cases, deaths and recoveries.
VP of Retail Innovation, Aptos
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
When Dr. Fauci gives the green light. And I suspect that will be regionally and with newly defined social distancing rules. There is not going to be a “light switch” moment.
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
There are several factors that will determine when non-essential stores will reopen for business. First, retailers will need to wait to open stores in specific states until governors lift the current restrictions on each state. This will likely not be a nationwide decision. The decisions will be complicated and based on more testing and a dramatic decrease in new COVID-19 cases.
Once non-essential retailers are given the “green light” in a given state, they will probably be operating under some new rules, at least initially. I suspect that retail associates may be required to wear face masks and gloves and they will continue to practice social distancing. Consumers may be encouraged to wear mask and gloves initially, until health officials are comfortable with the level of new cases. It is going to be weird for a while, but at least retailers will begin to open their doors soon. Whatever officials determine “soon” is in their state!
President, City Square Partners LLC
I think the consumer has it right. When approximately 50 percent of the survey participants are not comfortable or not sure about going back to the mall this should tell non-essential retailers something. Retailer precautions, like those implemented in grocery retailing, will help. But until employment comes back, consumers will not have the disposable income to spend. For now there is no rush to reopen non-essential stores.
Managing Director, GlobalData
This decision has to be based on the epidemiological data and so needs guidance from scientists. That said, it is likely that the opening dates will vary from state to state – as the infection curves vary from state to state.
No decision should be guided by what consumers happen to think in a survey. People are free to exercise their personal judgment about whether to visit a mall or not, but consumer preferences don’t trump science.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
I’m sorry, but who in their right mind would even speculate? Follow the data. Follow the experts. Follow the need. NEED is capital letters.
Now that the curve is flattening, too many people are saying we should start opening. To me, that is a bizarre thought. I am not even sure that when the curve in on the downward trend that that is a signal.
There are other countries that are slowly opening. Let’s see what happens there. What is the rush versus the risk for a second or third wave?
As an aside, my daughter delivered a handful of babies this week. Half of the mothers were asymptomatic, but tested positive for COVID-19. Does that suggest that there is 50 percent of the population out there running around without symptoms but with the ability to spread the virus? Or 40 percent? Or 20 percent? Or even 10 percent? How can we open anything without knowing this number?
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
When we KNOW that our employees and our customers walking in our stores are not carrying and inadvertently spreading the virus. That is a responsibility the industry must take up and ensure federal, state and local governments provide the necessary testing to execute against.