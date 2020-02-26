Will a CEO’s crowdsourcing plea save Modell’s Sporting Goods?
Family-owned chain Modell’s Sporting Goods, a familiar retailer throughout the northeastern U.S., has hit the skids, and the CEO has taken an unusual step of reaching out publicly to crowdsource funds in order to keep the company afloat.
In an interview with Fox Business, Modell’s CEO Mitchell Modell announced that he was for the first time planning to sell equity in the company and that he was hoping people who were watching the show and are fans of the chain would invest in it. In the face of an ongoing downturn, Modell’s has been forced to close more than 15 percent of its stores.
Mr. Modell also created a video, posted online, in which he personally details the onset of the financial issues, discusses the company’s 130-year history in New York City (featuring members of his family) and makes a pitch to outside investors to help keep the company running.
Among the causes for the decline Mr. Modell cites are a broad shift in power from the retailer to the consumer in the past decade and, more directly, fallout from a Wall Street Journal article and a season of bad weather in 2019, which provoked a liquidity crisis. At that time the chain had more than 150 stores.
Modell’s really began wrangling with its decline early last year, when it brought on a restructuring advisor to determine how to fix the company, according to the Journal. At that time, the chain was in a position to file bankruptcy as one possible way to restructure its debt.
While brick-and-mortar sporting goods as a whole has faced challenges, some companies seem to be finding ways to successfully compete in the new economy.
Dick’s Sporting Goods, for instance, has shown signs of improvement recently, which it has ascribed in part to its increased investments in employees. In 2019, the retailer launched a new associate training program and began to focus on employee recognition, offering tiers of rewards for employees demonstrating different types of exemplary service.
- Mitchell Modell Executes Precedent Setting Crowdsourcing Campaign To Save New York Institution Modell’s Sporting Goods And 3300 Jobs – Modell’s Sporting Goods/PRNewswire
- Interested in investing? – Modell’s Sporting Goods
- Sporting-Goods Retailer Modell’s Hires Restructuring Adviser – The Wall Street Journal
- Will its culture of recognition be a game-winner for Dick’s Sporting Goods? – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will Modell’s crowdsourcing campaign help pull the chain out of its downward spiral? What other steps will Modell’s need to take to turn its business around?
4 Comments on "Will a CEO’s crowdsourcing plea save Modell’s Sporting Goods?"
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
#pathetic. A business exists to make a profit. Call in people who can help change the culture to one of selling better than anyone else. I’m reminded of the scene in You’ve Got Mail about trying to get a writer to lead a movement to keep the business alive – pity parties don’t work. Your video makes this a tarnished brand. Brand perception is everything with this Hail Mary. Dick’s must be smiling.
Retail industry thought leader
The challenge faced by sporting goods retailers is a disintermediation threat from their vendor community. When 50 percent of what you sell is Nike and they limit what you can sell and compete directly it makes it hard to win the battle. If you are Dick’s you can muscle through it because of your size and geographic diversity (where sports like baseball and football happen during four seasons) but smaller regional players are being crushed. Modell’s needs to differentiate itself via private label or a niche sports focus to survive this tsunami.
VP of Retail Innovation, Aptos
This is the big question for retailers in the next decade: do you have the capital to make the investment it is going to take to modernize (read: digitally transform) your company? I don’t know in the case of Modell’s specifically, but you have to ask: how is this money going to be used? If it’s just to stabilize business as usual, that’s throwing good money after bad.
It’s okay to tap into passion for a brand – if consumers really love the brand then they should be willing to put some money towards trying to save it. If the crowdsourcing fails, though, that’s pretty telling as to the obstacles that Modell’s faces – far more than structural issues, if consumers don’t see the company as relevant in their lives then there are very few actions the company can take that will save it in the face of that level of disaffection.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
I don’t know if this move will help, but I also don’t see a solid plan to turn business around. They are a brick-and-mortar business mostly and there have been a lot of success stories where pro-activity in changing to meet customer shopping habits has helped lessen the blow in loss of sales and revenue. Maybe looking at similar businesses, like a Dick’s Sporting Goods, would be a good starting point for them…