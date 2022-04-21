Will customers know everything about products with digital ID?
A recent article in Fast Company forecasts a world in which products can tell customers anything and everything about themselves using a digital ID, readable via QR code or NFC tag that contains information about everywhere the product has been and lasts as long as the product does.
The technology is being developed as customers appear more conscious about the provenance of the products they buy.
Assigning digital IDs to products in every category, from jackets to t-shirts to furniture, could lead to the birth of new customer services and business models, according to Natasha Franck, founder and CEO of connected product company EON, as cited in the Fast Company article. In categories like fashion, Ms. Franck sees digital IDs allowing retailers to drive easy re-ordering, styling, care, repair and resale, monetizing at each step in a given product’s lifecycle.
Similar technology is already being deployed in grocery. Recently, global grocery chain Carrefour became the first grocer to utilize blockchain to provide additional information on its organic products in-store via QR code. Scanning a QR code brings customers information about the origin of the product and the pathway it has taken, its level of quality and its organic certification.
Questions remain about how much customers would actually utilize or benefit from this granular degree of information. While many U.S. enterprises have taken steps to improve their sustainable and ethical production profile — and have promoted themselves accordingly — there are examples of companies thriving while doing the exact opposite.
For instance, despite its notorious lack of supply chain transparency and sustainability initiatives, Chinese marketplace Shein remains at the top of the fast-fashion world according to High Snobiety. The warehouse-direct marketplace has generated $15.7 billion in sales and is pursuing a $100 billion valuation.
Privacy could also become an issue were brands to attach a digital ID to every product and track metrics about them. Customers may be uncomfortable about having personal data collected about them and appended to products they intended to eventually resell, and such data could theoretically be used in damaging ways by the new owners of used products.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see digital IDs catching on for all products and, if so, what sort of information will customers expect from them? Will privacy concerns and other downsides prevent the use of this technology for reuse?
COO, Mondofora
Product digital IDs will be one of the great tools to enhance the shopper’s experience. While it might appear that the appeal is in the marketing dimension, the real value will be as an early entrant into the world of Augmented Intelligence – expanding our decision making capability rather than replacing it (Artificial Intelligence). Combined with pattern recognition tools and gamification enhanced interfaces, retailers will have found the Holy Grail of customer shopping experience.
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
Some retailers are already doing this in non-digital ways, such as Arket who lists out completely where every material is sourced. It’s certainly a smaller subset of consumers who want this level of transparency, but if retailers keep the higher level information available for shoppers, I do think that ultimately there will be majority interest. For example, instead of sharing every single material and its source, summarize whether or not all aspects of a product are sourced and manufactured ethically and sustainably. The nitty-gritty details don’t matter to shoppers, but the overall ethics and sustainability will.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
It is a good step towards further improving the customer experience, especially for customers that are interested in maintaining environmental standards, and assuring green sourcing and manufacturing methods for the products they buy. The informational tags should be removable after purchase or they could be used for tracking.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
At first glance this sounded like a way to get rid of a bunch of different hang tags. Let the customer scan the code and all that info pops up on their phone. I can see how it could then take the customer on a deeper and broader journey. But how many shoppers will have the patience and curiosity to make that journey?
CEO, New Sega Home
This is already a major feature internationally but has be slow to be adopted in the U.S. Customers want traceability and transparency, but it’s not always at the top of the priority list. There is a balance between form and function, and the more emphasis there is on the form component the less likely customers are to care about the behind the scenes aspects. Although there is a push for sustainability in fashion, for example, fast fashion still dominates with companies like Shein due to the form value proposition.
Consulting Partner, TCS
This is exciting technology with practical uses to assure authenticity and safety.
Privacy could be an issue until laws catch up to prevent abuse. But the benefits far outweigh the risks or concerns.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
In China, much of this is already being done. In Hema supermarkets, even the fish are coded as to where and when they were caught.
I’d like to know what percent of the population truly cares about the product other than the look and feel. How many of us have asked about the sustainable advantage of a shirt, pants, skirt or blouse?
Do you?
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
“75 percent of customers worried that higher prices will force them to rethink their financial choices in the coming months and 48 percent thinking about rising prices all the time.” In times of a BIG squeeze in prices and incomes, yes, digital IDs will catch on.