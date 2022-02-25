Photo: The Container Store

The Container Store introduced on Tuesday a new logo, tagline — “Welcome to The Organization” — and brand campaign.

The new logo, the brand’s first overhaul in its 44-year history, features three nested baskets positioned in a smile shape alongside the company’s name. The look is designed to demonstrate that many customers feel The Container Store is their “happy place” as they seek to organize their lives.

The baskets icon is also expected to help the brand translate better on smartphone screens as The Container Store’s first mobile app arrives in March. The retailer is launching a new three tiered-loyalty program, as well.

The “Welcome to The Organization” tagline and campaign is designed to offer a more inviting and inclusive call to welcome new customers and more emotionally engage existing ones.

The update follow’s last year’s shift in brand purpose to a more emotional one, centered around transforming lives, from its longstanding functional messaging. The former tagline, “Where Space Comes From,” spoke to overcoming space challenges.

Melissa Collins, chief marketing officer, told Advertising Age, “We moved to a more emotional thinking about what it means in a person’s life to be organized — the brand purpose of The Container Store exists to transform lives through the power of organization.”

“Our charge was to take The Container Store to a more emotional place,” added Greg Hunter, executive creative director, at Preacher, the Austin-based advertising agency that helped guide the updated messaging, in a press release. “By treating organization as a club we can all join, not a chore we can often dread, Welcome to The Organization does just that.”

The retailer is also sponsoring its first TikTok challenge, #showusyourdrawers, in a partnership with Drew Barrymore. Influencers including The Home Edit, Marie Kondo and Cassandra Aarssen, who have exclusive lines at The Container Store, are also involved in the campaign.

The Container Store is making the campaign and branding updates at a time when its sales growth has slowed following robust sales during the pandemic when homeowners tackled home projects amid lockdowns.