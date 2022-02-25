Will emotional storytelling work for The Container Store?
The Container Store introduced on Tuesday a new logo, tagline — “Welcome to The Organization” — and brand campaign.
The new logo, the brand’s first overhaul in its 44-year history, features three nested baskets positioned in a smile shape alongside the company’s name. The look is designed to demonstrate that many customers feel The Container Store is their “happy place” as they seek to organize their lives.
The baskets icon is also expected to help the brand translate better on smartphone screens as The Container Store’s first mobile app arrives in March. The retailer is launching a new three tiered-loyalty program, as well.
The “Welcome to The Organization” tagline and campaign is designed to offer a more inviting and inclusive call to welcome new customers and more emotionally engage existing ones.
The update follow’s last year’s shift in brand purpose to a more emotional one, centered around transforming lives, from its longstanding functional messaging. The former tagline, “Where Space Comes From,” spoke to overcoming space challenges.
Melissa Collins, chief marketing officer, told Advertising Age, “We moved to a more emotional thinking about what it means in a person’s life to be organized — the brand purpose of The Container Store exists to transform lives through the power of organization.”
“Our charge was to take The Container Store to a more emotional place,” added Greg Hunter, executive creative director, at Preacher, the Austin-based advertising agency that helped guide the updated messaging, in a press release. “By treating organization as a club we can all join, not a chore we can often dread, Welcome to The Organization does just that.”
The retailer is also sponsoring its first TikTok challenge, #showusyourdrawers, in a partnership with Drew Barrymore. Influencers including The Home Edit, Marie Kondo and Cassandra Aarssen, who have exclusive lines at The Container Store, are also involved in the campaign.
The Container Store is making the campaign and branding updates at a time when its sales growth has slowed following robust sales during the pandemic when homeowners tackled home projects amid lockdowns.
- Welcome to The Organization: The Container Store Launches New Logo, Brand Campaign, Welcome Offer – The Container Store
- The Container Store Launches New Brand Campaign – The Container Store/Business Wire
- The Container Store Group, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results – The Container Store
- The Container Store’s new logo—why the brand is updating – Advertising Age
- The Container Store Gives Organizing the Studio 54 Treatment in a Brand Refresh – Adweek
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are The Container Store’s new logo and “Welcome to The Organization” tagline both winners? Will emotional storytelling relate better than functional messaging for The Container Store?
Join the Discussion!
6 Comments on "Will emotional storytelling work for The Container Store?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Aside from the tagline having a faint dystopian feel, these moves are all positive for The Container Store. The fact that it’s taken this long to come up with its first mobile app is mildly alarming though – let’s hope they’ve seen the future and decided to be part of it.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
I’m sure that someone is going to get an emotional lift from organizing their home if they haven’t already done this during the pandemic. But for most of us, I think it’s less about emotion than The Container Store thinks. They are the epitome of functional and they are walking away from that – I’m not sure it’s the best approach.
Co-founder, RSR Research
Agreed. And service.
Co-founder, RSR Research
I don’t love the new branding, and I agree with Jeff about the mobile app.
What distinguishes The Container Store isn’t its logo or its commercials – it’s the assortment and great customer service. I would have thought they’d emphasize the service aspect more, not less.
CEO, New Sega Home
This is definitely the right angle. Wellness is a key focus for products right now, so making a case for the wellness of your home aligns with this. Organization is a major craze — even before the pandemic, Marie Kondo’s show (which The Container Store licensed) started a movement. The show itself focused on the emotional side of organizing and the feeling you get from a harmonious home. Now as consumers are stuck at home, this trend has only increased. Consider also the show The Home Edit which Walmart licensed, however The Container Store was the main store featured in the series.
President, Humetrics
This is a great marketing move for two reasons: