Will Kohl’s new CEO prove to be a good shepherd or a wolf in sheep’s clothing?
Tom Kingsbury is no longer the interim CEO of Kohl’s. The company yesterday confirmed earlier reports by formally announcing that Mr. Kingsbury has been named to the position on a permanent basis while continuing to serve on its board of directors.
Mr. Kingsbury follows Michelle Gass, who left Kohl’s in December after a contentious tenure during which she battled activist investors who at various times pushed for a sale of the company, and wanted to spin off its real estate assets and split its stores and online operations into separate publicly traded businesses.
Kohl’s new CEO came to the job as part of an April 2021 deal that the retailer’s leadership and board made with those activist inventors, Macellum Advisors and Legion, to appoint directors they supported. Mr. Kingsbury officially joined Kohl’s board in October 2021 following the close of its annual meeting of shareholders.
Retail experience will not be an issue for Mr. Kingsbury as he formally takes the leadership helm at Kohl’s. He boasts more than 40 years in the business, including serving as president and CEO of Burlington Stores between 2008 and 2019. He was SVP, information services, e-commerce, marketing and business development at Kohl’s between 2006 and 2008. Mr. Kingsbury currently serves on the boards of Big Lots, BJ’s Wholesale Club and Tractor Supply in addition to Kohl’s.
“This is a pivotal time for Kohl’s, and I am excited and energized to work with our talented team to elevate our performance and create value,” said Mr. Kingsbury in a statement. “During the last few months, I have seen the passion and dedication of the Kohl’s team and the unique value we can bring to our customers nationwide. I look forward to partnering with the board and leadership team to build on our strengths and deliver on our strategy for our shareholders and other stakeholders.”
Kohl’s has struggled to distinguish itself from its competitors in recent years as first the pandemic and then supply chain challenges and inflation took a toll on its performance. The retailer under Ms. Gass sought to expand its presence in athleisure, build its private brand contribution and forged brand partnerships (Amazon.com, Levi’s and Sephora) but failed to gain the traction many thought it should. The chain in November posted a net sales decrease of 7.2 percent with comps down 6.9 percent.
- Kohl’s Appoints Tom Kingsbury as Chief Executive Officer – Kohl’s Corporation
- Kohl’s and Investor Group Reach Agreement – Kohl’s Corporation
- Thomas Kinsgbury – Kohl’s Corporation
- Kohl’s Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results – Kohl’s Corporation
- Does this activist investor know what’s best for Kohl’s? – RetailWire
- What will happen to Kohl’s after Michelle Gass goes to Levi Strauss? – RetailWire
- Is Kohl’s putting too many of its eggs in Sephora’s basket? – RetailWire
- Will Kohl’s be known for something other than its retail partners? – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think Tom Kingsbury needs to do as he takes on the Kohl’s CEO role on a permanent basis? What do you think is likely to happen to the chain’s performance?
Join the Discussion!
4 Comments on "Will Kohl’s new CEO prove to be a good shepherd or a wolf in sheep’s clothing?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Mr. Kingsbury appears to be a choice all parties can agree with – even the activists. The challenges Kohl’s faces are well understood, and Mr. Kingsbury has had a front-row Board seat to see it all. And while it’s likely that the chain’s performance may get a little worse before it gets better, what I’ll be watching for is the trajectory and level of innovation. New initiatives, ideas, concepts and most importantly, how these get executed. Good luck Mr. Kingsbury.
Managing Director, GlobalData
In terms of experience and knowledge of retail, this is a solid appointment. What worries me, however, is the standstill agreement made with activist investors. What has been promised to secure this? Selling off real estate? Splitting off e-commerce? Something else that will be detrimental in the long term? Only time will tell, but if this is the case, Kohl’s is in for a bumpy ride. The whole and immediate focus should be on rebuilding the proposition, not playing financial games with the company.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
His biggest challenge will be to not let the urgent drown out the important because he will have a lot to do. Kohl’s still has a small window of opportunity to remain relevant, but it will take a lot of work across multiple departments. Their business model and branding are perfect — for the 1980s — so bringing their processes into alignment with today’s multi-channel shopper will be critical.
They have the benefit of some great brand partnerships like Nike and Vera Wang, but these aren’t merchandised effectively. Their Sephora shop-in-shop is completely walled off from any Kohl’s experience which de-motivates Sephora shoppers from exploring the rest of the store.
The discount middle is a dangerous place to be; you only have to look at JC Penney or SteinMart to see that retailers in this zone don’t have the same appeal to discount shoppers as stores in the TJX family that offer more of the treasure hunt experience. But they’ve chosen a CEO who has a solid background to turn Kohl’s around.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Mr. Kingsbury takes the helm while the company is in dire straits, and so bold actions are required. He should consider closing underperforming stores and get back to the basics of store appearance, clean layouts, and new product assortments. He also should take a hard look at the previous partnerships that Ms. Gass brought into the store and pivot away from the ones that are not delivering profitable value to the business. For his e-comm business, he ought to dive deep with analytic rigor and understand his true SKU profitability, so he can make smart decisions on the 20% of products that are driving 80% of his revenue, and begin to purge languishing products that eat into the P&L. He has a lot of tough sledding ahead, but I’m rooting for him!