Will retailers stop the presses on print circulars?
Walgreens reportedly ended its print circular last fall, Target last November and CVS at the close of 2021 as comfort with digital circulars and coupons has grown over the pandemic.
CVS told The Sun Chronicle in Attleboro, MA, that an abridged print circular would be available in stores, but newspaper inserts would cease. CVS said its customers ”were more digitally engaged than ever.”
Walgreens announced its shift to digital circulars last October at its Investor Day. John Standley, EVP and president, Walgreens, told analysts, “We are shifting investments from mass promotions to mass personalization. In the midst of the pandemic, we transitioned away from 18 million weekly print circulars to a digital circular that this month will be fully personalized to each individual customer.”
Digital circulars have been promoted for their ability to personalize content and target customers based on past purchases, gender, location and other factors.
Dick’s Sporting Goods said its shift to digital helped optimize pricing and promotions to boost margins. Speaking at an investor conference last week, CEO Lauren Hobart said, “We used to have blunt instruments in the newspaper, where pricing had to go down for eight pages of items or whatever it was, and you had to release that six weeks before. You had no idea what the market is going to bear or what inventory levels would be. We are now literally making day-to-day decisions.”
Retailers still produce circulars because it’s part of the shopping routine for many customers and the digitally-challenged, including many elderly shoppers who missed the digital shift.
One print circular believer is Bed Bath & Beyond, which found a shortage of print circulars due to paper supply and labor issues dragged down store traffic during the summer and early fall last year.
Mark Tritton, president and CEO, said on a quarterly call in early January that circulars contain the chain’s popular coupon, but it’s also “the connection point” for customers to explore the website and come into the store. “We artificially cut off that lifeline, that regular rhythm of communication to our customer. And it was a big mistake,” he said.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How relevant are print circulars as part of the shopping journey for most consumers today? Is there a way for retailers moving to digital to bring their customers along who are comfortable with print circulars?
14 Comments on "Will retailers stop the presses on print circulars?"
COO, Mondofora
We have been predicting the “end of printing” for several decades, and the declining health of the printing industry suggests it has been happening in slow motion for a while now. As more shopping is done via mobile devices, this trend is going to continue. Some retailers, however, cater to an audience that is very “circular friendly,” such as grocers. The numbers will drop, but I’m not sure it will ever reach zero in my lifetime.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Stopping print circulars has been a topic in retail – especially food retail – for years. But until another way to collect the co-op funds is in place and all parties, including the CPGs, agree to it, print will stay. Weekly circulars are little more than a tool to get funding from manufacturers, so the manufacturers have to be included in any change.
CEO, New Sega Home
This is a pendulum that I think will continue to keep swinging. What’s old is new is old is new. As a lifestyle branding piece, they can be effective but pinpointing effectiveness as a volume driver requires a coupon element. Bed Bath & Beyond had moved away from the circular, then moved to a more lifestyle catalog, much like what you see with Crate or Resto, then back to the typical circular. I’m sure we will see this continue to repeat.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Print circulars still play a role, especially among older demographics. However there is no doubt digital is now more significant and has the advantage of flexibility, personalization, and being a better generator of data on redemption, etc. Digital is also more cost effective. One thing I would like to see eliminated is the amount of circular junk USPS stuffs in our mailbox. All of it is thrown in the trash!
Co-founder, RSR Research
Amen! Restoration Hardware’s 600 page catalog that was sent to some of my friends and I for a couple of years was the worst offender – since none of us had ever shopped there.
And then there are Thursdays — a leftover from when Sears was a something. These days my only hope is that no “real” mail has been tucked in them, as they make their journey from mailbox to recycling bin, with no stops in between.
Managing Partner, Retail Consulting Partners
Many regional grocers have already discontinued the use of print circulars distributed in the newspaper with little to no impact on sales. Given the lead time needed for these circulars, the blunt and less than effective distribution, and the volatility of the supply chain we will continue to see a decline in use of these. Yes, some customers will miss them, but most are not going to switch retailer loyalties when it does not show up in the newspaper. Retailers spend billions to capture and identify their customers and most have a very high capture rate. It is time to leverage that investment instead of throwing a print circular at the wall to see what sticks.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Very good points Perry. In our household, we don’t get any print newspapers and all of the print circulars we receive in the mail go directly to the trash except for one – the Costco ad. However if the Costco ad arrived digitally via email, we would use that instead. With a digital circular delivered in the brand’s app, consumers could add the items directly to their shopping list, which would create more brand loyalty.
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
Print circulars’ death knell is premature to call in 2022. There is a role for the print circular that is less frequent, more focused on tent events, and limited to the most responsive customers. The shift from print to digital has reached critical mass, but don’t ignore the intelligent and selective use of print circulars.
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
This can only be a matter of time. As the generation that is still uncomfortable with digital passes, the presses will stop. In the short term, retailers really should look at how effective their couponing is not just as a total but also by area, as large city center areas are likely to be more tech savvy and open to digital. Similarly, younger population areas will be too.
Director of Retail Marketing, enVista
We will continue to see print circulars declining in use as more consumers turn to digital access. As more and more consumers become comfortable with mobile devices as the main tool for research and purchasing, this number will decline further.
Co-founder, RSR Research
I don’t think moving exclusively to digital is right — yet. There is something about reading the Sunday paper and going through relevant circulars that I used to really enjoy when I was in my peak buying years.
Perhaps they should modify them to ALWAYS have some kind of coupon on them. This remains a popular pastime.
President, What Brands Want, LLC
As long as the breakeven on the print circular is positive, retailers will likely keep the presses rolling. However as more retailers launch digital retail media networks, the brand dollars do need to come from somewhere…
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
There is no doubt that traditional print coupon redemption has been declining every year for many years, but there still is a place for print. It may not be in the form of “circulars,” but more like small story lines that capture attention in unique bits and bites with coupons creatively interspersed.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
It pains me to say, as part of the older demographic, that I already miss print circulars. But I’m adapting to digital, so I’m still reading my Kroger, Publix, and Lidl ads online. That said, don’t get caught up in the personalization claim. Grocery might be able to do some personalization, but consider the miniscule number of people who buy enough products in drug or home goods or sporting goods to make up a good personalized ad. That is a future dream and an unlikely one to come to fruition.