Will retailers use facial recognition tech to reshape store layouts?
New university research explores how grocers can take advantage of in-store cameras employing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to read facial expressions — raising an eyebrow, opening eyes, smiling — to enhance store layouts.
“Emotion recognition algorithms work by employing computer vision techniques to locate the face, and identify key landmarks on the face, such as corners of the eyebrows, tip of the nose and corners of the mouth,” said Dr. Kien Nguyen of Australia’s Queensland University of Technology, in a press release.
He added, “Other behaviors like staring at a product and reading the box of a product are a gold mine for marketing to understand the interest of customers in a product.”
Researchers note that while use of facial recognition in the retail setting is “still controversial” due to privacy concerns, the footage data can be de-identified or made anonymous so that customers would be examined only at an aggregate level.
AI has also become widely used with in-store cameras for shoplifting prevention and increasingly used for applications such as pay-with-your-face, check-out free grocery stores, and visual and voice search, according to the study.
However, the researchers stated that currently, the conventional approach to designing store layouts is based on a “passive reaction” to customer behavior, such as basing decisions on sales data.
Along with understanding emotions through facial cues and customer characterization, layout managers could employ heatmap analytics, human trajectory tracking and customer action recognition techniques to inform their decisions.
The study states, “Importantly, the conventional design process does not reflect (1) how customers actually navigate through store aisles, (2) how much time customers actually spend in each section, and (3) what visible emotion (e.g., happiness) customers exhibit in response to a product.”
A 2012 article from Bloomberg, however, was already weighing the potential benefits to store layouts, window displays and promotions from in-store facial-recognition technologies against the legal and ethical ramifications of gathering personal data with or without consent.
Privacy concerns haven’t abated. In July, Kmart and Bunnings in Australia were forced to pause the use of facial recognition technology in their stores they claimed was being used for security purposes amid an investigation from Australia’s privacy regulator.
- Researchers encourage retailers to embrace AI to better service customers – Science Daily
- When AI meets store layout design: a review – Artificial Intelligence Review
- Mannequins collect data on shoppers via facial-recognition software – Bloomberg/The Washington Post
- Bunnings and Kmart halt use of facial recognition technology in stores as privacy watchdog investigates – The Guardian
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think of the potential benefits to store layout design of using facial recognition technologies? Can privacy concerns be overcome, even with assurances that shoppers will only be profiled anonymously?
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
What a shopper buys doesn’t always reflect what they really wanted. We are creatures of habit, but at the same time we constantly seek new ideas and products to love. In the absence of sufficient information we will usually default to products we are familiar with. The beauty of using heat mapping and AI to see a customer’s movement through the store is it reveals these hidden desires and products that interest them and shows the retailer clearly where they need to strengthen their merchandising displays, product information or position in the store to help shoppers leave with purchases they feel happy about choosing, not mildly frustrated or wondering what they should have bought instead.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Sentiment analysis using facial recognition is still largely unproven, but the backlash against the use of facial recognition is gaining traction. I argue that the benefits of using facial recognition in the way described in the article can be acquired without the use of facial recognition. Facial recognition – and other biometric data – is a hot potato, and I recommend that retailers find less controversial, less legally risky ways of acquiring the insights they are seeking.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Traditionally, retailers have pegged their strategies to the 4 Ps of product, place, price, and promotion. This technology adds the fifth and most important one, which is people. Store layout can show movement and compare traffic at various facings or end-caps where the same SKU is sold. But retailers should be able to look at data from multiple dimensions. So I think the real value, or a lot of additional value, will come from pairing this technology with more active analysis of planogram usage. Instead of setting a planogram and forgetting it, you can now capture your shoppers’ interaction with SKUs by leveraging this technology. It allows brick-and-mortar retailers to capture the type of information only available within e-commerce transactions. Also, privacy should not be an issue if the technology either can’t or won’t identify individuals. Approximate age, for example, is a useful data point without privacy issues.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Sorry, still creepy.