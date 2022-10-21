Will Target own the Christmas season as it moves past its inventory glut?
Target CEO Brian Cornell is nothing but positive on the chain’s prospects for the 2022 holiday season.
Mr. Cornell spoke on Monday with Brian Sozzi at Yahoo Finance’s All Markets Summit and addressed Target’s approach to culling excess inventory through aggressive promotions that began in June.
“We put that inventory problem behind us,” he said. “And now we can focus on great execution, delighting our guests, getting ready for the big holiday season. So we were pretty decisive and said, we’re not going to just let this roll into the next quarter. We’ll deal with it up front. And now we’re excited that we’re ready to play for the holiday season.”
Mr. Cornell doesn’t expect talk of a recession to slow his company down as high employment levels help to offset inflation rates that are at decades high levels.
“Everyone’s talking about recession. And sitting here today, there’s different points of view. You talk to bank CEOs. Some gloom and doom. Others are saying really healthy consumer [spending]. What we’ve seen all year long is really healthy traffic and a guest that’s shopping in our stores and shopping online so that strength in traffic has been driving our business. We’ve delivered solid comps throughout this year. We expect that to continue over the balance of the holiday season.”
Mr. Cornell’s traffic assertion is backed by research from Placer.ai. Store traffic grew 3.2 percent year-over-year during the week of October 3-9, which included Target’s Deal Days sales promotion to kick off the holiday season. Traffic growth for the week was double the year-over-year gain for the previous seven days. The retailer has posted weekly year-over-year gains in foot traffic going back to mid-August.
Target’s CEO sidestepped a question about an emphasis on self-checkout and the large number of closed cashier checkout lanes at a local store. He maintained that the chain’s stores will be well staffed for the holidays. The retailer plans to add 100,000 seasonal workers to its payroll, down from 130,000 last year.
Mr. Cornell said he was confident that Target would meet its hiring goal and put seasonal employees to work stocking and organizing stores, packing and shipping online purchases, assisting customers and handling pickup duties. Target expects that about 30 percent of seasonal workers will remain with the company beyond the holidays.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think is behind Target’s continuing shopper traffic gains and do you expect the trend to continue through the rest of 2022? Do you see staffing, inventory or other specific challenges taking any of the shine off of Target’s holiday season performance?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Target is well positioned to be a big holiday season winner. Driving traffic into stores is critical, but even more important is Target’s ability to convert that traffic into sales. That’s the key. Staffing and inventory are certainly the areas to watch but, based on past performance, I’m very bullish on Target’s ability to execute. This should be a very happy holiday season for Target.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Target has executed at such a high level for so long, I have every reason to think that they will continue to meet or exceed shopper expectations this holiday season. Their strategic assortment decisions have continued to impress shoppers, while their experience strategy is arguably best in class. I feel certain people will continue to respond to this compelling combination. And their value promise gives them some buffer against economic headwinds, as well. I have no reason to cast any doubt on Mr. Cornell’s confidence that they will meet or exceed comps throughout the fourth quarter.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Target’s on track for a strong holiday season. It sounds like they have resolved their excess inventory with strong promotions. Target has been successful in managing the surge in store traffic at the holidays by heavily staffing the checkout area with employees directing customers to the proper lines and opening more checkout lanes. The biggest challenge this year is hiring enough seasonal workers to meet their needs.
Merchant Director
Target will do well but at what cost? The investment to sell through their inventory has been pretty significant — and it looks like the investment will continue to be competitive with other retailers in the same boat.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Target is more than ready for an outstanding holiday season. They moved quickly to free up space for high-demand holiday items, and they’ve got a plan to provide staffing to support their guests during the season. With their outstanding execution on their value prop of quality and low price, inflation-challenged consumers will feel good about shopping there. This is the standard operating procedure for Target — outstanding execution and laser-sharp focus on their customers.
President, Spieckerman Retail
In its last earnings report, Target made a big point about how it took all of the bitter pills at once to ensure that inventory won’t be a drag on future performance. It looks like Target now has the confidence to own whatever happens from here from that perspective. Hopefully, Target is taking staffing issues and checkout lags seriously so it can have a fighting chance to crush the holiday shopping rush.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Target may face the same headwinds as other retailers — economic uncertainty around inflation and the slowdown in the housing market — but the forceful steps taken to address inventory issues will pay dividends. While other stores are debating how to present and to price their “pack and hold” merchandise from 2021, Target can focus on fresh and in-demand merchandise content.
Even in a possible economic slowdown and a soft holiday season for retail in general, Target has positioned itself to gain market share this year.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Target has done a good job at clearing down a lot of its excess inventory. However our store visits from across the country show a very clear pattern: stock levels are not back to normal and certain departments (notably apparel and home) are looking incredibly shabby compared to Target’s usual high standards. All that said, Target is still a compelling retail destination and I have no doubt it will perform well over the holidays – at least in sales terms. The bottom line may come in a bit light, but they won’t be the only retailer suffering from that.
SVP Global Marketing, Fluent Commerce
Target should definitely watch the staffing issues. Long checkout lines are an awful customer experience. But overall they’ve done a great job of clearing out inventory — and they keep innovating. Unlike other stores, Target has remained fresh, providing customers with new in-store shopping experiences. In addition, they’ve done a great job of store fulfillment and online inventory accuracy which, through pickup orders and people checking stock online before coming to a store, drives additional traffic. Well done Target.
Co-founder, RSR Research
I’ve been thinking a lot about trust (blog post soon to come), and its importance across all segments of business. Target did a lot to gain trust from consumers and employees during the height of the pandemic. A *little* excess inventory never really hurt anyone, as it can be used for dramatic promotions and traffic drivers.
Walmart has also gained more trust, but Target also has a different customer, one that I think Walmart aspires to. In the meanwhile, Target owns a segment of the market that would go there to trade down before it went to Walmart.
Stores are clean, having CVS’s within doesn’t hurt and, overall, it feels like a desirable destination. Until and unless Target does something to breach that trust, I do expect the trend to continue. Good people, responsive processes and efficient technology puts Target in the driver’s seat for some time to come.
Strategy & Operations Delivery Leader
Target’s resilient, adaptive, and evolving operating model was built for this moment. Despite the economic headwinds, inflationary impacts, and overall diminishing consumer confidence, the brand is well-positioned for an outstanding holiday shopping season. It all comes down to execution, and Target consistently delivers on its brand promise across physical and digital channels and drives an exceptional customer experience.
By taking a very proactive stance on promotional planning, Target has been able to mitigate its over-inventoried situation, and its agile merchandising and assortment planning cycles can adapt to the changing consumer shopping behaviors. It will take speed, agility, and adaptability to meet the changing consumer demands and landscapes as we proceed through the holiday season. My money is on Target rising to this challenge.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Target’s store remodels and investment in smart tech are paying off. The inventory fix is helpful, but it’s the combination of the strategic business decisions over the recent years that is making the real difference. True, the self-checkout lines have started to look like the lines at an airport Starbucks. But doesn’t that mean they’re busy? This labor shortage won’t last forever, and Target always has a dedicated person helping move the self-checkout shoppers through as smoothly as possible.