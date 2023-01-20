Are CVS and Walgreens prepared to be at the center of the abortion debate?
CVS and Walgreens have both begun the certification process to sell abortion pills under a new Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulation that will allow the medication to be offered by retail pharmacies for the first time. Not unsurprisingly, the backlash has begun.
Anti-abortion advocates are organizing pickets outside CVS and Walgreens for early February in at least eight cities, promising the kinds of chants, signs and confrontations long used to deter visits to abortion clinics. A call-in campaign and national boycott of the chains are also planned.
“We want people to be uncomfortable going into a CVS that has a demonstration going on and to consider going to a different pharmacy,” Caroline Smith, a leader of the group Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising, told Politico. “We also want to put enough pressure on the companies to retract this decision and not get certified to sell abortion pills.”
Abortion rights advocacy groups quickly cheered the new regulations.
Patients will still need a prescription from a certified healthcare provider and both Walgreens and CVS plan to comply with federal and state laws. Currently, about half of U.S. states ban or restrict abortion.
Rite Aid is among the host of pharmacies reviewing the FDA action. Such certifications are not required for most drugs, and following guidelines are expected to be challenging to navigate across states. Lewis Grossman, a professor at the American University Washington College of Law, told CNN, “This particular pharmacy certification regime seems much more onerous than one would expect for a random drug with a similar safety profile.”
Risks also include backlash from staff. A nurse practitioner in Texas recently filed a federal lawsuit against CVS after she was fired for refusing to prescribe birth control, citing her “Christian faith.”
The bigger risk appears to be getting caught up in the national debate over abortion.
In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Greer Donley, associate professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law who specializes in abortion policy, said he believes there’s not much incentive to sell a drug “that’s unlikely to make that much money and that has the potential to really cause them a lot of problems.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are CVS and Walgreens making the right business decision to pursue certification to sell abortion pills? How should they respond to the criticism they are likely to face?
5 Comments on "Are CVS and Walgreens prepared to be at the center of the abortion debate?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
The vast majority of Americans support some version of abortion and CVS and Walgreens are in the health delivery business. These companies are right to examine the regulations and then consider how to deliver services to their customers. As long as they are following legal guidelines, they’re doing nothing wrong. However the protesting and disruptions caused by the group in the article shouldn’t be tolerated. If law enforcement can’t manage these situations (which increasingly they can’t), then retailers will simply move out of markets and these same protestors will find their community with fewer options.
Managing Director, GlobalData
The job of CVS and Walgreens is to sell what their customers want and need. It is not to pass moral judgement on those customers. They should probably ignore any criticism as most of it is highly irrational, but the correct response would be to say that they respect the right of each individual to control their own body and to make their own decisions about their health and lives.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Most Americans (according to the polls) are in favor of abortion rights, so not only should CVS and Walgreens, with their health positioning, be pursuing this, we might ask where are Kroger and Walmart?
Co-founder, RSR Research
The decision is a good one. The response is, it’s up to a woman to choose. We are not going to engage in the conversation.
And why? Because what’s next? The anti-vaxxers will complain that these companies provide vaccination? Condoms? Birth control pills? Where do you draw the line?
Our state legislatures are being controlled by a small group of radicals. Ditto with the committees in our Federal House of Representatives. That’s just not cool. It’s beyond not cool. It’s dangerous. We are in a very, very dangerous place.
I am sure there are people on this thread who will not like this answer. Guess what? It’s my truth, and I’ve lived it for a very long time and I honestly don’t care.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
These are very difficult issues to navigate for any business. As much as I think drug stores should offer these legal products that they are authorized by the government to sell, I also wish fewer retailers would sell guns, which are also legal and government-authorized. I suspect the leadership of CVS and Walgreens accounted for potential backlash when they decided to begin offering these prescriptions. I hope they have very thoughtful PR plans and, more importantly, I hope they have well-communicated response and support plans in place for stores that are faced with these protests.