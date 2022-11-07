Are outlet centers ready to resume growth?

Rendering: Tanger Outlets
Jul 11, 2022
by Tom Ryan

Tanger Outlets and Simon Property Group have both recently renewed investments in building outlet centers as inflation has consumers on the hunt for savings.

Tanger in March broke ground on a new development, a 290,000-square-foot center that will represent Nashville’s first open-air outlet shopping center. It is the first such development for the company in six years.

“Tanger Outlets Nashville will serve as an experience hub, immersing guests in all that Tanger represents — from best-in-class brands to partnerships with local causes, to celebrating community and culture in an inviting environment,” said Stephen Yalof, Tanger’s CEO, in a statement. “The center will also be steeped in Nashville flavor, with special attention to iconic entertainment and local dining favorites.”

Simon, in June, announced it was beginning construction on a Nashville outlet in 2023, resuming outlet projects in Los Angeles and Tulsa and expanding its New York State flagship, Woodbury Commons.

Traffic to outlet malls has reportedly recovered after being affected by a significant drop-off in tourist dollars during the earlier stages of the pandemic. Travel restrictions for most foreign tourists were only lifted in November 2021.

Outlet centers still face pre-pandemic challenges, including an over-reliance on apparel tenants. Adding more digitally-native and international retailers is supporting diversification efforts. Like shopping malls, developers are adding more experiential and dining concepts to drive foot traffic.

Although still offering a place to periodically clear older inventory, outlet malls are increasingly being relied on to drive customer acquisition and increase brand awareness.

In announcing plans last week to open Athleta’s first two outlet stores, Mary Beth Laughton, Athleta’s CEO, said in a statement, “Athleta is investing in new access points to reach new customers, deliver new value to customers who already know and love our brand, and expand our community of empowered women and girls.”

Escalating gas prices could create headwinds in the near term. Speaking to Wealth Management Real Estate, however, Tanger’s Mr. Yalof said he believes discount shoppers are more impacted by inflation. He said outlet center shoppers are “discerning, aspirational and looking to get the brands they love at a great everyday value.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What’s your outlook for outlet centers? What changes may be necessary to make outlet properties more appealing for brand tenants?

Mark Ryski
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
13 minutes 45 seconds ago

Outlet centers have the opportunity to out-perform. The investments being made in outlets is not wasted as consumers visit these centers to shop and enjoy experiences. Notwithstanding the current economic climate, I believe the broader attractions offered by some outlet centers make them more attractive alternatives to going to traditional malls and other places to shop.

Neil Saunders
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
9 minutes 35 seconds ago

Outlet centers took a hit during the pandemic – partly because people were not buying as much branded apparel which is a big part of the offer. However they came back strongly in 2021 and have continued to grow in 2022. The value skew of the offer and the fact there are a lot of bargains on offer means they are appealing to those seeking value. For some consumers they are also a morning/afternoon outing that is combined with lunch or drinks and snacks. Overall, the demand is there although growth often comes by taking some share away from other retail centers.

Bob Amster
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
3 minutes 51 seconds ago

I am not at all certain that it is wise to grow the number of outlet centers. It may be more prudent to grow the volume of the existing centers. We were overstored for twenty or more years and then there were massive retail closings. Let’s not forget that too quickly.

