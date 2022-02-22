Are stores the answer to last-mile delivery?
A recent McKinsey study detailed a wide range of inefficiencies from using stores for online fulfillment as well as the risks the method presents to the in-store experience.
Having pickers in aisles, either for online or pickup fulfillment, may create a “warehouse feeling” for regular shoppers, according to the study. Sharing checkout lines may increase wait times for shoppers.
In-store pickers may likewise be slowed working around and waiting at checkout alongside shoppers. Picking efficiency suffers compared to pulling product from an optimized dark store or micro-warehouse.
Costs per order tend to be higher for traditional stores versus dark stores. The greater cost was attributed to the higher wages generally earned by in-store associates vs. warehouse staff and the space constraints caused by in-store consumer traffic that prevent optimized store layouts. The average time order picking at a traditional store can exceed 15 minutes, whereas grocery retailers using a dark store sometimes promise a maximum of ten minutes between consumer purchases and order handover.
Finally, from an inventory standpoint, using dark stores tends to reduce the risk of selling the same product twice from shared online and offline inventory.
Nonetheless, having physical stores supports consumer engagement, brand building and pickup, McKinsey notes. It also provides a significant halo effect on local e-commerce sales. Converting a regular store to a dark store in an area with a direct competitor can lead to consumer churn.
Dark stores optimized for fast order picking and dispatching may be the best option to support high-density urban areas, according to the study authors, but a chain may be able to deliver faster from a store nearby to a customer.
While online delivery is still believed to be largely supported by regional warehouses, ship from store has accelerated due to the pandemic, with Target, Best Buy and Dick’s Sporting Goods among those now fulfilling well more than half of online orders from store inventory.
Brian Cornell, Target’s CEO, said last year of the chain’s omnichannel push, “Our goal was to use our proximity, nearly 1,900 stores within 10 miles of the vast majority of the U.S. consumers to offer the fastest and easiest digital fulfillment in retail.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How confident are you that stores will prove to be the answer to speedy last-mile fulfillment? Do the benefits offset the risks to the in-store experience, inherent picking inefficiencies and other shortcomings?
13 Comments on "Are stores the answer to last-mile delivery?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
As Target and Walmart have proven, leveraging existing physical stores for last-mile fulfillment not only offers customers a good experience, it also doesn’t kill profit margins. It’s true that dark stores can be optimized for fulfillment but, as pointed out in the article, it offers a very cold customer experience. I think that a well functioning in-store fulfillment service provides a much more meaningful customer experience.
This all said, as the article rightly points out, it can be a challenge to deliver a great store experience and act as a fulfillment center. Retailers like Target and Walmart are providing that it’s not only possible, it’s essential.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
One of the few times I’m going to disagree with you, Mark. I just came from shopping at Walmart. An argument broke out between two customers and a picker who was blocking the aisle (because of a support column). The picker finally moved, but this problem is going to continue as pickers become more common (seeing this in my Kroger too). It may be essential – but it may not be possible in stores with a fair amount of traffic in a confined part of the store.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Fair points Steve. There’s no doubt that in-store fulfillment is causing new friction points, like in the good example you shared. To me this comes down to how these conflicts are managed. Fulfillment staff shouldn’t be confrontational with customers — fulfillment staff should work around customers.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
The more that is demanded of the store staff, from navigating around last-mile third-party shoppers to fulfilling their own online orders while the store is open, the more the store becomes little more than a warehouse. Either make it a dark store or a real store but don’t think customers don’t notice. And putting more dark stores in the heart of downtowns is bound to lead to backlash as well.
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
All of the issues mentioned can be solved for so that stores are still a useful and efficient last-mile answer to delivery. These are challenges that just need to be ironed out as this model becomes more mature. I still think stores are a great resource for last-mile delivery, as many are too large for current shopping behaviors but are convenient locations to support omnichannel paths to purchase.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
My Amazon Fresh is a good example of this. Customers have to compete with dozens of store associates who are picking multiple orders with five-foot long carts that block access to product.
COO, Mondofora
Having pickers in aisles is disruptive to the in-store shopping experience. However it is a convenient short-term solution to leveraging the benefit of stores as a component in last-mile fulfillment. Ultimately, it is likely that better and more comprehensive solutions will be incorporated, such as micro-fulfillment centers (MFCs), and “Buy Online Fulfilled by Local Warehouse” or “Fulfilled by Stockroom.” The fixed cost overhead of owning enormous warehouses, thousands of delivery vehicles, and tens of thousands of delivery staff is not feasible for the vast majority of retailers, and ultimately more efficient solutions will be found and implemented.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Stores are already crowded with proxy shoppers, making the experience frustrating for those who are shopping for themselves, and that’s at the current level of e-commerce. As online grocery shopping grows, retailers will have to change tactics in response or risk losing their core customers.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
I’m actually quite confident that physical store locations are a vital part of last-mile fulfillment.
What makes sense about this solution? 1.) Proximity to consumer population; 2.) Speed and availability (without per customer shipping costs); 3.) Convenience; 4.) Investment (maximizing return on dollars committed to physical locations).
What makes this difficult? 1.) Internal infrastructure and personnel not properly equipped; 2.) Confusion among retail shoppers; 3.) Inventory availability (retailers may need to narrow assortment and focus on key items per category).
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Why convert a store to a dark store unless it’s not earning its keep? Most shoppers still want the personal experience of shopping in a physical store. Besides, stores are already distribution centers that are closer to the customers. I beg to differ with McKinsey, but this isn’t the first time they have been wrong. Pointing out inefficiencies doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be done. MFCs housed in stores in metro areas make perfect logistics sense just as locating product close to customers makes good financial sense. There are many process solutions to the so-called inefficiencies that are pointed out above. For example, there could be a separate check-out line for in-store pickers, but it would be in the back room, not in the front of house. Otherwise, it will be confusing to shoppers. It will seem unfair, too, as the pickers would be getting a fast pass. Not even Instacart pickers want to go through a register at the front of the store during peak times to check out an online order.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
The efficiency of last-mile fulfillment is driven as much by inventory accuracy as by location. Without accurate real time tracking there is no way to design a system – in-store or otherwise – to make speedy fulfillment possible and profitable. Once you have good inventory data then a moderate store redesign can enable an environment that supports great customer experience and defuses confusion around employee picking. It is absolutely possible to design an in-store experience where customers and employees can happily co-exist.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
The challenge is to find the right balance between pickers and shoppers. As noted, the store tends to get crowded with both pickers and shoppers navigating the aisles. One option would be to limit picker hours to non high-traffic shopper visits. Such an approach may minimize the need for dark stores and still take advantage of potential high margin add-on purchases while customers are picking up the order. Dark stores don’t allow for BOPIS add-on shopping.
Senior Director, Global Retail and Hospitality Strategy & Business Development, Turing.ai
I think that the scale of what will be required for last-mile delivery, when mature, should not be underestimated. The impact on communities and environment will be significant. It’s physics. Logically, stores are obvious choices for leveraging storage capacity, given proximity to demand (service level); however at scale it will not be enough as they truly will have to become warehouses with engineered standards sans the chaos of the consumer. Even the parking lot logistics will have to change to support more delivery vehicles. I don’t believe we are looking at what an optimized end-state will be for last-mile with stores sharing last-mile warehouse and consumer self-serve points-of-sale use cases.