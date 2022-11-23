Black Friday is back as record number of Americans are expected to go shopping
Americans may have started their Christmas shopping in July or October or some other point before this week, but research indicates that a record number of the nation’s citizens still plan to go hunting for gifts between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday.
An estimated 166.3 million people, eight million more than last year, are planning to shop over the four-day span. The number, if it proves accurate, will represent a record high, according to research from the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.
“While there is much speculation about inflation’s impact on consumer behavior, our data tells us that this Thanksgiving holiday weekend will see robust store traffic with a record number of shoppers taking advantage of value pricing,” Matthew Shay, president and CEO of NRF, said in a statement. “We are optimistic that retail sales will remain strong in the weeks ahead, and retailers are ready to meet consumers however they want to shop with great products at prices they want to pay.”
NRF expects inflation-abetted sales for November and December to grow between six and eight percent over 2021, which itself was a record breaker with $889.3 billion in industry revenues.
Black Friday may continue to be the most popular day for shopping in the U.S., with 69 percent of the survey respondents saying they planned to shop. Sixty-seven percent of those planning to shop on Black Friday will head to stores, up from 64 percent last year.
Cyber Monday is expected to be the second most popular shopping day, with 38 percent saying they would be looking for deals to buy.
While record numbers of consumers may go shopping, it’s unclear how much actual buying will take place. Eighteen percent of shoppers have completed at least half of their holiday shopping, roughly the same percentage as last year.
Forty-three percent of shoppers plan to use online search to figure out what gifts to buy this year. Other sources of inspiration include friends and family (35 percent) and purchases sparked by something they see in a store (31 percent).
Clothes and gift cards remain the two most popular forms of gifts this year, according to the research. Fifty-five percent plan to give clothing and 45 percent expect to give gift cards. Toys (37 percent), books/music/movies/video (33 percent) and food/candy (31 percent) round out the top five.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are you surprised that so many people are expected to go shopping over the Thanksgiving weekend given all the early sales run by retailers this year? How will sales stack up for the four days versus 2021?
8 Comments on "Black Friday is back as record number of Americans are expected to go shopping"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
As our first holiday season substantially post-pandemic, this makes complete sense. Black Friday shopping is a tradition with many consumers, and even people who don’t traditionally do it may want to explore this year as an outing. More traffic will help, but ultimately retailers need to convert that traffic into sales. While it’s hard to predict how this year will stack up given the various head and tail winds, I am cautiously optimistic that this year will be stronger than 2021. Happy holidays!
Managing Director, GlobalData
Trade will likely be brisk this Black Friday, especially compared to the past two years which have been disrupted by the pandemic. However there are two questions that hang over good shopper numbers. The first is how much people will spend — or more accurately, how much they will buy. The second is whether spend will be incremental or whether it is simply pulled forward from December as they want to get bargains on holiday things they are buying anyway. My view is that headline numbers will look good, but some of the underlying dynamics — including profit — will be far less satisfactory.
Strategy & Operations Delivery Leader
The Black Friday phenomenon has shifted fairly significantly as the holiday shopping season has extended from October to Christmas. With the return to a relative normal, in a post-pandemic world, we should expect consumers to be flocking to the malls and shopping centers to take advantage of the aggressive promotional strategies that retailers are leveraging to get out of the over-inventoried situation. Additionally, with the emergence and enhancements made to the digital shopping experience, online orders will also be on the rise.
We should expect overall revenues to be up relative to the same timeframe last year and potentially comp increases across the board. However even with revenue increases, profitability will take a significant hit due to the rampant promotional cycles, markdowns, increased costs to serve, and supply chain challenges. Retailers must leverage the holiday season to mitigate the over-inventoried place they find themselves in due to all the contingency stock they built up earlier this year.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I am absolutely not surprised that shoppers will turn out for Black Friday. Retailers have trained them that this is THE DAY TO SAVE.
I have said many times on RetailWire that Black Friday is a timeless “holiday” consumers look forward to all year. Unless it’s the day after Thanksgiving it’s not Black Friday, it’s just another sale.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Expecting a lot of shoppers is not surprising. It’s great that a tradition and a ritual can be practiced again without the inhibiting factor of the pandemic hanging over us. But we have a new inhibiting factor — inflation. It will be very interesting to see the composition of purchasing by retailer and product category as well as how brick-and-mortar and e-commerce compete with one another.
By the way, what are we calling an amazing deal on e-commerce? If it’s not a door buster, is it a phone buster?
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
I am surprised at the forecast. An eight million shopper increase is significant.
Meanwhile, 18 percent have completed at least half of their holiday shopping. That alone is about 30 million shoppers. That suggests there is somewhat less urgency.
The other number that surprises me is the gift card number. Forty-five percent plan on giving gift cards. I don’t even have to go to the store for that — and no retailer will be out-of-stock.
In the meantime — Happy Thanksgiving to all!
Merchant Director
I don’t know if shopping will be brisk — many shoppers were already lured by pre- pre- pre-Black Friday sales to help retailers sell through their excess merchandise. It will be interesting to see how the numbers stack up.
Director of Retail Marketing, Körber
No surprise there – consumers are ready for a more “normal” holiday season, and part of that is shopping in stores. What will be interesting is to see how much they actually end up spending over the holiday weekend.