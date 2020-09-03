Can retailers ensure stores are coronavirus-safe?
Suspending in-store sampling, not accepting reusable cups, sending letters to customers and deep cleaning are some steps retailers are taking to reassure customers it’s safe to shop amid the coronavirus outbreak.
A Coresight Research survey taken from February 25 to 26 found nearly three-quarters of U.S. consumers would stay away from stores if the outbreak worsens. On Feb. 26, the U.S. had 60 confirmed cases and the first death was reported on Feb. 29. As of Sunday night, cases surpassed 500 and the death toll reached 21.
Costco has suspended free samples from some stores in response. Trader Joe’s is now handing out samples individually instead of keeping pre-plated samples on a platter.
Starbucks has suspended the use of personal cups while announcing it is increasing cleaning and sanitizing across stores. Store teams were given protocols “on how to report and support anyone that may express they’ve been impacted by the virus, including store closure decision making support.”
On March 6, Starbucks closed one of its downtown Seattle stores for sanitization after an employee tested positive for the virus.
Apple, according to Business Insider, is increasing the presence of cleaning staff, installing hand sanitizer stations in stores and asking employees to wipe down demo devices and surfaces more frequently.
At the Japanese beauty store, Shibuyala, on St. Marks Place in Manhattan, all associates this weekend could be seen wearing face masks.
On Saturday, Nordstrom’s top leaders, Erik and Pete Nordstrom, wrote a letter to customers to inform them that the retailer has increased the “frequency and extent” of daily store cleanings, added hand sanitizers and is taking steps to ensure employees have the resources to stay healthy. The brothers wrote, “We are confident our stores continue to be safe, and we remain open for business.”
Nordstrom’s home state, Washington, has endured most of the U.S. deaths to date and retailers may face strict containment measures, including store closures, in heavily hit areas.
One labor challenge may be dealing with hourly employees who come to work, regardless of symptoms, so they don’t lose pay. Amazon.com along with Google and Facebook have vowed to pay hourly workers as they encourage other office staffers to work from home. Walmart spokesperson Jami Lamontagne recently told RetailWire that the retailer is prepared to adjust its “business operations and policies, such as waiving absences, as appropriate.”
- How Many US Consumers Are Changing Their Behavior Due to the Coronavirus Outbreak? – Coresight Research
- Retail Landlords Face New Challenge as Coronavirus May Deter Shoppers – The Wall Street Journal
- Coronavirus panic spreads: Costco is pulling free samples over COVID-19 – USA Today
- Trader Joe’s won’t stop serving free samples despite coronavirus outbreak, but it’s making employees change how they hand them out – Business Insider
- Managing Through the Dynamics of COVID-19 – Starbucks
- Letter to partners: Update on COVID-19 preparedness – Starbucks
- The Nordstroms Send Personal Letter to Customers About Coronavirus Precautions – Footwear News
- Apple has increased cleaning staff in stores, installed hand sanitizer stations, and has been asking employees to wipe down demo products more frequently as a cautionary measure to combat the spreading coronavirus – Business Insider
- Will a lack of paid sick leave cost retailers as the coronavirus outbreak spreads? – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What steps should retailers take that will be most beneficial in reducing shopping anxieties tied to the coronas outbreak? Do you expect that stores will be able to comply fully with directives from headquarters?
Join the Discussion!
12 Comments on "Can retailers ensure stores are coronavirus-safe?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
President, Mr. Checkout Distributors
The outbreak of coronavirus is going to change the near future, however looking longer term other than offering hand sanitizer there’s not much that retailers are going to be able to do. Anxiety will fade as it did when the SARS outbreak and others before it happened.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Retailers should be doing what Nordstrom and others are doing – the best they can to reassure consumers that they are doing everything they can to ensure a safe shopping environment. With the stock market cratering, it’s hard for consumers – or anyone – to not be a little jumpy about the headlines. And while the U.S. Government’s response has been sloppy regarding testing/readiness in general, it appears as though perceptions are way out in front of where things actually are. The world has gotten past pandemics in the past and we’ll get past this as well. However, I suspect that it’s going to get even uglier before it gets better. Ultimately retailers need to hold on and ride out this event as best they can.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
I am sorry to sound like Nancy Negative, but I think this is going to be awful for retail. And I don’t think there’s much retailers can do about it, really.
Malls are the biggest losers in this situation. Crowds and no control over what others do are a real “watch out.” Strip malls might do better, as long as shoppers can zip in and out.
Instacart is already a bit overwhelmed with home deliveries.
One thing stores can do is keep their bathrooms clean. Believe it or not, this is a thing. Retailers consistently report to us that they know their bathrooms aren’t clean enough, but they don’t really want to allocate the funds to improve the situation.
The other thing they can do is test their employees. Of course, that implies we have test kits available, and they seems to be a future project. We are way behind the rest of the world in testing,
These are small things retailers can do, but I honestly don’t think they can hold back the tide.
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
Great, objective analysis of the situation Paula! I agree, assuming the virus continues its current course, this will be horrible for retailers and malls. There is no guarantees of virus-free stores, as you can’t control the public – especially when people have the virus and don’t know it because they haven’t exhibited any symptoms yet.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
Over the weekend, I received emails from several retailers telling me (as a customer) that they are concerned and that customer safety was of utmost importance to them.
They outlined what they were doing to ensure the safety of the customers in addition to giving tips on how to protect yourself. This type of communication is important in reassuring the customer base that retailers are being proactive about customer safety in their stores.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Southwest Airlines has sent a similar email. All retailers can do is step up cleaning efforts and reassure customers that they understand the situation. This will be with us for a while.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
While I am definitely one who is feeling this has become hysteria, it doesn’t mean you can just turn a blind eye. The important thing is each individual store has to have a meeting and go over personal hygiene, store maintenance, and what to do when someone feels sick. It’s important to get ahead of the news story with what positive actions the retailers are taking so letters to customers, social posts, and limiting talk about it on the floor are all good steps.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
Retail leadership needs to articulate specific countermeasures for all stores to follow.
Field store management for chains needs to ensure execution of each store. Store management needs to set the example for operations and customer interaction, and signage and sanitation supplies throughout the store. Execution is paramount. Period.
Director, Alvarez & Marsal
It should not take the prospect of a global pandemic to keep retail stores, restaurants, service centers, airlines, schools, mass transit, and other public gathering places sanitized. However, the onset of the very rapid spread of the coronavirus has created a new reality where organizations have to take the necessary measures to keep things as sanitized as possible.
The most preventative measures start in the home, and everyone has a responsibility to help ensure that the virus doesn’t spread by being responsible, and practice safe habits. Considering the aggressive nature of the virus one cannot be too careful, and the global anxiety levels are rising by the day. Consumer confidence will potentially take a hit, and we should expect store traffic to diminish over the next few weeks.
However, retailers should follow suit with all major corporations by being open and transparent with their preventative measures.
President, City Square Partners LLC
Any and all steps a retailer can take to increase the cleanliness of their stores is appreciated by the consumers and the employees. All of the steps discussed help the consumer to understand the retailer is taking this seriously and working in the best interest of the consumer. Flexible work hours and working more from home helps employees to feel they are appreciated and their employer wants them to stay safe. Stores and employees should welcome these new steps. HQs will need to spot check for compliance and enforcement of the new procedures. A retailer can’t afford to publicize these new steps and then not have them executed at retail.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Calming shoppers’ anxiety and jangled nerves is not going to be easy and, like other commenters, I think there is only so much anyone will be able to do for the next few weeks. I think the best we can do is enhance and upgrade all cleaning and sanitation practices, adjust store experiences where it makes sense (e.g. eliminating food samples), communicate very regularly to both associates and customers, and ensure sick workers don’t feel compelled to work because they can’t afford to stay home. Then we just buckle in and prepare to ride this out. It’s going to be a very bumpy ride, I am afraid.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
We posted the Nordstrom letter on our Facebook page yesterday and reactions were mixed. More commenters thought the increased awareness was hurting businesses while others appreciated what retailers and other businesses are doing to keep their customers and employees safe.
We recommend that our clients and followers communicate with their employees, customers and communities to let people know what they are doing to help keep them safe. Communication is vital at times like this. Do what you can with what you know/have, after that we’re just going to have to ride this out.