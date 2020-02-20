Consumers hate paying for shipping more than just about anything
Consumers will do just about anything to avoid paying for online orders to be shipped to their homes. That’s the takeaway from new research that reinforces the unwillingness of American consumers to pay anything beyond a product’s sales price and sales tax.
A survey of nearly 5,400 consumers in December by RetailMeNot found that 82 percent prefer free shipping to paying a fee to have their shipments expedited.
Cost is also a factor when it comes to eco-friendly shipping options. While 51 percent of Americans say they are willing to wait longer to reduce the environmental impact of shipping their orders, 70 percent prefer a lower price to making a small contribution to saving the planet.
The one time of year consumers are keen to have expedited deliveries is during the holiday selling season. RetailMeNot found that the ranks of shopping procrastinators are growing, although its report findings do not indicate if consumers want their goods delivered both fast and free for Christmas.
The findings of a survey of 2,500 consumers by Convey reinforces much of the findings in RetailMeNot’s study.
Cost was cited as the most important factor by 64.3 percent of respondents, with speed (18.7 percent) as the next most important attribute. Free two-day shipping has become the de facto shipping norm for the vast majority of consumers (79.3 percent), with in-store pickup, presumably important for its convenience and as a way to avoid shipping fees, cited by nearly 31 percent.
While the appeal of free and fast shipping is undeniable, RetailMeNot’s research finds that keeping up with competitors’ deals is a significant challenge for many retailers. The survey found that 63 percent of merchants are having trouble matching or beating shipping deals offered by their rivals.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will fast and free delivery or buy online, pickup in-store grow more as a percentage of total retail dollar sales volume over the next five years? What are the 63 percent of retailers that are having trouble keeping up with competitors’ shipping offers to do?
2 Comments on "Consumers hate paying for shipping more than just about anything"
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
Every merchant on/offline needs to look at the data and listen to consumers. If shoppers want these shipping perks, not providing them is a big mistake. We’ve discussed ad infinitum that in reality there is no free shipping and it has to be paid for somewhere, so burying shipping costs in the price of goods seems to work for consumers. Amazon is often not the lowest price provider, so there may be some room for competitors to hide delivery costs and remain price competitive. Nveretheless, there is no alternative for non-boutique sellers.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Unfortunately for other retailers, Amazon has set the pace of delivery and everyone else is in a race to keep up. The problem is that Amazon can afford to absorb enormous shipping costs and its scale means it can build its own logistics solutions. Most other retailers are in no position to do the same so they find their margins severely squeezed.
Given that consumers are not likely to change their minds and suddenly find paying for shipping attractive, retailers need to find ways of reducing costs. This might be by encouraging or incentivizing collection from store, it might be by making more effective use of stores as spokes in the delivery network, it might be about testing minimum values for free shipping, or it might be about subscription schemes.
Ultimately the scale of the problem needs to be reduced. However, the genie is out of the bottle now and there is no going back. Margin erosion from higher shipping costs is here to stay.