Does self-checkout set up Walmart for theft?
As theft from stores continues to be a big problem for Walmart, one report says both employees and customers are pointing to one factor as a particular enabler for shoplifters.
More than 100 customers and employees (both current and former) told Business Insider that, as a measure to reduce shrink, Walmart needs to stop relying on self-checkout. That came in response to Walmart CEO Doug McMillon telling CNBC earlier this month that the rate of shrink has reached a point where it could lead to store closures. While Walmart did not comment on the ratio of cashiers to self-checkout lanes in its stores, an anonymous employee from a store in Spokane, WA told Insider that the store had drastically cut down on manned checkout lanes in favor of self-checkout.
The phenomenon of defrauding self-checkouts to shoplift is hardly new, and by 2018 the practice had grown so widespread that The Atlantic reported a lingo sprouting up among shoplifters to describe different tricks. Unabashed shoplifters use the term “the banana trick” for ringing up an expensive bulk item as a cheaper one and refer to price tag swapping as “the switcheroo.”
Reports have posited that up to 20 percent of people who use self-checkout have stolen something while using it.
In the last year there have been widely reported instances of even newer unattended checkout solutions being prone to theft.
For instance, Wegmans earlier this year, due to an unsustainable rate of shoplifting, shut down its SCAN app, which allowed shoppers to scan products and leave the store without visiting a register.
However rampant petty theft is not the only reason for the uptick in shrink numbers over the past few years. Organized retail crime has also been widely reported as having reached epidemic levels. Organized retail crime consists of operatives working for criminal rings stealing large amounts of product from retailers, sometimes through violent brute force attacks, so that the rings can resell the product online.
Organized retail crime experienced a spike between 2021 and 2022, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. In 2020, it was already up 50 percent over five years, costing retailers $700,000 per $1 billion in sales.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How much of a role do you think self-checkout plays in the overall shrink problem? How can retailers balance the value of self-checkout with its downside?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
There’s no question that retail shrink is a growing problem — but I don’t think we can blame it all on self-checkout. The fact is self-checkout is pervasive in grocery retailing, and that will only increase over time. Not only does self-checkout directly impact retailers’ labor costs (fewer cashiers), it is the preferred method of transacting a sale for many shoppers. Ultimately, retailers need to do a better job of monitoring their self-checkout lanes and that should help minimize the theft.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Self-checkout is one factor in increasing shrink but there are others that contribute as much or more, such as organized retail theft. Shutting down a store because of self-checkout theft sounds dramatic. Why not resurrect manned check-out? And if shrink is that large in a specific store, isn’t it indicative of a larger-scale problem?
Co-founder, RSR Research
Retail shrink seems to be pretty constant. And the primary culprits are employees and customers stealing merchandise. Organized crime plays a lesser role in the top 3. Ironically, all the excellent technologies we use manage to keep it stable, rather than reduce it.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I’d love to see more details about how self-checkout is modeled. How much does it cost? Payroll savings? Break-even time on initial investment? Long-term profitability projection? And then, shortage assumptions short and long term? How far off were the shortage assumptions and how do the staffing and payroll assumptions have to be tweaked to make it all work again?
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
If you provide an easy method to steal, people will take advantage of the opportunity. Self-checkout (SCO) works with some demographics, but not all. The SCO itself is frequently not intuitive and missing scans is not uncommon. I’m a big believer in RFID and 2-D scanning as both these technologies can do rapid, all-in-one reads without passing each item over a laser scanner. That would certainly reduce theft, but this is a numbers game. As the cost of people increases, SCO becomes more of a standard.
There are video analytics solutions, in grocery anyway, that can identify sweethearting by cashiers. There should be a way to tweak the same technology to identify “the banana trick” and other techniques. One more thought: Retailers need to lobby for better legislation to combat shoplifting. Many retailers with self checkout have a staff member there to help shoppers. Shouldn’t they also be empowered to stop stealing as it happens?
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
It is a funny thing. I can walk into Meijer stores and Jewel stores and notice they have lots of shoppers utilizing self-checkout. However those stores always utilize store staff in those areas. Not just one staff person, but usually four or more. The big register lanes are still rocking, and the customers who don’t want to wait in those long lines are happy. If the problem gets horrid, the only thing to do would be to install store walkers. I’d call them “customer helpers.”
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
It is startling that one study cited that shoppers are four times more likely to steal from a self-check terminal than a human cashier. So bad actors will continue to take advantage of this technology as a means of committing shoplifting “anonymously.” However the trade off is worth the investment as the labor shortage remains and the number of cashiers continues to decline.
Self-checkout will continue to evolve, RFID will become more affordable, and new methods of reducing theft will emerge. Patience and diligence are critical — I suggest retailers stay the course and implement what they can with training, additional cameras, technology, and other available safeguards to thwart would-be thieves.
Principal, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
People are walking in the front door with empty bags, filling them or filling carts and walking out. I think self-checkout theft would pale in comparison to the scale of those kinds of thefts. Both need to be addressed.
Vice President, Research at IDC
Lower labor costs from self-checkout outweighs shrink for most retailers. By introducing additional security measures, retailers can recoup some of their losses. There are some factors to consider as well — specifically in-store format and locations with higher crime or organized crime operations. Smart retailers can map these out as needed. Some of the highest shrink comes from short term employees and embezzlement. Self-checkout comes with security measures such as weight metrics, cameras and attendants. These can be extended further at the cost of convenience. Additional security measures can be mapped out and new camera based visual product recognition tech is one place to experiment.