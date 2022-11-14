Gap is now selling on Amazon. Desperation or genius move?
Gap is for sale on Amazon.com.
Gap made “thousands” of its items available last week at Amazon.com/Gap with the promise of “fast, free Prime delivery.”
“Collaborating with Amazon Fashion provides us a new channel to deliver Gap’s modern American essentials to even more customers in the U.S. and Canada,” said Mark Breitbard, president and CEO, Gap brand, in a statement.
Gaining access to customers across the world’s largest online selling platform could provide a much needed boost for the struggling Gap brand that has closed a third of its stores over the last decade. Gap merchandise has been available through third-party sellers on the platform.
Amazon gains another key fashion resource. Birkenstock in 2016 and Nike in 2019 stopped selling direct through Amazon but the retail giant now has dedicated storefronts for most brands that sell in traditional department stores, including Polo Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Levi’s, Adidas and The North Face.
A number of luxury labels, such as Gucci, Burberry and Coach, do not sell directly on Amazon, nor do most vertically-integrated chains – e.g., Lululemon, H&M, American Eagle Outfitters and L.L. Bean. Gap’s sister chains, Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta, do not yet list product on Amazon.
In a partnership announced in April, Victoria’s Secret became the first major vertically-operating chain to open an Amazon storefront, although it is restricted to beauty products and Pink casual apparel.
Gap’s shares rose nearly nine percent on news of the partnership, given the potential to tap Amazon’s customer reach.
Jinjoo Lee, The Wall Street Journal’s “Heard on the Street” columnist, sees potential negatives for Gap, such as giving up a portion of sales proceeds and customer data as well as the overlap with Amazon’s private label offerings.
She added, “Coming to Amazon can also harm brand perception because Amazon is a marketplace for everything — not exactly a curated platform and one associated with value rather than exclusivity. In short, it is not a decision that a clothing brand, especially such a household name, would make unless its business outlook is looking very bleak.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does the Gap or Amazon gain more from their new selling partnership? Do you see Gap’s involvement with Amazon as a desperation move or a smart one?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Given all the calamity at Gap over the last year, this feels more like a desperation move than a smart one. It’s clear that Gap needs to drive sales and so broadening distribution to Amazon is one way to get it. But I’d argue that selling on Amazon also carries with it the down-side of loss of control of their brand. I can’t blame Gap management for looking for new sales, but I do question whether this is the best way to do it.
CEO, RMW Commerce Consulting
Good move for Amazon, meh for Gap.
Gap’s primary problem is no one cares about its clothes anymore, and the brand doesn’t stand for anything. A new distribution channel doesn’t solve that core problem.
Why do I walk into the door of a Gap store these days? That is the fundamental question they need to answer.
Merchant Director
Unfortunately, this is not going to save them.
I believe it weakens the brand because it now gets lost in the vast marketplace. Good luck to them.
Managing Director, GlobalData
This is mostly an act of desperation because Gap is unable to grow sales at its own stores and via its own website. This, of course, is because of Gap’s perennial issues with range, branding and pricing. Having tried to remedy this with Kanye, it is now jumping in bed with yet another third party to try and drive business. It is all very unoriginal and shows Gap is out of ideas. That said, selling on Amazon isn’t the worst idea ever and it may help to increase sales and exposure. The problem is that some of this may be cannibalized from Gap’s direct business and the arrangement may also make Gap more reliant on Amazon.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
If you think of Amazon as a virtual shopping mall, with a wide variety of “storefronts,” then Gap’s presence at the mall makes sense. The location strategy that built the Gap business is obsolete, and Amazon will bring millions of potential customers to Gap’s e-commerce business. Two things can be true at once: This may smack of desperation (Gap needs the sales) but is also a smart move.
COO, Mondofora
This is not a “position of strength” move from the Gap, but it is a recognition that omnichannel must consider where the customers are to succeed. The relationship will provide additional strength to Amazon’s positioning as the “everything store” and a marketplace where every vendor needs to have a presence. Unfortunately, it also highlights the relative paucity of other meaningful marketplaces that can fill out the online complement to brick-and-mortar sales.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
Ms. Lee suggests Gap at Amazon can also harm brand perception. Really? What brand perception? In terms of brand perception, Gap will never be what it was decades ago.
The move is simply a good business move. After closing a third of its stores, Gap needs eyeballs and potential customer access to its products. Let’s not call this desperation. Let’s call it just a plain good strategy.
Content Marketing Strategist
Amazon gains more retail power as Gap joins retailers like Victoria’s Secret and Peloton by selling on the e-commerce hub. Amazon cements its role as a magnet for retailers and brands that seek exposure among the masses.
After years of declining sales and its breakup with Ye, Gap’s move is one of necessity for survival and relevance.
Partner, Simon-Kucher & Partners
Amazon’s primary advantage is that now consumers use the platform to search and browse not just to purchase. For retailers that sell on Amazon, it allows them to access new consumer segments that they previously might not have been able to reach. Amazon as a channel has its place in a broader strategy for all brands/retailers. The questions usually are whether the brand is strong enough to survive on its own, and what is its goal with Amazon?
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
There’s that word again — “free.” The most expensive word in retail. Sure Amazon has reach, but I wouldn’t have said Gap had a reach problem. They have a brand promise, product and marketing problem. None of which are 1 percent solved with this move. Will sales through Amazon be incremental, or left pocket/right pocket? And what will happen to the return rate and subsequent profit drain? And the stock price bounces 9 percent. Really?