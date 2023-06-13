Has Nike Learned It Just Can’t Do It With DTC Sales Alone?

Source: Nike

Reunited and it feels so good. Nike and Macy’s are getting back together more than a year after the athleticwear brand stopped selling its apparel to the department store chain as it emphasized direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales and exited what it determined were “undifferentiated” wholesale accounts.

Macy’s chairman and CEO Jeff Gennette, speaking on the retailer’s first-quarter earnings call, said Nike’s apparel is “one of the most important brands for our customer. We had lots of customers that were disappointed that we didn’t carry it over the past year.”

Nike merchandise will be back on Macys.com and in select stores nationwide starting in October with plans to scale up by the spring of 2024. The retailer will carry an expanded selection of apparel including plus sizes for women and big and tall merchandise for men. It will also sell kids’ bags and gear. Select Nike footwear remains available in licensed Finish Line shops inside Macy’s stores.

The 2021 break with Macy’s was part of Nike’s 2017 “Consumer Direct Offense” strategy, which envisioned Nike growing its sales through its own physical and digital DTC channels and in partnership with 40 “strategic” retail partners. At the time, Nike said that the move was necessitated by its conclusion that “undifferentiated, mediocre retail won’t survive.”

Macy’s is not the only retailer where Nike has sought to reset its business.

Foot Locker said in March that it had built closer ties with Nike and expected up to 60 percent of its sales to be tied to the brand within several years.

The retailer, in February of last year, said it expected Nike’s share of its sales to fall to 55 percent in the fourth quarter, down from 68 percent in 2021. It said the decline would result from Nike’s DTC business push and further consolidation of the wholesale accounts it worked with.

“I have spent a great deal of time with Nike, revitalizing our partnership, developing a shared vision of the future marketplace, aligning on growth plans in key strategic areas like basketball, kids and sneaker culture,” said Mary Dillon, Foot Locker’s CEO, during the company’s Investor Day. “We’ve reestablished joint planning as well as data and insight sharing so that we can better serve customers.”