How much say should retailers have over an associate’s appearance?

Photo: Sheetz

Sheetz is reviewing its “smile policy” that forbids associates from having “missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth (unrelated to a disability)” following an exposé by Business Insider.

Sheetz’s spokesperson Nick Ruffner told the Philadelphia Inquirer, “Throughout our history to date we have embraced an appearance policy, because we know how important a smile is to the customer experience when serving hospitality. However, we are always reviewing our standing policies to make sure they best deliver on our values and our commitment to our customers and employees.”

According to the Business Insider article, employees showing dental problems are expected to resolve the issues within 90 days.

“In the event a current employee develops a dental problem that would limit their ability to display a pleasant, full, and complete smile, we cannot permit this situation to go on indefinitely,” the policy states, according to Business Insider. “In cases such as this, the employee and store management, to include the District Manager and Employee Relations as necessary, will work to come up with a mutually agreed upon resolution.”

Offering a warm smile to welcome customers entering a store is among the first lessons in training retail associates. A Barclays survey of UK consumers from 2013 found a smile and a friendly hello to be the most common reason (59 percent) why consumers feel loyal towards small and independent retailers.

Stores and other business establishments have relaxed their dress code requirements in recent years, including Walmart, which began allowing associates to wear jeans in 2018. Many have been more accepting of tattoos and piercings on frontline employees, as well as unique hair styles.

UPS, for instance, in late 2020 for the first time began permitting its drivers to wear beards and mustaches “worn in a businesslike manner,” as well as several “natural hairstyles.” Employees are expected to maintain a neat and clean appearance “appropriate for their job and workplace” and hair or beard length can’t be a safety concern.

In early 2021, UPS began allowing employees to show their tattoos, provided they don’t contain offensive words or images and weren’t on their hands, head, neck or face.