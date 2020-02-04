How will this change us?
A surreal thought occurs to me as I write this article. There has never been a better time to be a retail store associate, warehouse worker or delivery person — at least from a public prestige perspective.
The coronavirus outbreak has accomplished something, perhaps fleetingly, that has never been done before. Many American consumers and some retail executives, if we’re being honest, are seeing the real value of frontline workers for the very first time.
We now appreciate the roles they play in getting us the foods and everyday staples we need by safely and quickly moving products from distant factories or warehouses to store shelves, the curb outside or our front porches. We are particularly appreciative of the fact that they are doing all this while trying to keep us safe from a disease that many worry could end our lives. That’s some serious stuff there.
In the current sense, not only are these workers helping to protect our health, they are likely putting their own in jeopardy at the same time, and not just from COVID-19. Stress levels, particularly for workers who have preexisting conditions such as asthma, diabetes and hypertension, have to be heightened. None of this is helped by the fact that many do not believe they can afford to stay at home even in those instances when employers have humanely offered to pay them to do so.
The reality is that, when you’re earning $12 an hour, perhaps a bit more or a bit less, and if you’re a part-timer like most are, you need to work. How do you then turn down the opportunity to work full-time while receiving a temporary bump in your hourly pay or a bonus for your efforts while at the same time being thanked by complete strangers for doing the same types of tasks you’ve always done?
Retailers have long promoted the idea, with some factual basis, that the business offers a good entry point for workers looking to find a career path. Industry folklore is filled with stories of teenagers who went to work stocking shelves in a local store as they began a journey to the top of the corporate ranks. The reality is that the workers you see in stores or making deliveries to your home, even before the outbreak, are for the most part adults like you and me.
Many stories have been written about how the coronavirus pandemic is changing the way we live and work. Will we come out of this as new and improved versions of ourselves, and will the same be true of our commerce and politics? Here’s to thinking that we just may do that. A good place to start would be to remember that the very people whom retail executives have regularly called their most valuable assets are, in fact, just that. Respect on the job, proper training, pay raises and paid sick leave are good places to start. Stay safe.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think the appreciation retail associates are currently receiving for the role they play in society will carry on after the coronavirus emergency has passed? How, if in any way, do you think retailers will change how they deal with frontline workers when this is over?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
This crisis has changed us in every way. Frontline retail workers cannot be thanked or recognized enough for the work they are doing. What would we all do if the shelves didn’t get re-stocked? It’s scary to imagine. These retail workers are truly heroes.
The crisis that we are all living through should change how we look at retailer workers, healthcare workers and everyone else who is on the front lines of this crisis. And while I’d like to believe that human nature will change, and we’ll all suddenly appreciate the value of these every day heroes — I fear that once a therapeutic treatment and vaccine are discovered, we’ll substantially revert to our old ways. I hope I’m wrong.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
The people that have been and are working the floors in the grocery industry truly are heroes. They are putting themselves in risky situations that most of us wouldn’t, and that no one wants to be in. During this horrible time, I see many customers in stores thanking the associates. But I think the sad reality is that the public has short memories. The relationship romance dims in time, as most will revert to thinking “it’s their job.” It’s not immediate, but in time. I wish that would not be the case. I constantly think, where would we be if these associates decided not to do it as well as they do?
Everyone — thank somebody today. It’s a good habit.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
This is something unprecedented in our lifetime. As I said in a previous post, I think we take for granted the healthcare worker, the warehouse worker, the workers on the frontlines in stores because we knew they would always be there to take care of us, or stock product or sell product to us that we need. The extra pay that many are receiving; I am hopeful it will become permanent after this is all over.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Periods of crisis in our recent history (9/11 and the wars in the Middle East) have made us more appreciative as a nation of the “first responders,” whether they are members of our local police and fire departments or members of the military. (The standing ovations for service members at every baseball event I attend are just one example.) Today’s “first responders” are health professionals, first and foremost, but also service providers like grocery and delivery workers.
I could be wrong, but I hope the same spirit of goodwill that has grown over the past 20 years will extend to a new generation of heroes.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Maybe there will be more civility among all people. In the words of Jackie DeShannon; “What the world needs now is love, sweet love…”
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
There is no doubt that the level of employee appreciation is rising. Managers and leaders are not just seeing, but feeling what happens when you’re forced to reduce the workforce, and specifically people who have a special skill. When this is over, I believe we will have a stronger appreciation for what we had before the pandemic began. Similar to what happened after 9/11, when the country became more patriotic. We appreciated our military forces and applauded them as they walked into a movie theater or boarded an airplane. While this isn’t as strong as almost 20 years ago, there is still more appreciation for our freedom and the people who fight for it than there was pre-9/11. We will experience some of that when this is over. I’m looking forward to getting back to the “good old days,” which was just two months ago!
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
Great post! What an amazing job the teams that make up “essential” retailers have done. During these times it is incredible that these people are continuing to put themselves at risk to ensure the rest of us have food and essentials. Unfortunately, I fear that as with other major traumatic events, memories are short. The appreciation these people deserve and are getting currently will not likely last when things return to normal. Customers will go back to their hurried lives and executives will go back to focusing on margins. I hate to be a skeptic but we’ve seen this during natural disasters and financial crises so we will likely see it here too.
Senior Director - Industry Solutions, Software AG
The opportunity for store associates to spend more time with customers is long overdue. Automation of some in-store tasks to aid this will give them the time they need. Consumers appreciate what they are doing now but to keep this up they need to be given the bandwidth to have this interaction.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
It is ironic that it takes a catastrophe to impress upon some that which the rest of us knew a long time ago.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
I think many people realize they underappreciated public safety professionals, healthcare workers, and particularly teachers. While there are anecdotal stories, I’m not sure the general population has changed their minds about retail workers as so many of their usual places to shop are closed.
President, City Square Partners LLC
At some point, when we emerge from this very difficult time, everyone (and I mean EVERYONE) needs to maintain appreciation for retail associates, supply chain employees, teachers instructing remotely and many others on the front lines. Not to be political, but I am hopeful that retailers and all businesses will realize we need to take care of each better than we have in the past. Better health care, better living wages and better financial safety. Retailers must adopt the strategic goal that what is good for my employees is good for my business.
Retail industry thought leader
I sincerely hope it does. For years retailers have reduced hours for these employees putting them in a no health care status because they are not full time and are scheduled less than 32 hours a week or whatever the break point is in the state and county of that particular store. This is made easy by leveraging the capabilities of work force management software to do so. We owe it to these workers to offer full time options. These are today’s first responders, who are risking their lives for frequently less than $10 dollars per hour. We are indebted to them and need to treat them with the respect they deserve when this nightmare is over.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
I don’t think I am being overly dramatic in saying this — what is the difference between a retail associate stepping into a store to work and a soldier crossing a mine field? I see none. Injury and death are within the next touch or breath. But still, they go.
Does everybody appreciate it? Hardly, but more people do now than ever before. Will they remember after this goes away? I am not sure why they will; when a soldier comes home we forget all about his/her sacrifices.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
Like others have written, the outpouring of appreciation for all of the folks on the front line, whether they be first responders, healthcare professionals, janitors or retail staff, is appropriate and long overdue. The question is the lasting effect. The 9/11 “love one another” attitude lasted for awhile, but not indefinitely.
For the post COVID-19 appreciation, the impact can be heightened and extended by the way retailers treat and respect these unselfish frontliners going forward. The ways of doing this are only limited by one’s imagination. One thing we do know is that food retailers are enjoying record sales during this time. They will need to share any financial gains now and in the future with the everyday heroes keeping the system going and keeping Americans safe.
Principal, The Retail Feedback Group
In our customer feedback platform for supermarkets, we are seeing a high degree of gratitude for the work being done in the supermarket by frontline workers. Will it last beyond this pandemic? That is hard to ascertain, but I can say that the efforts of frontline staff are indeed being noticed now.