Instacart is moving into the ultrafast lane
The company this week in a press release said it is building nano-fulfillment (aka micro-fulfillment) warehouses with the goal of speeding local deliveries to customers in as little as 15 minutes. Instacart’s Carrot Warehouses, as they are called, will have their formal launch as part of a deal with Publix in the Atlanta and Miami markets in the coming months.
Maria Brous, director of communications at Publix, said the new warehouses will “unlock ultrafast delivery in our major metro areas” and that the chain is “eager to continue to test and iterate on these new concepts as consumer needs continue to evolve.”
Instacart CEO Fidji Simo, in a CNBC interview, said her company is moving into ultrafast delivery as part of a portfolio of delivery options, understanding that consumers who need groceries in 15 minutes are currently a small portion of the market.
Carrot Warehouses are part of a larger platform initiative by Instacart. The company also announced Carrot Insights and Carrot Ads as part of its new plan.
Carrot Insights are said to give retail customers “near real-time visibility into their operations” by tracking key metrics such as order volume, out-of-stocks, et al. across Instacart’s platform and retailers’ own apps. New data analytics are said to help merchants better understand performance on a geographic basis, out-of-stocks and buying trends.
Key Food is one of the retailers that is using Carrot Insights.
“As a co-operative with a variety of banners making up the Key Food family of supermarkets, it’s incredibly important for us to not only understand how each of our banners are operating, but also how our ecommerce business is performing as a whole,” said George Knobloch, chief operating officer at Key Food Stores Co-Operative.
Some concerns were raised that retailers might be shut off from digital ad funds when Instacart in January announced the addition of digital ad products to its platform. The company appears to be addressing those concerns with the launch of Carrot Ads.
Instacart said the service brings the best of its ad network — technology, products, engineering, sales and data — to retailers’ e-commerce sites. Carrot Ads have a revenue sharing component intended to benefit Instacart customers, such as Schnucks and Plum Market.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see big opportunities for ultrafast delivery in grocery and what do you think of Instacart’s approach to that portion of the market? Which offering from Instacart’s platform — Carrot Ads, Carrot Warehouses or Carrot Insights — will be most valuable to retailers?
COO, Mondofora
I’m a big advocate for the micro-fulfillment center model, and I think last-mile will provide many innovations for local retail. I think there’s still a compelling argument against the ultra-fast delivery strategy: “how fast do you really need your Jell-O pudding?”
Lead, Kearney Consumer Institute
The investment in this area is far outweighing the consumer demand. While getting things “ultra fast” seems appealing, it doesn’t account for the fact that consumers are highly adaptable. If they run out of milk for their coffee, per the recent DoorDash commercial, they’ll just go to a coffee shop instead. Also, in these highly saturated areas, there are often plenty of stores/bodegas/etc. for people to grab what they need.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
As the article aptly points out, only in grocery would one need that kind of speed and only a relatively small segment would need it. It might work or it might be too expensive to operate if the cost can’t be amortized over a large base of customers.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
My question is, do we really need 15 minute deliveries? I can understand that some medicine deliveries may be necessary in extreme cases or in an emergency, but to get frozen pizza and other groceries in 15 minutes just leads to more chaos on the streets. Accidents, injuries and sometimes deaths makes this a really stupid trend. People, delivery people, should not be risking their lives because we may be dying to get our groceries in 15 minutes.