Is My Pillow being ‘cancelled’ or is its CEO trashing the business all on his own?

Photo: Facebook/Michael J Lindell

Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow, who gained fame hawking his company’s products on television, is becoming notorious for promoting election conspiracy theories even after the U.S. Capitol Building was attacked on Jan. 6 by supporters of President Trump who failed in their attempt to delay or overturn the certified results of the election in November.

The attention that Mr. Lindell has garnered of late has prompted decisions by Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s, H-E-B, Wayfair and other retailers to end sales of My Pillow in stores and online once current supplies are gone. While most have not commented publicly on the matter, retailers typically point to underperforming sales as the primary factor in decisions to delist. Amazon.com and Walmart continue to sell My Pillow products based on searches of their respective sites.

The My Pillow CEO in an interview with Right Side Broadcasting, which streams pro-Trump content on its YouTube channel, asserted that liberals have repeatedly tried to silence him by attempting to organize boycotts of his company. He decried what he views as the cancel culture at work and suggested that retailers no longer ordering products from his company were making a mistake. He said that sales have consistently risen every time he and My Pillow have come under attack based on his political statements.

Mr. Lindell’s has continued to assert, even in the wake of the Capitol Building attack which left one police officer dead and many others injured, that the election was stolen from Mr. Trump. His promotion of election conspiracy theories is notable in its contrast to the vast majority of high profile business leaders in the retail industry who have condemned what they saw as an attack on American democracy.

The My Pillow CEO also faces potential legal issues in addition to lost retail accounts. NBC News has reported that Dominion Voting Systems, one of the largest manufacturers of election equipment in the U.S., has threatened to sue Mr. Lindell over his claims that disparage the company.

“You have failed to identify a scintilla of credible evidence that even suggests that Dominion is somehow involved in a global conspiracy to harvest millions of votes in favor of President-elect Biden,” according to the letter. “Of course, this is because no such evidence exists.”