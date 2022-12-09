Is now the right or wrong time for retailers to invest big in their businesses?
Many retailers saw dollar sales slow and profit margins drop over the first six months of the year as consumers reduced their spending on discretionary goods and stuck to the basics. Some companies have responded to this situation by cutting back on dollar investments in technology, store remodels and other capital expenditures. Others, however, have increased their spending guided by the historical lesson that investments made during tough times lead to market share gains against rivals who held off doing the same until spending rebounds.
A report issued at the end of last month by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis forecasts that better economic times are ahead in the near future as inflation tails off and the job market remains relatively stable.
It cites the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia’s recently published “Survey of Professional Forecasters” (SPF), which projects that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate will fall from 7.5 percent overall in 2022 to 3.2 percent next year and 2.5 percent in 2024. The same survey found that the Federal Open Market Committee’s preferred means of measuring inflation, the personal consumption expenditures price index, will go from 5.8 percent this year to 2.8 percent in 2023 and 2.3 percent in 2024.
The SPF consensus expects real gross domestic product growth in the second half of 2022 and the first half of 2023 in the 1.25 percent range. Further gains are expected in the back half of 2023 and into 2024.
CNBC reports that among top-tier retailers, Amazon.com, Best Buy, Home Depot and Target are boosting their capital spending in the double digits, with only Gap and Lowe’s cutting back.
“There is definitely concern and awareness about costs, but there is a prioritization happening,” Thomas O’Connor, vice president of supply chain-consumer retail research at Gartner, told CNBC. “A lesson has been taken from the aftermath of the financial crisis.”
A Gartner study that tracked capital expenditures during the 2007 to 2009 economic downturn found that 60 companies that increased their investments during the two-year period saw their earnings double between 2009 and 2015. Those that failed to invest saw little change in their profit picture in the years that followed.
- Where Walmart, Amazon and Target are spending billions in a slowing economy – CNBC
- GDP Growth, Decelerating Inflation in U.S. Economic Outlook – Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Should retailers currently struggling with sales and profits seek to increase or decrease their capital expenditures at this time? In what areas is expanded CapEx spending most needed at retail?
Join the Discussion!
8 Comments on "Is now the right or wrong time for retailers to invest big in their businesses?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
One of the greatest characteristics of the U.S. economy is its ability to recover from a difficult economic situation. If they invest in the right places, any time is a good time for retailers to invest judiciously. The objective should be to increase more sales from existing locations.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
It’s not surprising that the retailers who made investments during down times saw their results significantly improve going forward. While there is never any guarantee that an investment will pay off or deliver the desired outcomes, it’s important that retailers continue to find new ways to deliver a better store experience and increase sales. Of the many investments retailers can make, I urge them to look more closely at store technology and tools that enable their front-line staff to serve customers more effectively.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
The retail industry is at an evolutionary change point. Advances in technology are making it critical for businesses to invest in foundational system upgrades if they hope to stay relevant going forward.
Principal, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
The lesson, again, is companies have to always have positive cash flow so they can pull ahead. It’s obviously a delicate balance because the stock will be punished if operating expenses and CAPEX cut into margins but it seems terribly short-sighted to cut off all investments. Memories are definitely short term when it comes to dealing with challenging times.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Retail is full of examples of companies that cut back on making capital expenditures during tough times, and in almost every case it was a disaster. Sears, Kmart, J.C. Penney. It doesn’t take long for a retailer trying to cut corners by not investing in their operations to fall behind and for the customers to notice.
Managing Director, RAM Communications
One area I’ve been hearing about retailers investing is in branded product. Not private label, but brands they develop or buy and want to make a run at distribution well beyond their own stores. I initially scoffed at this idea – creating a brand is incredibly difficult and buying a decent one may go well beyond eight figures. But the more I thought about it the more sense it made to me. Higher margins, direct input from shoppers at all stages of development and control over production similar to private label. It could actually work if the retailer doesn’t bite off more than they can chew and if they bring in brand managers that actually know what they’re doing.
Associate Professor, Fashion Institute of Technology
Retailers that do not invest in the right capabilities will be left behind. The question is not whether to invest or not invest but WHERE to invest and NOT invest. The harder question facing retailers today is whether to outsource functions or build in-house. Most retailers that are moving forward and leading the industry have a hybrid model that includes both. Having a specific market strategy and clear brand vision is key; retailers cannot be all things to all people — that is when capital funding can go down a larger sinkhole.
Director, Korber & Enspire Commerce OMS
Businesses should always be investing in future growth, the question just becomes where. Investment in technology that drives cost savings and ROI will benefit them in the short and long term.