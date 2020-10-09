J.C. Penney rescued. Will it now find success and save the mall, too?
J.C. Penney announced yesterday that it has reached an agreement in principle with two of its landlords on a near eleventh-hour deal that will help the company avoid liquidating its business, saving about 70,000 jobs in the process.
Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners will pay $800 million for the retailer — $300 million in cash and $500 million in new term debt. The two will acquire “substantially all” of Penney’s operating and retail assets valued at $1.75 billion.
Penney will also get an additional $2 billion in revolving credit from Wells Fargo once the deal is done, which would leave the retailer with $1 billion in cash to go forward with.
As part of the plan, a group of equity and hedge funds identified as first lien lenders will acquire 161 of the Penney’s real estate assets and all of its owned distribution centers.
“We have determined that an agreement with Brookfield and Simon, as well as the formation of separate real estate investment trusts owned by our First Lien Lenders, is the best path forward to maximize value for our stakeholders, ensure we keep the most stores open and associates employed,” said Jill Soltau, Penney CEO, in a statement.
“As we continue to move through the sale process, our focus will remain on serving our customers and working seamlessly with our vendor partners,” said Ms. Soltau. “We have been a trusted partner to all of our stakeholders since 1902, and we expect to continue that track record for decades to come.”
The deal as announced by Penney seemed in danger less than two weeks ago. A lawyer representing the retailer before the bankruptcy court said that talks with the landlords had stalled as lenders to the retailer objected to what was viewed as a lowball price.
At the time, Joshua Sussberg of Kirkland & Ellis said, “Our lenders are no longer going to be held hostage. Time is not our friend [to avoid liquidation].”
This is not the first time that Simon and Brookfield have joined together to acquire a tenant retailer. The two, along with Authentic Brands Group, own Aeropostale and Forever 21.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think J.C. Penney will be in a more secure financial, if not competitive, position to run its business once the deal with Simon and Brookfield is complete? Will Penney’s new owners find success with the deal and will ownership help them stabilize their mall properties in the process?
12 Comments on "J.C. Penney rescued. Will it now find success and save the mall, too?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
What I like about these deals by Simon and their partners is that their goals are aligned – mall operators need successful retailers. This is a contrast to the many private equity arrangements where the retail business is often left to fail while the PE companies extract the value.
Rescuing major retailers is also noble when you consider that J.C. Penney has 70,000 employees and if this deal preserves these jobs, great. But acquiring a retailer is one thing, making them sustainable and successful is another. Let’s not forget that J.C. Penney has been (along with most in the department store category) in a poor state for many years. And what appeared to be legitimate and multiple attempts to turn J.C. Penney around have simply not delivered results. So while I do like the idea of mall operators investing in retailers, the question for me is, What exactly will Simon and Brookfield do to help make J.C. Penney successful?
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
The deal with Simon and Brookfield certainly saves J.C. Penney from liquidation, although the pace of store closures may need to accelerate. But J.C. Penney needs more than a lifeline in order to regain share; it needs management stability and a viable strategy to differentiate itself from the competition.
If the new initiatives being tested in J.C. Penney’s Hurst, Texas store actually work, they need to be rolled out as quickly as possible to the other remaining stores. (And they finally need to catch up on their omnichannel business.) How much capital expense are the new owners willing to incur to make that happen, or are they simply happy to keep a key mall anchor alive?
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
You’re exactly right, Dick, and there’s so much more to unpack here. J.C. Penney will have to figure out modern approaches to pickup, will have to un-clutter stores (Ron Johnson had that right) and should reevaluate who their customer base really is. Oh, and the idea of equity firms being involved doesn’t give me the warm and fuzzies…!
Managing Director, GlobalData
There is no doubt that the deal puts J.C. Penney on more stable financial footing. However, all of the underlying issues that pushed the company to the brink remain unresolved. These must be tackled if J.C. Penney has any chance of a sustainable future – and that’s why the hard work really begins now. All that said, I believe that Simon and Brookfield will invest in J.C. Penney for the longer term and will be keen to ensure its success; they need the business to work to recoup their costs and to ensure that it remains a viable prospect in malls. Whether this all works out remains to be seen. I wish J.C. Penney well, but I remain skeptical about its future.
Managing Partner, Retail Consulting Partners (RCP)
While it’s always great to see jobs saved, especially at that magnitude, I’m not overly optimistic about the long-term sustainability of J.C. Penney. The truth is that they failed for a variety of reasons: lack of a clear strategy, poor merchandising, an inability to capture modern shoppers, and more which led to confusion around just where their brand was trying to position itself. So while the Simon and Brookfield deal is likely a better approach than being bought up by a private equity firm, until J.C. Penney can address their core problems and align on a go-forward brand strategy, they will likely continue to experience the same big box retailer problems they have been dealing with for the past decade.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Sounds like some healthy financial first aid has been applied. Seventy-thousand jobs saved. But what brand relevance problems have been solved? What mall relevance problems have been solved? J.C. Penney lives to fight another day without the same level of debt they carried before, but all the fundamental retail issues that brought the company to this point still exist. In the brains of the accountants, this is huge. In the hearts and minds of the customer, not much has changed.
CEO, rDialogue
Pardon the analogy; J.C. Penney has been saved a near-certain death (liquidation) but what about quality of life? As I’ve written before, there is nothing about J.C. Penney that is relevant and unfortunately, the same can be said for many other value-oriented department stores. J.C. Penney has been a second tier department store for decades and even with less competition, it’s hard to make a bullish case. Even more so given the recession, which will likely linger for a long time.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I sincerely hope this works for J.C. Penney, but I somehow feel like I’ve been to this dance before. However, after watching Jill Soltau for a long time, I think this boat may very well float well.
CEO, The Customer Service Rainmaker, Rainmaker Solutions
I would hope that this will remedy the problems facing J.C. Penney. But somehow I sense there is more to solving the problem than throwing money at it. I hope we are not going through a rerun of Sears.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
While the deal does provide J.C. Penney with solid financial footing, that only solves part of the issue. The changes that are being tested need to be reviewed quickly and rolled out to stores as quickly as they can schedule them. Otherwise no sales, no J.C. Penney.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Turning J.C. Penney around or even making it viable is not a realistic part of the strategy.
But financially it makes great sense. Take it out of Chapter 11 for the liabilities owed. Invest $1 billion that will be returned in rent and margin. Viola, you come up with a better bottom line than you predicted.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
I honestly feel like we need to stop talking about J.C. Penney until they actually make some progress at retail, especially in terms of modernizing their business to meet the demands of the new customer.