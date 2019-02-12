Mobile jumps out as retailers get a mixed start to the holiday season
Thirty-nine percent of all online sales came from smartphones on Black Friday, a 21 percent increase year-over-year, according to Adobe Analytics. At the same time, 61 percent of online traffic on the day came from smartphones, up 15.8 percent.
Overall online sales on Black Friday jumped 19.4 percent with mobile’s help, according to Adobe’s findings. Thanksgiving day’s online spending grew 14.5 percent with 45 percent coming from mobile. Adobe also sees smartphone use boosting buy online, pickup in store (BOPIS) orders, with those transactions up 43.2 percent on Black Friday.
“With Christmas now rapidly approaching, consumers increasingly jumped on their phones rather than standing in line,” said Taylor Schreiner, principal analyst & head of Adobe Digital Insights, in a statement. Adobe Analytics tracks sales in real-time for 80 of the top 100 U.S. retailers.
Bigger screens, more intuitive apps and mobile websites are believed to be helping smartphone users browse and pay.
Salesforce concurred that holiday shoppers are continuing to move “closer to a ‘mobile only’ reality,” finding that 74 percent of traffic and 60 percent of digital orders were placed via a mobile device on Thanksgiving. Salesforce uses Commerce Cloud data and insights covering more than half a billion global shoppers.
NPD’s 2019 Holiday Purchase Intentions Survey that came out last week predicted that 25 percent of online shoppers planned to use a smartphone for holiday shopping, growing from 19 percent two years ago. Those using smartphones for shopping were found to be more likely than those who use other devices to order BOPIS.
Twenty-two percent of NPD’s respondents used an app to pay for holiday purchases in the store last year. Thirty-nine percent of those respondents planned to use apps more often this holiday season. “Mobile shopping continues to gain traction as phone screens expand and retailer apps become more adept at offering the quick transaction experience consumers are looking for, wherever they are,” said Stephen Baker, VP, industry advisor for NPD.
The overall holiday predictions that have arrived post-Black Friday have been mixed. First Data Insights found a 4.2 percent rise in brick-and-mortar sales on Black Friday, but both ShopperTrak and RetailNext reported in-store traffic declines.
- Black Friday sees record $7.4B in online sales, $2.9B spent using smartphones – TechCrunch
- Growth in Mobile Holiday Shopping Benefits Stores, Reports NPD – The NPD Group
- Over a third of online Black Friday purchases came from phones – Engadget
- Shoppers ring up record Thanksgiving sales online. Black Friday’s tally to exceed $7 billion, Adobe says – CNBC
- Black Friday Brick-and-Mortar Sales Up 4.2% According to SpendTrend Data – First Data/Business Wire
- SpendTrend Holiday Snapshot – First Data
- Robust Black Friday Kicks-Off Holiday Shopping Season – ICSC/Business Wire
- Sensormatic Solutions Releases Black Friday Results from ShopperTrak Traffic Data Analytics – Sensormatic Solutions/Business Wire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How is mobile’s use as a research and purchasing tool changing traditional holiday shopping behaviors? What adjustments might retailers need to make in response to changes in online and in-store engagement and traffic flow?
Join the Discussion!
13 Comments on "Mobile jumps out as retailers get a mixed start to the holiday season"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Mobile is a retailing juggernaut and this year is proof positive. As the multiple data sources in the article confirm, online purchase via mobile phone continues to grow quickly. Retailers already understand that delivering a great, seamless online/physical store experience is critical, but what some retailers may not fully appreciate is how vital a role mobile plays in the process. It’s not good enough to have a solid web presence, sites also need to be optimized for mobile – online is mobile.
Retailers should also carefully study the traffic patterns of online activity in conjunction with traffic patterns in their brick-and-mortar stores – online activity can be a precursor to an in-store visit and by comparing this data, retailers will be in a better position to make the most of all traffic they receive.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
While mobile usage is increasing, retailer-specific apps are not gaining enough traction. Having users download and install a retailer’s app has significant implications on loyalty, stickiness and conversion. Expedia for instance gives double points when travel is booked though their app, as opposed to their website. Other retailers would do well to emulate this and incentivize their app usage.
Founder, President, Bakertown Consulting
“Mobile First” needs to be the mantra of all retailers and the focus needs to be on the user experience. Too many retailers are still looking at their desktop computer screens when making decisions about how their site should look and operate. This causes a terrible experience in many instances and lowers conversion rates. This is one time when looking at your phone in a meeting is actually the correct thing to do!
Executive Vice President Marketing, Cybera
Mobile changes the game on traditional shopping behaviors in so many ways that it’s difficult to pinpoint the most important. For me personally, the timeliness of mobile has the most impact. While conversing with friends and family, it’s as easy as two clicks to fulfill their wish. Two clicks and the buyer can immediately check off one of the many to-dos which hit their list at the end of the calendar year.
Retail industry thought leader
People don’t want to waste time and mobile shopping-assisted in-store purchases, like BOPIS, are increasing sales and decreasing traffic. There is less wandering and more purchasing which seems to be consistent with the statistics above.
This increase comes even without true omnichannel real-time inventory information with most retailers still using safety stock at store level to compensate for the one-day lag time caused by decentralized point of sale.
When we are truly in a real-time mode both sales and margins will increase.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Interesting. I spoke with a retailer about mobile sales versus in-store sales. He pointed out that as he monitored mobile sale item purchases, customers who came into the store and purchased the same item were also open to purchasing one or two other add-on complementing items when they were shown them.
CMO, COO American Retail Consultants
Omnichannel, Omnichannel, Omnichannel! These are the words to the mantra that every successful retailer should be singing. All retailers have to adapt to the online presence, create a strong online presence and following, and then maximize it to benefit their retail model.
Director, Alvarez & Marsal
The traditional customer journey and path to purchase has transformed in our mobile-first digital world. Getting the digital experience right and optimized should be a top priority for all retailers and brands. Mobile commerce has evolved to the point where it becomes a ubiquitous part of the discovery, engagement, and conversion in the customer experience journey. If the integrated mobile experience is not a top imperative for your company going into 2020, then it’s high time to put it on the top of your list.
While approximately 90 percent of all purchases occur in and around the physical store, mobile commerce has matured to the point where customers that are having a positive experience may even convert online, or decide to go the BOPIS route, where retailers then have an opportunity to engage with customers once they go to the store to pick the products up.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
It is still about “location, location, location.” It wasn’t that long ago that the location moved from the store to the desktop. Now it is moving from the desk to the hand. It is all about convenience. As smartphones become more and more of an extension of our lives, more and more ordering will move to mobile.
In China, four out of five e-commerce dollars are generated through mobile purchases. It is worth repeating, “location, location, location.” And you can’t get a closer purchasing location than in one’s hand.
Director, Retail Consulting, Envista
Operationally, the changes retailers could make would be to take someone who had been on the floor serving customers and use that staffing capacity to pick orders instead (and pack and stage in the backroom). Same staffing, but arguably better utilization of employees and inventory. Separately, I would imagine that bringing digital into the stores more by way of endless-aisle and clienteling capabilities would help them leverage technology while in the stores. DSW has recently done a roll-out of new in-store technology which I loved seeing — this helps leverage the trend of consumers using their own mobile devices to quickly access information, and instead allows the store associate to be a conduit for them (likely increasing sales to offset slumps due to lower traffic comps).
Professor of Marketing, The Wharton School of the Univ. of Pennsylvania
Count me in as skeptical, unimpressed, and confused. The picture above shows someone shopping on a tablet, not a mobile phone. Big difference! Do tablets count towards mobile? If so,how about laptops? Seems like a lot of these analyses are relying on fairly arbitrary/meaningless distinctions.
It’s fine to talk about how online and in-store activities are supporting each other — that’s great. But must we (over)use “mobile,” per se? I bet that the amount of sales volume attributable to mobile phones is far smaller than the numbers above suggest.
In short, I suspect that we’re making a lot out of a little here.
President, Crawford Consulting
From a shopper’s perspective – you can buy that perfect gift WHEN you remember it. No writing lists and hunting for items one by one.
Associate Professor, Fashion Institute of Technology
Mobile purchasing includes smartphones and any mobile devices. Total mobile purchasing (U.S.) in 2018 was $208 billion and will grow to $514 billion by 2022. The percent of mobile last year was 39 percent of total e-commerce and will move to 58 percent in 2022. Breaking down digital commerce by device coming off of Black Friday weekend for total e-commerce, 60 percent is desktop, 35 percent smartphones, 5 percent tablets. The desktop has the highest order value at $157 as compared to smartphones at $109. Retailers who have invested in IT infrastructure, in-store processes and labor to ensure a smoother synchronization of physical and digital commerce including BOPIS strategies will be the winners this holiday.