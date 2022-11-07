Should Costco raise its food court prices?
Costco last week earned widespread media coverage for raising prices on two popular items on its food court menu, the chicken bake and 20 oz. soda.
As first reported by Business Insider, Costco increased the price on its chicken bake, a cheese-crusted bread loaf stuffed with chicken, bacon and Caesar dressing, to $3.99 from $2.99. Prices on the 20 oz. soda went to 69 cents from 59 cents.
The moves gained attention because Costco rarely raises prices at its food courts.
“I was surprised, ’cause they never do increases on the items,” Georgina Gomez, a long-time foodservice worker at a Costco in Los Angeles, told the Los Angeles Times.
Other more popular items remained unchanged amid concerns about increases prompted by severe inflationary pressures.
On Costco’s third-quarter analyst call on May 26, Bob Nelson, SVP, finance and investor relations, went out of his way to dispel rumors that the club might increase the price of its famed $1.50 hot dog and soda combo. Mr. Nelson said, “The price, when we introduced the hot dog-soda combo in the mid-’80s, was $1.50. The price today is $1.50, and we have no plans to increase the price at this time.”
In an interview with The Seattle Times in 2009, Costco’s co-founder Jim Sinegal jokingly threatened to “kill” current CEO Craig Jelinek if the combo price was changed. Mr. Sinegal said, “We’re known for that hot dog. That’s something you don’t mess with.”
Other best sellers remaining the same included the whole cheese pizza, $9.95, and twisted churro, $1.49.
At the grocery level, Costco has held prices firm on its rotisserie chickens, at $4.99, the same price as when they were introduced in 2009. Costco owns poultry and hot dog manufacturing facilities to keep prices low.
Costco has raised prices on dairy, beef, croissants, water bottles and other items this year, but appears to be absorbing much of the soaring input costs.
In a report from early June, Numerator said club stores have maintained the “most stable grocery prices in 2022,” with inflation rates between 6.9 percent and 8.2 percent year over year. Industrywide, grocery prices in May surged a record 14.6 percent year over year.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is holding prices on most food court items more important for Costco than on grocery prices? How might Costco’s price perception in an inflationary environment need to differ from big box and supermarket competitors?
Principal, Retail Technology Group
“There are things you don’t mess with.” Costco knows this well.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
It isn’t realistic to hold prices on food court items to the same prices as the 1980s and consumers expect price increases. Some of the prices for food court items at Costco are ridiculously low and there should be price elasticity in these items. Testing price increases at some stores would provide insights on the impact on demand.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
If they’re happy with the performance and profitability of the food court, why would they want to change it? The food court is a pretty iconic part of the Costco brand. Perhaps price gouging isn’t a Costco value?