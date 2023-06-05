Should CPGs Lower Prices as Inflation Comes Down?

Photo: iStock | Bet_Noire

If consumer packaged goods companies raise prices because of higher costs, should they lower them as costs come down?

Hamdi Ulukaya, CEO of Chobani, in an interview with CNN earlier this week, said, “Of course, you have to pass on some increases in prices to customers, but those inputs are coming back down and that hasn’t been reflected in the price of goods: They’re still elevated. It is troubling. I think food makers have to be very conscious that people are having a hard time affording food.”

The notion that large corporations have been using inflation as an excuse to pad profits, aka greedflation, is neither new nor an anticapitalist fever dream. TS Lombard research, cited by the Financial Times, finds profits have shrunk and wages have risen in previous inflationary periods. Not so during the current round of inflation, where “wages have risen in nominal terms, but profits have risen even more amid falling real labor costs.”

The good news is that TS Lombard sees the profit padding coming to an end. “With inflation rolling over fast, companies will struggle to persuade their customers to pay more.”

A Washington Post article from February found retailers asking vendors for proof to support increases or risk products being delisted, receiving poor shelf placement and having promotions cut.

Walmart has warned its CPG vendors against further price hikes. Rod Little, CEO of Schick razor maker Edgewell Personal Care, told Reuters, “Because the consumer is now under more pressure, and Walmart is under pressure, that sets up a dynamic where there’s probably not a lot of pricing going forward.”

If retailers cannot convince CPGs to lower prices, consumer behavior may have more success. Several major brand manufacturers reporting increased profits have noted product volume declines. The decision to maintain and even take prices up further could reach a point of substantially diminishing returns if the labor market weakens or other factors, such as personal debt, begin to weigh on American households.