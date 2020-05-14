Should grocers keep paying their associates like heroes?

8 expert comments
Discussion
Photo: RetailWire
May 14, 2020
by Matthew Stern
Matthew Stern

Since the novel coronavirus pandemic began, low-paying frontline positions in grocery have been recognized by the public as some of the most indispensable and dangerous in the country. Many grocers praised the heroism of their workers and offered bonus pay in recognition. Now, as states, often against the federal government’s guidelines, begin to open more businesses to the public, grocers are evaluating whether to continue paying higher hourly wages and bonuses to associates.

In a significant announcement, Kroger announced it will be ending its “Hero Bonus,” a $2 hourly increase in pay instituted in April for tens of thousands of workers.

In a statement provided to RetailWire, Kroger wrote, “Our temporary Hero Bonus is scheduled to end in mid-May. In the coming months, we know that our associates’ needs will continue to evolve and change as our country recovers. Our commitment is that we will continue to listen and be responsive, empowering us to make decisions that advance the needs of our associates, customers, communities and business. We continuously evaluate employee compensation and benefits packages. Our average hourly wage is $15 and with benefits factored in, like health care, the hourly wage is over $20.”

The United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW), which represents 55,000 Kroger employees, told CBS Moneywatch that given that the danger of COVID-19 still remains, so should the bonus pay.

While grocery work has arguably never been more dangerous for frontline associates, sales have been up for grocers. Year-over-year dollar sales of consumer packaged goods were up 58 percent for the week ending April 18, according to numbers by Nielsen and Rakuten appearing on Commerce 360.

Kroger, the largest operator of supermarkets in the U.S., announced a 30 percent year-over-year sales increase early in April.

Grocery prices have also increased, jumping 2.6 percent in April, the largest one-month increase since 1974, according to Labor Department statistics reported by CNBC.

While Kroger is getting rid of its bonus, Walmart has announced it will be giving its employees an additional one, according to Supermarket News. In March, Walmart gave full-time employees a $300 bonus and part-time and temporary employees a $150 bonus. The second round of bonuses will be identical and will be paid out on June 25 to people who have been with the company since at least June 5.

Amazon.com, which pays its warehouse and retail workers a minimum starting wage of $15 an hour, announced that it would extend its temporary $2 hourly pay increase and double pay for overtime policy through May 30.

RetailWire has reached out to UFCW for a statement and we will update as information becomes available.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: With the critical importance of the job now more broadly acknowledged, should the higher wages paid to frontline grocery workers during the pandemic become the standard moving forward? What do you make of Kroger’s move to end the bonus and do you expect most of its grocery rivals to follow its move?

Please practice The RetailWire Golden Rule when submitting your comments.
Braintrust
"Grocers can start withdrawing their 'hero bonus' when the pandemic is over. It isn’t."

Cathy HotkaPrincipal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Cathy Hotka

Cathy HotkaPrincipal, Cathy Hotka & Associates

Join the Discussion!

8 Comments on "Should grocers keep paying their associates like heroes?"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Jeff Sward
BrainTrust
Jeff Sward
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
15 minutes 56 seconds ago

When the risk normalizes, the pay can be normalized. Until then, front line workers deserve some kind of premium over normal risk level working conditions.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Richard Hernandez
BrainTrust
Richard Hernandez
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
15 minutes 2 seconds ago

I believe all retailers should keep paying their employees the extra pay a lot longer. They have been essential since day one, and they are still putting their health on the line every day they work.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Mark Ryski
BrainTrust
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
13 minutes 13 seconds ago

Has the frontline work become less hazardous? I don’t think so. Increasing wages was the right thing to do during the height of the pandemic and the companies that did increase wages were held up as exemplars of how to treat employees. However grocery/essential goods retailers operate in a low margin environment that cannot absorb a significant, across-the-board wage increase and maintain sufficient profitability. It was inevitable that these extra pay programs would come to an end, but now the optics will make this problematic. Does the reduction in pay mean that frontline workers are no longer heroes? Does it mean that the work environment is safe now? I think the answer is no to both. Kroger took the lead and I believe others will follow.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Art Suriano
BrainTrust
Art Suriano
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
10 minutes 26 seconds ago
It’s effortless to give something to someone but very difficult to take it away. Employees who received that additional hourly wage are not going to easily accept it being taken away, especially when the process of reopening our country is not cut and dry, and many people are still afraid of contracting the virus. Walmart did it wisely because a bonus is a one-time payment. Employees will accept it gladly, but the reward didn’t become part of the weekly paycheck. Now when employees working for grocers will see their paychecks reduced, they are not going to be happy. And the fact is, we’re still practicing some precautions to avoid the virus which varies by state, but surely grocery employees will always be in the high-risk employment category as the pandemic continues. Lastly, I have to point out the substantial price increases on products. Sure they start with the companies who sell their goods to the supermarkets, but there’s no doubt that the grocers themselves are also enjoying the opportunity to increase profits. Adjusting employees’ paychecks… Read more »
0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Neil Saunders
BrainTrust
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
9 minutes 43 seconds ago

It would be a nice gesture to keep wages higher. However, while sales have risen sharply for most grocers, profits have not and the higher cost of doing business has taken its toll. As much as I would like to see frontline grocery workers paid more, sound economics do need to prevail at some point. However, that point is not now when we are still in the middle of the crisis.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Dr. Stephen Needel
BrainTrust
Dr. Stephen Needel
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
9 minutes 37 seconds ago

From a social perspective, they, like first responders, don’t get paid nearly enough. From a capitalist perspective, with unemployment as high as it is, wages are going to decline in many places. As long as stores refuse to force mask-wearing or social distancing, (hello, Kroger) their workers need hazard pay. At places that do enforce the rules, wage supply and demand is going to take over.

And everyone watches what a Kroger or a Walmart does and follows along – some lead, most follow.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Stephen Rector
BrainTrust
Stephen Rector
Founder, President, Bakertown Consulting
8 minutes 34 seconds ago

Yes, the higher wages should still remain in effect. I am not sure what Kroger was thinking in ending their bonus program as it just shines a poor light on them in the media. It feels like a PR blunder.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Cathy Hotka
BrainTrust
Cathy Hotka
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
5 minutes 33 seconds ago

Grocers can start withdrawing their “hero bonus” when the pandemic is over. It isn’t.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
wpDiscuz
Braintrust
"Grocers can start withdrawing their 'hero bonus' when the pandemic is over. It isn’t."

Cathy HotkaPrincipal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Cathy Hotka

Cathy HotkaPrincipal, Cathy Hotka & Associates

Take Our Instant Poll

How likely is it that grocers will maintain higher hourly pay and bonuses for frontline associates after the pandemic has passed?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Resources

More

 