Source: staples.com

Staples in January will begin accepting returns from a few other retailers at more than 1,000 U.S. stores to become the latest chain to turn their stores into drop-off points.

The service is a result of a partnership with Optoro, which manages returns for Best Buy, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, IKEA, American Eagle, B.J.’s and Under Armour as well as Staples and hundreds of smaller online sites. Staples will be the first retailer to accept returns through a new program, Express Returns.

Under the program, consumers looking to return a product purchased from a retailer using the Optoro platform may find an option to make the return at a nearby Staples. A QR code is sent to their mobile phone to be scanned by a Staples associate. The code enables the shopper to skip the line for a quick refund while supporting a contactless experience for store associates. There is no need for the customer to print a label or package the return.

Return drop-off services have slowly rolled out in recent years.

Happy Returns, which handles returns for a number of online stores, has Happy Return Bars set up in more than 500 U.S locations, including Paper Source, Cost Plus World Market, buybuyBaby and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Narvar, which helps manage returns for Urban Outfitters, Levi’s and others, last year introduced drop-off points at more than 8,000 Walgreens U.S. locations and select Nordstrom stores.

However, Kohl’s, which began accepting Amazon returns at all its stores in June 2019 after a pilot that began in 2017, appears to be the only retailer aggressively promoting the service as a convenience to consumers on its website.

Holiday returns are expected to reach another record as accelerated e-commerce growth is forecast to continue due to the pandemic and return rates are found to be three to five times higher for online purchases than store-bought ones. Beyond convenience for shoppers, returns specialists tout their services as cost-effective and eco-friendly solutions for retailers.