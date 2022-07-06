Target isn’t wasting any time in cutting the glut from its inventory
Target is serious about getting its inventory in order. The retailer today said it would markdown merchandise and cancel orders in an effort to right size its inventory, even though it will take a big hit to profit margins.
The chain’s first quarter operating income margin rate was 5.3 percent, down from 9.8 percent in 2021. Target ended the quarter with inventory about 43 percent higher than the same period last year.
The company lowered its forecast for the second quarter while at the same time emphasizing this short term response as a means to sustainable growth. The chain expects an operating margin of around two percent in the second quarter, rising to six percent in the second half of the year. It projects sales growth in the mid- to single-digit range.
The chain’s revised outlook forecasts continued growth in the beauty, food and beverage, and household essentials categories. The company expects that discretionary categories, including home, will be challenged.
The retailer said it was “pursuing aggressive options” to reign in expenses. These include working with vendors to address rising costs, building on operational efficiencies and finding other savings while seeking to maintain the customer experience in stores and online. Target said it was also moving ahead with plans to add supply capacity by building five new distribution centers over the next two years.
“Since we reported our first quarter results, we have continued to monitor external conditions and have determined the necessary actions to remain nimble in the current environment. The additional steps we are announcing today will ensure that we deliver for our guests while driving further growth,” Brian Cornell, Target chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “While these decisions will result in additional costs in the second quarter, we’re confident this rapid response will pay off for our business and our shareholders over time.”
The chain, mindful of supply chain disruptions that have affected retail since the start of the pandemic also said it plans to add “incremental holding capacity” near key ports to help “add flexibility” and speed the movement of goods at points in the supply chain most likely to be affected by external sources.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you agree with Target’s approach to dealing with its inventory and cost challenges at this point in time? What are the potential downsides, if any, and how likely are Target’s chief competitors to engage in similar actions?
13 Comments on "Target isn’t wasting any time in cutting the glut from its inventory"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Yes, Target is taking a measured and thoughtful approach to its inventory challenges. Too much of the wrong inventory creates a number of challenges, most notably negative pressure on margins and profit. The supply chain disruptions created all sorts of inventory issues, and so it will take time to work these out. I have no doubt that most every other retailer will have their own inventory related challenges, and so I expect that we will be discussing this for the remainder of the year.
Managing Director, GlobalData
It’s worrying that Target has deteriorated its outlook so soon after a downbeat forecast during its quarter one results. However the actions Target is taking are correct. There is a need to clear down inventory – even if that means discounting – to re-balance stock levels and make more room to focus on categories that are in demand such as food, household products and beauty. Unfortunately, the price of such action will appear on the bottom line where an already light margin forecast will be thinned further. However this is a short term hit and Target will rebuild margins over the back end of this year.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Target is absolutely right in addressing its inventory overages aggressively. To quote the old retail adage (again), “The first markdown is the best markdown.” There is nothing to be gained by carrying excess goods that are all out of proportion to the sales trend, especially outside of basic commodities.
The downside is obvious — margin erosion in the second and probably third quarters — but the upside of clearing unwanted goods is also obvious. Target will be well positioned for fourth quarter business by acting swiftly now, and other retailers should follow its lead.
Board Advisor, Light Line Delivery
The steps Target is taking are the right ones. Gaining increased control of their balance sheet by marking down goods and decreasing spend will make them a stronger company, heading in to what may be tougher times ahead.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Target’s culture is “speed is life.” They have always been very aggressive about addressing inventory issues, in both over and short situations. Unproductive inventory almost never turns around and becomes productive. It’s expensive to keep and takes up space from more productive inventory. Moving it out now, when they’re already expecting difficult results, I believe, will set them up for success next quarter.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Target appears to be taking a realistic approach to what industry and economy pundits predict will be a difficult period (of undetermined duration). Everyone can be a great merchant/operator in good times but a few can do it in down times.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
The old retail adage is: Inventory is not like wine, it doesn’t get better with time. We all know that. Smart move. Target, a spectacular retailer, is apt to teach some very important lessons to other retailers. Target knows and understands the impact of allowing old or and undesired products to occupy space and capital. I used to call it “skinning the cat” at times — it is not so pleasant, but warranted. .
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
Target is being realistic and proactive in addressing the economic storms ahead. They’re being responsible to their shareholders and employees by being transparent on a significant element of their balance sheet.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
Reacting in season and making adjustments to forecasts is one thing. What this means for orders already placed with vendors is another. I have seen what it does to vendor partners when orders of a magnitude like Target’s are cancelled or put on hold. It can bankrupt vendors and if vendors are truly partners, I hope Target will work with them on reducing future orders and invest in the right technology to better predict quantities.
Markdowns is one way to clear out unnecessary inventory but what Target needs to do is get to the root of why they bought so much in the first place. How does a brand with the latest technology and best talent get it wrong?
Content Marketing Strategist
Good for Target: Why wait? These prudent short-term steps offer stability and prepare Target for growth and agility ahead of the holidays.
Risks to watch include lower consumption due to inflation and availability issues due to supply chain delays.
Strategy & Operations Delivery Leader
Target is taking the necessary steps to reduce costs, reduce inventory investments, and shift its strategies to the changing global economic climate. Their digital-first and customer-first operating model is built on resilience, agility, and adaptability, and Target is well equipped to ride out the storm.
Assortment and inventory optimization strategies are crucial during economic downturns. There are no real downsides to having the right product at the right place and at the right time. Inventory management and customer experience strategies must be at the forefront of any retailer’s agenda for the next 12-18 months. We should expect Target to stay one step ahead of its competitors.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
This action, and its timing, is a giant exclamation point on just how difficult retail is right now. Target is one of the smarter and more insightful retailers in the game these days. And yet forecasting demand category by category after two years of pandemic and shifting economic sands proved to be painfully difficult. That was magnified by chaos in the supply chain. The fun part is that it won’t get any easier any time soon.
Director, Main Street Markets
This makes sense. Why wait to see what’s going to happen? I believe many retailers will follow in some semblence depending on how much they want to invest in margin.