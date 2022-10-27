The new boss is the same as the old boss at Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond’s search for a CEO is over. The retailer yesterday said that it has named Sue Gove as president and chief executive officer of the company. Ms. Gove has been the retailer’s interim CEO since June when she replaced Mark Tritton.
“Sue is the best person to serve at the helm of Bed Bath & Beyond and continue leading the company,” Harriet Edelman, independent chair of the retailer’s board of directors, said in a statement. “During her tenure as Interim CEO, Sue took consequential actions to increase liquidity and establish the groundwork to improve customer loyalty, traffic and market share. Her intense focus on cash, and expertise in managing working capital and liquidity are matched by a great operating mind and further complemented by a new leadership team that brings deep merchant, omni and digital expertise in modern retailing. A strong team builder and hands-on leader, Sue has earned the trust of associates across headquarters, stores and operations and is working alongside our two brand presidents to support our important supplier community.”
Ms. Gove in August went public with her plan to turn Bed Bath & Beyond around, which includes reducing the emphasis that her predecessor placed on private brands. The retailer discontinued three of the nine private labels rolled out during Mr. Tritton’s tenure and reduced its inventory on the rest by 20 percent. Ms. Gove pledged a greater focus on popular national brands and emerging direct-to-consumer items. Bed Bath & Beyond has also closed stores, reduced corporate staff and secured commitments for new financing.
Ms. Gove claims that the Bed Bath & Beyond organization is “more strategically and culturally focused” than ever before.
“I am energized by the initiatives underway to provide our customers with an exceptional shopping experience, easily accessible products and compelling values across our Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY and Harmon brands. We have a significant opportunity ahead and we intend to regain our dominance as a preferred shopping destination.”
Ms. Gove has previous executive experience in retail having served as president and CEO of Golfsmith and COO of Zale Corporation.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Managing Director, GlobalData

I suspect Bed Bath & Beyond found it very difficult to recruit externally for this role. However leaving Ms. Gove in place is sensible as she knows the business, has a retail background, and is already working on a turnaround. With regard to that turnaround, it is reasonable and based on common sense. However it is largely about stabilizing the business rather than putting it in a position to grow. There is very little in the plans which explain how Bed Bath & Beyond will differentiate and compete in a very crowded market. That matters because with home furnishings volume growth in negative territory, the only way to grow is by taking share from others.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation

Leading Bed Bath & Beyond is not for the faint of heart. As a Board member, Ms. Gove has had a front row seat for the ups and downs this company has experienced. Ms. Gove certainly has the experience to lead this organization, but whether she can turn it around is another question. Like all newly installed CEOs, I will give her the benefit of the doubt, but the market has little patience for a long slow recovery. Of the many challenges this retailer faces, I'd say re-gaining the loyalty of their once very loyal base should be at the top of the list.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC

The proof is in the results that Sue Gove may deliver, but it makes sense for the company board to avoid any further turnover at the top of the company. If they embrace the strategy of a smaller store footprint and more national brands, they should give Ms. Gove a chance to execute that plan. The question in the background: Does Bed Bath & Beyond have the time and the financial strength to make it work?
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Principal, Retail Technology Group

There were some good people in the regime that Tritton cleaned out. Bed Bath & Beyond should try to selectively bring them back.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics

I'd like to say that her announced plans and recent actions demonstrate that she has taken very seriously the lessons provided by the former CEO's strategy. But I could have said the same thing when Ron Johnson was replaced at JCPenney. Acknowledging what didn't work isn't the same as knowing what will work. I appreciate all the financial and operational kudos, but it's going to take merchandising and marketing magic to turn this ship around.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking

Everybody hold on. With her background and obvious experience, this is going to be big. And certainly welcomed by the market. Now the fun begins and the excitement begins. Welcome Sue Gove.
Director of Retail Marketing, Körber
Director of Retail Marketing, Körber

It makes sense to leave her in the position rather than introduce more turmoil with an outside hire. Unfortunately, Bed Bath & Beyond has a big challenge ahead to regain and/or improve customer loyalty and distinguish itself in an increasingly crowded market.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
The last time we wrote about the CEO position for Bed Bath & Beyond, I believe I asked, “who would want this job?” No one, hence, Ms. Gove.
Has Bed Bath & Beyond lost its reason for being? I think so. Good Luck, Ms. Gove.