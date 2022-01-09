Will Bed Bath & Beyond’s new turnaround plan work any better than the previous one?
Bed Bath & Beyond yesterday went public with the struggling retailer’s new plan to get its business on solid footing. The company says that the planned changes will enable it to meet the demands of its customers, drive sales and profits and leave it with a stronger balance sheet and cash flow. Its stakeholders certainly hope management has it right.
“We are embracing a straight-forward, back-to-basics philosophy that focuses on better serving our customers, driving growth, and delivering business returns,” said Sue Gove, director & interim CEO, in a statement. “In a short period of time, we have made significant changes and instituted enablers across our entire enterprise to regain our dominance as a preferred shopping destination for our customers’ favorite brands and exciting products. We command a special presence in the Home and Baby markets, and we intend to fulfill our opportunity to be the category retailer of choice.”
Bed Bath & Beyond is pulling back on former CEO Mark Tritton’s emphasis on building its private labels to focus on national brands. Mr. Tritton’s strategy came under criticism when supply chain disruptions in the retailer’s owned brands led to out-of-stocks and lost sales (approximately $100 million in the last quarter), particularly without a sufficient inventory of key national brands to fill the demand.
The retailer has pledged fast action in bringing in popular national brands and emerging direct-to-consumer items. Bed Bath & Beyond said it would discontinue three of the nine private label brands introduced under Mr. Tritton (Haven, Studio 3B and Wild Sage) and reduce inventory on the remaining brands it owns by 20 percent (Everhome, H for Happy, Nestwell, Our Table, Simply Essential and Squared Away).
Management also announced cost-cutting measures that include shuttering about 150 “lower producing” Bed Bath & Beyond stores out of the 700-plus stores it currently operates under the banner. The company is also laying off about 20 percent of its corporate and supply chain staff. The moves are expected to save the retailer about $250 million in the current fiscal year. Bed Bath & Beyond also said it would reduce planned capital expenditures to $250 million from $400 million.
The retailer has also secured commitments for $500 million in new financing through a $375 million loan with Sixth Street Partners and by expanding its $1.13 billion asset-backed revolving credit facility.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Announces Strategic Changes to Strengthen its Financial Positioning, Drive Growth and Better Serve Customers – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
- What worked at Target didn’t work for Mark Tritton at Bed Bath & Beyond – RetailWire
- Is spinning off or selling Buybuy Baby the right move for Bed Bath & Beyond? – RetailWire
- Supply chain woes just cost Bed Bath & Beyond $100M in sales – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What are the key challenges that Bed Bath & Beyond faces at this moment in time? Are the changes that it has announced the solutions to its problems?
Join the Discussion!
12 Comments on "Will Bed Bath & Beyond’s new turnaround plan work any better than the previous one?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Managing Director, GlobalData
The most solid part of the turnaround plan is securing financing to keep the business going. Without it, Bed Bath & Beyond would be in bankruptcy. However loans come with interest and eventually have to be paid back, so they’re only one side of the equation. The other side is getting the sales line back into growth. Here the plan has some sensible elements, but it is vague and lacks oomph; it is more about correcting some of the mistakes than about making Bed Bath & Beyond a destination for home. And on top of all this, there is still no permanent CEO in place and no real update on the progress to find someone. The plan helps more than it hinders, but I am afraid it is not convincing.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
This retailer is in serious trouble. The dramatic steps they’re taking by cutting staff and closing stores is clear evidence. The fact is, Bed, Bath & Beyond has been on a steep downward spiral since shortly after Tritton took over, and the decline has accelerated. The changes announced may improve their financial position slightly, but it won’t bring customers back to their stores. I expect to see more desperate steps as this saga unfolds.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
I love their sentiment of getting back to basics, but the reality is the ship has already sailed into Amazon waters and I don’t think this will save them. Their private label strategy wasn’t effective because they didn’t have a strong enough reputation established to make those products desirable. Target is a good example of a company who has done a far better job at creating trust and relevance around their private labels. I’d like to see Bed Bath & Beyond survive, and they still have a chance, but they’d be better served to focus on establishing strong partnerships with other brands and retailers that have a lot of value to consumers, but are difficult to access for viewing in person. Oprah may say Cozy Earth sheets are the softest, but I’d rather feel them out myself before buying. That’s where Bed Bath & Beyond could thrive, especially with their capabilities to offer fulfillment in addition to showrooming.
Co-founder, RSR Research
…and many other DTC retailers that have better colors.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
This appears to be too little, too late. Closing stores, changing assortments, and massive layoffs are desperate moves that never result in long-term viability for a company. Their focus needs to be on re-gaining market share and winning back their lost customers. These measures may improve the bottom line for a while but they won’t address the bigger problem of declining customer interest.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Make no mistake, focus is always the right decision. However I’m not sure if Bed Bath & Beyond can continually claim to be reinventing themselves to survive. I fear that hocus pocus is being confused for focus.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Stick a fork in them – they’re done. As Mark Ryski says, you don’t cut staff and stores to this extent without bigger problems. And Neil Saunders is right – financing needs to be repaid. With a recession, inventory, and supply chain issues, keep expectations low.
Co-founder, RSR Research
Personally, I have found their assortment very unimpressive for some time. I don’t care who makes their sheets. They’re the wrong weight, the wrong colors and the wrong materials for me. So, absent re-expansion of the assortment (which I’m pretty sure they won’t do), it’s still a hard no for me.
Principal, MKT Marketing Services/Columbus Consulting
Back to basics is not a new strategy for Bed Bath & Beyond. While I completely agree that they should always be in stock and competitive on their top brands and SKUs (Dyson, Kitchenaid, OXO, etc), they need to reintroduce the element of discovery. The store experience is lost. Customers loved going in to get something specific and walking out with five other items they didn’t know they needed, but saw and wanted. They lost that magic with a focus on “owned brands.”
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
How many times have we written about Bed Bath & Beyond’s turnaround? How many of those turnarounds were successful? They are facing past customers finding alternative sources. If those alternative sources satisfy customers’ needs, they won’t return. All of Bed Bath & Beyond’s inertia is going in the wrong direction.
Director, Main Street Markets
I really thought that this rejuvenation would have helped bring Bed Bath & Beyond back to where they were a destination for home goods. The remodel to a more clean presentation was good, but the introduction of private label was muddy and did not stand out. I don’t know how much closing stores and cutting staff will help.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
This is not so much a new game plan as a reversion to the company’s pre-Tritton strategy. A focus on brands instead of private label was always part of the Bed Bath & Beyond formula, but it’s unclear whether the company will “error-correct” by turning back to the over-assortment and clutter it was once known for.
Will it work? Closing over 20 percent of the store base is not a good omen, as most other retailers with a big physical footprint have leveraged it to build their e-commerce business too. There may be too much to fix at Bed Bath & Beyond — and not enough time even with new financing.