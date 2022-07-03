What does Russia’s war on Ukraine mean for U.S. retail?
Twelve days into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the most visible impact on U.S. retail appears to be brands suspending operations in Russia, local calls for boycotts of Russian vodka and a spike in gas prices.
Overseas, Apple, Microsoft and Nike have joined a swathe of western firms including IKEA and H&M that have halted Russian operations.
“We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence,” Apple said in a statement.
Nike had indicated on its Russian website that it was suspending operations because it could not guarantee delivery. Three days after the war started, FedEx and UPS suspended shipments to Russia and Ukraine.
TJX Cos. said last Thursday it was divesting its minority investment in Familia, a Russian off-price retailer, and would instruct buyers to halt purchases from Russia and Belarus.
In a note Friday, Moody’s said that the “greatest risk facing global supply chains has shifted from the pandemic to the Russia-Ukraine military conflict and the geopolitical and economic uncertainties it has created.”
In the U.S., Publix, Kroger, and other U.S. chains have taken Russian vodka off the shelves although Russia accounted for only 1.3 percent of all vodka imports to the U.S. in 2021, according to the Distilled Spirits Council.
The most common Russian imports to the U.S. are mineral fuels, precious metals, iron and steel and fertilizer. The big production concern is whether economic sanctions will create imbalances in the worldwide supply of oil and gas. Russia represents around a third of all energy imports to Europe.
As of Sunday afternoon, the national average of a regular gallon of gas was $4.009, up 40 cents from the prior week, according to the American Automobile Association.
Skyrocketing gas prices add to the highest U.S. inflation rate in 40 years, but the duration of the conflict on U.S. shoppers’ psyche could be retail’s biggest worry amid threats of broader conflict.
“You have to think the longer it goes on, the more problematic” it gets, Chuck Grom, an analyst with Gordon Haskett told CNBC. “In other words, the consumer spends more time getting absorbed with the situation.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How should U.S. retail prepare for and respond to any fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine? What’s your biggest concern as it relates to the impact of the war?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
The Russian invasion will have the most significant impact on any retailer or brand doing a material amount of business in the region. Beyond individual companies, the disruption to the flow of raw materials and their downstream impact on product availability are already being felt in gas prices. But all these things aside, the biggest concern is how this conflict could escalate into a world war that creates major disruptions around the world.
Managing Director, GlobalData
In my personal opinion, it is incumbent on every company and person of goodwill to cut all economic ties with Russia. The country should be isolated as much as possible as a consequence of its actions. This may be challenging but, for most US retailers, the volume of sales made in Russia is comparatively small. Those ordering from Russia should, and likely will need to because of sanctions, find alternative suppliers. Aside from the terrible consequences for the Ukrainian people, my biggest concern is the impact this will have on inflation – especially if there is an energy embargo. Inflation is already running hot and this will stretch household budgets even further. However, while serious, this is a minor price to pay compared to having your country invaded and bombed.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
The quick response to this crisis by the retail industry highlights the massive impact consumers have on issues far beyond their own back yard. While governments work through multitudes of bureaucracy, brands and retailers quickly pivot to support the wishes of their customers. From environmental sustainability, diversity and inclusion, and animal rights, to supporting Ukrainian freedom – retailers have consistently led the way for getting it done.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
U.S. retailers will see a proportionate reduction in total business due to the Ukraine/Russia conflict. It is now a matter of whether principle or capitalism win.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
The “cancellation” of Russia was remarkably swift and broad in scope. I would guess most or all of those with operations in Russia have already cut off their affiliates there. I believe the biggest impact to American consumers will be the acceleration of inflation as fuel prices go up.