Will AR try-on sneaker tech put Amazon a step ahead of its rivals?
Amazon Fashion yesterday introduced its Virtual Try-On for Shoes, which uses augmented reality technology to help customers visualize how they will look in footwear from a variety of angles.
The technology is integrated into the Amazon shopping app for iPhones and includes thousands of sneaker styles from Adidas, Asics, New Balance, Puma, Reebok, Saucony and others. It does not include Nike, which in 2019 made the decision to remove its products from the Amazon platform to concentrate on selling directly to consumers and through key wholesale partners.
Amazon said that shoppers interested in a particular sneaker can tap the try-on button on product detail pages and point their mobile phone’s camera at their feet to see how the shoes will look. Shoppers can view the shoes from different angles by moving their feet.
“Amazon Fashion’s goal is to create innovative experiences that make shopping for fashion online easier and more delightful for customers,” Muge Erdirik Dogan, president of Amazon Fashion, said in a statement. “We’re excited to introduce Virtual Try-On for Shoes, so customers can try on thousands of styles from brands they know and love at their convenience, wherever they are. We look forward to listening and learning from customer feedback as we continue to enhance the experience and expand to more brands and styles.”
Try-on technology is no longer a novelty with retailers from Amazon to Zara using it to get consumers to purchase apparel, beauty products, eyeglasses and more. The goal of the technology is simple — help consumers make more informed purchasing decisions and reduce profit destroying returns in the process. Thirty-four percent of Americans think that augmented reality tech will make online shopping more fun, according to YouGov research.
Amazon said that its technology will benefit brand partners selling shoes on its platform by making the process easier and more like shopping in a real world environment.
“Innovation and elevating consumer experiences are at the core of New Balance. We’re excited to showcase our footwear selection in Amazon Fashion’s Virtual Try-On for Shoes as we continue to look for immersive ways to engage our shared customer base,” said Melissa Worth, senior vice president of North America at New Balance.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do consumers trust augmented reality try-on technology in making purchasing decisions? How will the use of AR tech affect sneaker sales on Amazon.com?
4 Comments on "Will AR try-on sneaker tech put Amazon a step ahead of its rivals?"
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
Consumers are already comfortable using augmented reality to view appliances and furniture in their kitchens and living rooms. Extending that technology capability to try-on footwear can only enhance the consumer’s purchase decisions. The try-on technology will not solve the fit problem but does address fashion and style. This should be a winner for Amazon and brands.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
I fear my age may be showing with this comment, but I just don’t see that the AR view of the shoes on my feet really adds a lot of value to my purchase decision process. Though I guess if people think the tech makes online shopping more fun, then it may be of greater value than I think. We know that happy shoppers shop (and spend) more, so maybe making shopping more fun is enough reason to give it a shot.
Content Marketing Strategist
Seeing is believing. Virtual try-ons boost online shoppers’ trust and reduce costly returns. AR-driven try-ons already boost online sales in beauty and apparel. Extending this tech to footwear is a smart next step. AR try-ons will boost Amazon sneaker sales with convenient, personalized and highly-visual online experiences.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
I’m aging with Dave Bruno. Hard to imagine you can’t tell what a sneaker is going to look like on your feet without having to resort to AR. I also would expect that the bulk of sneaker returns are not due to “I don’t like the look” – I would guess either “They don’t fit” or “I found them cheaper”.