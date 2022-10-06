Source: Amazon promotional video

Amazon Fashion yesterday introduced its Virtual Try-On for Shoes, which uses augmented reality technology to help customers visualize how they will look in footwear from a variety of angles.

The technology is integrated into the Amazon shopping app for iPhones and includes thousands of sneaker styles from Adidas, Asics, New Balance, Puma, Reebok, Saucony and others. It does not include Nike, which in 2019 made the decision to remove its products from the Amazon platform to concentrate on selling directly to consumers and through key wholesale partners.

Amazon said that shoppers interested in a particular sneaker can tap the try-on button on product detail pages and point their mobile phone’s camera at their feet to see how the shoes will look. Shoppers can view the shoes from different angles by moving their feet.

“Amazon Fashion’s goal is to create innovative experiences that make shopping for fashion online easier and more delightful for customers,” Muge Erdirik Dogan, president of Amazon Fashion, said in a statement. “We’re excited to introduce Virtual Try-On for Shoes, so customers can try on thousands of styles from brands they know and love at their convenience, wherever they are. We look forward to listening and learning from customer feedback as we continue to enhance the experience and expand to more brands and styles.”

Try-on technology is no longer a novelty with retailers from Amazon to Zara using it to get consumers to purchase apparel, beauty products, eyeglasses and more. The goal of the technology is simple — help consumers make more informed purchasing decisions and reduce profit destroying returns in the process. Thirty-four percent of Americans think that augmented reality tech will make online shopping more fun, according to YouGov research.

Amazon said that its technology will benefit brand partners selling shoes on its platform by making the process easier and more like shopping in a real world environment.

“Innovation and elevating consumer experiences are at the core of New Balance. We’re excited to showcase our footwear selection in Amazon Fashion’s Virtual Try-On for Shoes as we continue to look for immersive ways to engage our shared customer base,” said Melissa Worth, senior vice president of North America at New Balance.