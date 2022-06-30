Will consumers become even more frugal post-pandemic?
A recent survey conducted on behalf of Ollie’s, the closeout chain, found 54 percent of Americans consider being called “cheap” a compliment at times and 53 percent are proud of being labeled a bargain hunter.
“We’ve never met anyone who doesn’t love a bargain,” said John Swygert, president and CEO at Ollie’s, in a press release.
The survey comes as the pandemic has seen an extended period of healthy full-price selling across many retail channels due in part to lean inventory levels tied to supply chain disruptions as well as the benefits of federal stimulus funds.
Other surveys have likewise explored whether the pandemic would result in a change in the frugalness many had embraced since the Great Recession.
A survey last December from wealth management company Personal Capital found that many people started to tighten their belts and adopt more frugal habits over the pandemic, whether that was out of necessity due to hardship or out of the fear of the unknown.
By the early months of this year, however, reports arrived that many Americans were finally emerging from the pandemic eager to splurge on everything from travel and sports events to restaurants, especially those able to trim their debt over the last two years amid record low unemployment rates across many states.
Inflationary pressures related to pandemic-driven supply chain disruption, however, have also been leading consumers to restrain spending in other areas.
According to a Forbes Advisor survey that came out in mid-June, a full two-thirds of Americans say they are dipping into their savings as prices for goods and services spike, including 31 percent who have substantially or completely drained their savings.
Jungle Scout’s “Q2 2022 Consumer Trends Report” found 59 percent of consumers buying less expensive brands to cut costs and 48 percent more likely to shop from a brand that has consistently lower prices.
A Washington Post article from June 18 found households cutting back on not only big-ticket purchases, but eating out, vacation plans and routine non-essentials such as manicures and home cleaning appointments amid rising prices and increased recession warnings.
Douglas Duncan, chief economist at Fannie Mae, told the Post, “The consumer is coming under stress.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think consumers are likely becoming more frugal or less so post-pandemic? Do you see inflation, job/wage growth or some other factor particularly determining whether price-consciousness increases or decreases?
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
This is interesting to watch/live through as there’s now so many new factors that have come into play. Not the least of which is work from home. Suddenly you need less gas, fewer “work” clothes, you have more time to find deals and there’s just less to buy overall (no lunches, etc.). Retail sales have been stellar through May so, let’s say “glass half full” here and think about a softer landing than in ’09-’10.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
We’re tired. We want to treat ourselves. I just spent three weeks going down the California coast. I didn’t see frugality. I saw hedonism still going strong. I’m not saying everyone is feeling flush *cough 401k* but the media is trying to make a recession story. Take for example the much-shared line about Walmart selling more half-gallons of milk. The story was that people have to save. What is more likely is people don’t need as much milk at home as people who are out and about. And buying half-gallons is actually more expensive. There’s always another side to predictions – especially citing off-price retailers as a source.
Director, Main Street Markets
Yes. We are tired and people I talk to are ready to burst if they don’t get out of the house. Do I pay more for gas? Yes. Did I lose a bug chunk of my 401k? Join the club. I don’t think the media will be successful in creating a recession narrative. And finally, from what I have seen, gallons of milk are still selling at a good pace in the Walmart stores I have been into lately.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Although we’re at risk of a consumer-led recession, there is mixed evidence based on anecdotal behavior. The demand for post-pandemic “experience” is very high — especially air and car travel despite inflationary prices. On the other hand, demand for general merchandise seems to be waning and grocery shoppers are actively trading down. I’m just not sure the overall picture looks like dramatic belt-tightening just yet.
Retail Strategy - UST Global
Need-based purchasing (closely followed by impulse buying perhaps) is the pillar of consumer spending for many retailer segments, particularly grocery. As returning to work grows, people’s needs change somewhat which should move the needle for some retailers. Consumer sentiment (on its way down now) will probably inhibit overall spend for now. So overall the media will talk us into frugality.
Principal, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
Shopping and planning events includes a price check now more than before this inflationary increase. But shopping is social and psychological so it will continue. Smart retailers will prepare by having diversified product. If you usually sold $250 denim, then bring in less of that and add a $150 denim to the assortment. Multi brand, soft goods stores are in the best position to be responsive.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I’m thinking more frugal. Buckets and buckets of stimulus dollars and post pandemic relief gave us a spending spree. At some point, the new uncertainty and unpredictability of the future, coupled with a recession of some level, will lead to some belt tightening.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
We’re becoming, if not more frugal, at least more thoughtful about what and how we buy for a convergence of financial, environmental and health-related reasons. We want to minimize what ends up in a landfill and to create more breathing room in our homes now that we spend more time there. We’re motivated to conserve more resources by looming fear of recession and war, but also by today’s trend to find more meaningful work, even if that work earns less. Uncertainty is the enemy of retail, and global and domestic events today are certainly brewing up that uncertainty.
Contributing Editor, RetailWire; Founder and CEO, Vision First
Consumers are bifurcating – those that prospered during the pandemic are unleashing pent-up demand by purchasing higher-end experiences and those on the other end of the spectrum are struggling to keep up with rising costs by trading down on brands.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I think in one respect, price consciousness is waning as we (consumers) have educated ourselves on where to go to purchase specific categories items and when to do it. However conversations of companies such as RH add new angst to consumers. I think the bigger lesson is that consumers are telling us they will buy, when ready.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
“Thirty-one percent who have substantially or completely drained their savings.”
That is an entire discussion in itself. YIKES!
One thing the pandemic taught many is the redefinition of the word “need.” The discovery that we could get along without the next new thing or fashion helped consumers look hard at what they thought they needed and what they really wanted to spend their money on. This rethinking will remain with a sizable portion of the population. It isn’t a matter of being more “frugal.” It is a matter of being more thoughtful and more satisfied with the use of their money.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Bargain hunting is built into our DNA, but so is splurging. While some shoppers are “cheap” by nature, others realize that higher prices mean lower discretionary spending. They’re the ones who will adapt, but temporarily, to economic change. I’ll come in on the side of more frugal, given the inflationary pressures, but the optimist in me feels that I could be wrong. We need to see where this worldwide market is heading. The U.S. is still a great place to park your fortune!
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
First of all, we are not quite to the post-pandemic stage as vaccinated and double boosted people continue to get COVID-19 and Monkey Pox is waiting in the wings. Next a good deal depends on the Fed. If interest rates continue to rise to stave off inflation we will see the second lever (increasing unemployment) starting to move. Higher interest rates and higher unemployment are traditional fixes for battling off inflation, but they aren’t all that good for retailers. And that’s not even beginning to factor in high gas costs and how long the Russians will continue battling in the Ukraine and disrupting the world petroleum market. At this moment (subject to change without notice) I’d say landing on the side of price consciousness increasing – at least for the near term – may be a solid bet.