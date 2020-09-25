Will curbside pickup be Costco’s Achilles heel?
Costco’s membership business model certainly isn’t broken and so there doesn’t appear to be a need to fix it. That said, some believe that the biggest warehouse club in the land is in danger of losing sales to other retail rivals as they cater to consumers’ newfound appreciation for curbside pickup.
The company has said that its clubs are not set up to properly handle the pickup of online orders. It has also touted the benefits of getting members into its clubs to make incremental purchases. While no one is denying the latter point, in particular, some think that Costco is ceding grounds to its retailing rivals.
Sam’s Club and BJ’s Wholesale Club, Costco’s most direct competitors, both offer free curbside pickup at all their U.S. locations. For Sam’s the offer extends to customers with a Plus membership. BJ’s offers the service free to all its members.
Costco is “behind the ball,” Timothy Campbell, an analyst at Kantar, told CNN. “They risk falling behind if they don’t invest in pickup. You have customers establishing routines with other retailers.”
Speaking on Costco’s fourth-quarter earnings call yesterday, CFO Richard Galanti addressed the chain’s thinking on offering pickup at its clubs. “We continue to look at what others do, we continue to scratch our head a little bit,” he said. “It’s not that we’ll never do it, but it’s not on the agenda for this week.”
Retailer results and consumer research point to curbside pickup remaining popular and possibly growing more so with American consumers. Fifty-nine percent of consumers said they were more likely to use curbside pickup following the coronavirus pandemic. A RIS News study found that 44 percent of retailers were using curbside pickup and a third of those without it were pushing to add the service as soon as possible.
“We think curbside is going to be exceptionally sticky,” McKinsey senior partner Sajal Kohli told Yahoo Finance last month.
“The fundamental question for most retailers is, if you think about the retail box and the physical footprint, what’s the strategic intent of the box in the world of omnichannel post-COVID? Some categories are still going to be incredibly conducive to in-store interaction, but for several categories, I think consumers discovered this newfound convenience and they will actually stick to curbside, which has massive implications, as you can imagine, for retail.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think Costco is ceding sales to competitors because it doesn’t have a pickup option at its clubs? Is there a P/L case to be made for curbside pickup or is Costco correct in its assessment that the service doesn’t make financial sense?
15 Comments on "Will curbside pickup be Costco's Achilles heel?"
Managing Director, GlobalData
One size does not fit all in retail. While Costco absolutely needs to keep this under review so that it can quickly respond to changes in the demands and habits of its consumers, at present not having curbside has not harmed the business. The model operated by Costco means curbside is not a necessity right now. The latest sales numbers attest to this: they are very strong and show Costco is increasing share, albeit slightly.
Retail Industry Analyst
While Costco may be missing out on incremental revenues by not offering curbside delivery or even BOPIS, its shoppers are so loyal and it is not making a dent in its overall sales results. There is no doubt that consumers are coming to expect BOPIS and/or curbside pickup and it is something that Costco may eventually offer. Due to its busy parking lots, maybe pick-up lockers would be the best approach.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Costco continues to perform well, despite not having curbside pick-up. While curbside has most definitely become an important and popular service option, I doubt that Costco will suffer by not having it given the loyalty of their customers. Providing an effective curbside pick-up service will add extra cost and complexity to an already very busy retail environment. Notwithstanding competitors offering the service, I think Costco management is right in go slow on this for now.
Loyalty & Marketing Strategist, Comarch
Curbside pickup or BOPIS equal convenience for customers. Once you get into the habit of getting something with more convenience, why would you go back to the old ways? For Costco, if they don’t provide this convenience soon they might see a drop in their membership renewals and sign-ups.
CEO, The Customer Service Rainmaker, Rainmaker Solutions
My last visit to Costco was yesterday. The parking lot was crowded for a Thursday morning. The store was busy. Yes, Costco may lose some business because of their lack of curbside pickup. But you wouldn’t know it from the activity in the store where most people were social distancing and actively looking for what brought them to the store. Costco does not appear to be lacking for business during the pandemic.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Costco has a business model that works and, more importantly, products their regular customers want (i.e. Kirkland). I’m sure there are some people who are not going into Costco right now. Will that change in the (hopefully near) future? Sure, and we’ll all get our $1.50 hot dogs again and all will be right with the world. If their P/L calculations say it’s not a big issue among their shoppers, they shouldn’t do it anyways.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
The risks for Costco are overstated. The brand and the structural underpinnings are extremely strong. One of the things shoppers like about Costco is browsing through the aisles. Curbside pickup is probably the last thing on customers’ minds to decide whether to shop at Costco or not.
Costco has never been overly aggressive in e-commerce or two-day shipping or even free shipping. If they do offer curbside pickup, they will probably charge fees for that. Their strength, product assortment, Kirkland brand and overall strategy are largely decoupled from typical e-commerce oriented competitors.
President, The Ian Percy Corporation
IMHO, here’s the key point. Costco is destination shopping. People, especially over the last six months but even well before that, go there as an event, for something they enjoy doing. It is not a drive-through sensory-deprived experience.
Costco — don’t change a darn thing! “Me too” is not for you!
Director of Retail Marketing, enVista
Speaking as a consumer, I did not renew my membership because of the lack of pickup options so they have lost my business. I may revisit membership again in the future but for now, I am not a Costco customer.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
My knee-jerk reaction is to say “YES!” — I definitely believe curbside pickup is a value-add that most retailers will need to stay competitive post-COVID-19. But then I did a quick mental rewind of my last month’s shopping and realized I have been in Costco three times and have plans to go again today. The reasons are pretty simple — selection and brands I like and trust, stores and aisles with plenty of room to avoid other shoppers, the fact that Costco required masks and controlled social distancing in checkouts physically with markers and personnel before anyone else in our small city, and the dramatic increase in speed for checkout provided by their new checkout configuration. No curbside won’t keep me from Costco and won’t get me to other warehouse clubs.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
I do think Costco is losing market share despite their sales increases which are COVID-19 driven rather than related to innovation connected to the COVID-19 new customer journey. People are locked into a membership so they will continue shopping until it is up for renewal. Costco needs to consider a new Store of the Future strategy. One that focuses on the new customer journey (stressing touch-less with BOPIS, BOPAC, etc.) vs. operational efficiency. Innovating when you are on top is an Amazon model Costco should emulate.
President, City Square Partners LLC
I agree with Costco that they are not set up to handle store pickup. That’s not saying they can’t get there, but their parking lots are already overly busy with traffic and customer pickup can only make it worse. I do want to give Costco some credit. They are installing self-checkout lanes and I have seen Instacart employees picking orders for home delivery. Costco is innovating to meet customer needs. They are just not jumping into every possible innovation.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
If we look at Costco’s financial performance through the pandemic, we can see that Costco has not suffered and, in fact, has flourished. This just doesn’t seem to be a business that dearly needs to institute BOPIS. Also, and as many have mentioned, their parking lots don’t seem to allow for this added congestion.
Owner, Tony O's Supermarket and Catering
Costco doesn’t need to change a thing, as the costs to do this are not worth the effort. Those who are afraid to go into stores will choose another store that offers this service. They are packed all the time from opening till closing, and adding BOPIS will cut into their bottom line. Some folks think this should be free, which is fine for stores who want to eat the costs. They will continue to thrive and make their shareholders happy.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
The story of most good companies who have failed is that they bought into the idea “Things are great now. We are growing. We are making money.” These companies have historically ignored product, behavior and economic trends.
I am not suggesting that Costco will fail. They seem to be very well managed and I would think they know that offering time-saving convenience will continue to be the key to successful businesses that deal with the consumer.
As companies offer more and more convenience, shoppers will demand more and more convenience. Convenience is a hyper-trend and it will not subside until everything is so convenient and pervasive that people just take it for granted.