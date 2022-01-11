Will freight operators serve as a canary in the retail coal mine?
The Wall Street Journal in the space of 11 days has published two articles on the drop in freight demand reported by some of the biggest long haul freight companies in the U.S. The trucking firms are raising an alarm of sorts as they have seen demand for their services wane somewhat at a time when they normally are at their busiest.
A piece published on Saturday said that declining demand has led spot market volume to soften, and that may have a ripple effect into longer term contracts that make up the bulk of the business.
“The fourth quarter is generally the peak of the holiday shipping season. However, judging by the feedback from our clients, this peak will be muted versus historic norms,” David Yeager, CEO of the trucking and rail freight services firm Hub Group, told analysts on the company’s third quarter earnings call last week. “Beyond 2022, we do acknowledge the potential for a continued softening economy, but we believe that we are positioned for success as we’ve taken several important steps to improve our resiliency in a down market.”
Hub Group’s volume was down six percent year-over-year in the third and eight percent in October.
“The growth in U.S. import volume has run out of steam, especially for cargo from Asia,” Ben Hackett, founder of Hackett Associates and the author of the National Retail Federation’s Global Port Tracker report, said in a statement. “Recent cuts in carrier shipping capacity reflect falling demand for merchandise from well-stocked retailers, even as consumers continue to spend. Meanwhile, the closure of factories during China’s October Golden Week holiday along with the Chinese government’s continuing ‘Zero Covid’ policy have impacted production, reducing demand for shipping capacity from that side of the Pacific as well.”
The decline in imports has affected cargo shipping, pushing container rates down.
Tim Smith, director of global transportation and logistics at Old Time Pottery, a discount home-goods retailer, told the Journal for an Oct. 18 article that ocean carriers are increasing their calls to get contracts signed through the middle of next year.
“Not only are the steamship lines reaching out inquiring about contracts, but they’re aggressively following up when you don’t get back to them immediately,” he said.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do declines in cargo imports and freight demand say about the sales outlook for retail over the next six months to a year? How will these developments affect the inflation rate and subsequently merchandising and marketing plans at retail?
6 Comments on "Will freight operators serve as a canary in the retail coal mine?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Cargo imports are a leading indicator of demand, and the decrease in activity is telling. The slowing of demand is reflective of the inflation mitigation that the government is undertaking. This is what is supposed to happen when governments raise interest rates. Theoretically, as demand slows, prices should start to come down as consumers stop spending and businesses drop prices to attract customers. What this all means is that retailers are going to have to work harder for their holiday sales.
Managing Director, GlobalData
The decline likely reflects two things. First, that demand (at least in volume terms) is going to be a bit more muted over the holidays. This trend has already set in and will simply continue during the golden quarter. Second, the retailers are already very well stocked with inventory (many have too much inventory) so have cut back on orders for Q4. This is a sensible rebalancing. All that said, this holiday will not be a disaster; it just won’t be as stellar as last year.
CEO, New Sega Home
These averages don’t take into account the surges of recent seasons, which included a surplus of delayed goods that several retailers opted to hold onto for this year’s season. I’d be interested to know what the blended demand was. The pendulum seems to be swinging back.
Managing Director, RAM Communications
Trucking rates are down significantly since the beginning of 2022, although not even close to as much as container rates, which are down by close to 70 percent. Both indicators aren’t great news for the economy. Relatively flush retail inventories explain only a small part of the story with much of the rest due to wavering consumer demand. Tighten your belt a notch, the next several months are going to be tough for many retailers and suppliers. I do see several positive indicators, including employment and GDP growth, that could limit this downturn, but only if inflation starts dropping.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
It’s tough to tell if this is a short term tapping of the brakes as a result of the current overstocks, or if this is a real downshift into a lower gear for a longer term. How far out was freight space booked pre-pandemic? How far out during peak pandemic? And how far out now? As freight rates drop, it seems like a little pause in booking space might yield lower rates. Lots of tea leaves to read here.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
“What do declines in cargo imports and freight demand say about the sales outlook?” It says retailers are hoping customers will buy last year’s merchandise.