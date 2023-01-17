Will gambling on a Saks Fifth Avenue flagship casino pay off?
Hudson’s Bay Company has bid for a gaming license to install a high-end casino on the top three floors of the famed Saks Fifth Avenue flagship in Manhattan.
The Saks project would start on the ninth floor and cover 200,000 square feet, incorporating a lobby with a separate red-carpet-lined entrance. The space is currently occupied by a restaurant, a section for discounted merchandise and SaksWorks, its recently-launched coworking venture.
A Saks source told Business Insider the casino addition is expected to “attract visitors and tourists from around the world seeking that luxurious, Manhattan experience.”
The New York Times, which first reported the bid, said the aesthetics of the casino would align with the flagship that first opened in 1924. The Times wrote, “Renderings of the proposed casino show smartly dressed urbanites seated below chandeliers, reminiscent of stylish ’60s spy films, and a moonlit soiree on the roof of the stone-clad, prewar building.”
Saks is among several major companies vying for three available licenses that became available after state legislators first authorized casinos in the city in April 2022 as regulations over online gambling, sports betting and physical casinos continue to loosen across the country. Competitors include major commercial developers and Vegas casino operators, many of which are planning sizable projects for the outer boroughs.
The winners are expected to be announced later this year. The board will consider job creation potential, economic growth and a commitment to collaborate with minority contractors, according to New York Daily News.
Community groups and local politicians have already voiced opposition to opening a casino in Manhattan and plan to fight any proposal. Saks may ultimately face resistance from its well-known neighbor, Saint Patrick’s Cathedral.
Still, the potential tax benefits have some state and city planners focused on opening a casino in Manhattan, and the Saks proposal may benefit by being quicker to build versus other sprawling projects.
New York State Senator Liz Krueger, who has long opposed a Manhattan casino over the risks of lower-income individuals being “victimized,” told the Times earlier this year that she may be open to a casino atop Saks since it will likely cater to the wealthy.
- Saks Fifth Avenue Wants to Add a Casino Atop Its Flagship Store – The New York Times
- Saks Fifth Avenue proposes casino at NYC flagship, as competition for gaming licenses in the city heats up – Business Insider
- Saks Fifth Ave. seeks ‘high-end’ NYC casino atop Midtown building – Daily News
- A Casino Atop Saks? Lobbyists Push for Manhattan Gambling Site – The New York Times
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think of the prospects for adding a casino atop Saks Fifth Avenue’s Manhattan flagship? Do you see gambling becoming a favorable component to the retail experience should restrictions further ease?
Join the Discussion!
12 Comments on "Will gambling on a Saks Fifth Avenue flagship casino pay off?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
There’s some real potential here, to be sure. I think the secret will be creating the right brand ethos: IMHO they will need to hew much closer to Monaco than Las Vegas.
President, Rubinson Partners, Inc.
This bold move has some plusses and minuses. It can help to make the store a destination but it can also attract some unsavory types. The casino in Queens that I once performed at had thieves roaming who took $200 from my wife’s wallet and another crew almost stole my harmonicas because they were in a case that looked like something valuable was inside.
Managing Director, GlobalData
A luxury casino that is a destination for those seeking leisure and entertainment could work for Saks in Manhattan — especially as I am sure that the company will manage security and access policy very tightly. In a way, it adds to the theater and spectacle of the department store space. However, this is very much an exception: I don’t think this is viable for many other retailers in most other locations.
President, Spieckerman Retail
What will Saks think of next? This is a novel idea that should drive traffic to Saks’s flagship. Going back to a previous RetailWire discussion, gamblers that have enjoyed a few cocktails will likely be more open to making high-ticket purchases downstairs. It’s all upside for Saks.
President, The Ian Percy Corporation
You may be right Carol, and that is certainly the hope. But kind of depends on how much they lost doesn’t it? After my visits to LV, the last thing I want to do is spend more money!
President, What Brands Want, LLC
Gambling + Retail = Retailtainment at its finest?!? This seems a bit out of place IMHO. A high-end, art deco casino kinda fits, but it takes the Saks brand into an entirely new place.
Associate Professor, Fashion Institute of Technology
A big mistake for Saks who keeps trying to add more businesses to its over-stored retail footprint. Citi Field is a much better choice for a casino entity! It’s better for the city and the New York Community and a casino would align better with a sporting/hotel complex.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Talk about a differentiator! I worked at Saks many years ago and I love the romantic side of this whole idea. The practical side might get a little complicated. My bingo card for retail extensions did not include opening a casino, but I love this level of out-of-the-box thinking, all while reminding myself that it can go totally off the rails.
CEO, New Sega Home
This is a unique play at experiential retail. Shopping is a key component of many casinos already, so combining the two is a proven concept. This will also be sure to be a tourism draw to the evolving 5th Ave area as well. I’m sure if Barneys was still around, their hat would be in the mix as well.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
This is a unique opportunity. It isn’t for Macy’s or even Bloomingdale’s. The upscale, luxury aspect described makes a powerful statement about what Saks is and the profile they want to project.
Indeed, gambling is a money maker. But this endeavor seems to be more about marketing an idea than the bottom line. Jackets for men, of course. No sneakers allowed, please.
President, The Ian Percy Corporation
Is the idea that a casino will somehow increase sales at Saks or is a casino simply an independent revenue generator for the property? If the latter, have at it. That’s just what the world needs, an upscale place where rich corporations win and rich people lose.
BUT — if it is meant to impact retail sales, that points to a very sad circumstance for retail generally. We had an item the other day about malls having opening bars, staged entertainment and fire pits in the hope of attracting more shoppers. All of this points to a growing desperation. Like using gravy to coverup a lousy meal.
All of these futile efforts, it seems to me, are but a distraction from encouraging people to actually buy something. Should we expect to see malls with slot machines spread throughout? Where there are diversions … traffic ≠ sales!
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
The odds are this will be a huge success. Will it bolster the Saks brand? I bit skeptical that the people who will come in to gamble will stay to shop. Now that I think about it, any gambling I’ve ever done leaves me not wanting to shop or spend any money for while. Maybe if i won occasionally….
Bottom line: while this will attract traffic to the building, I don’t see lots of cross-spend happening.