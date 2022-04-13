Is resale a better fit for lululemon than other apparel brands?
Lululemon athletica says a test of its “Like New” trade-in and resale program in California and Texas was a success, and now the yoga-inspired chain is rolling it out nationwide.
The retailer said the program will officially launch on Earth Day, April 22. Like New gives owners of lululemon’s clothing the opportunity to trade in garments for e-gift cards that can be used in any of the chain’s more than 390 stores. Like New items can be purchased online at likenew.lululemon.com. The retailer is working with the resale technology firm Trove to execute the program.
All profits from the program go to profits1 to support lululemon’s Impact Agenda, which is focused on the goal of making 100 percent of the chain’s products from sustainable materials and end-of-use solutions by 2030.
“We’re deeply committed to creating quality products built to last and that are better for people and the planet,” said Celeste Burgoyne, president, Americas and global guest Innovation. “Bringing lululemon Like New to all U.S. guests is a major step toward a circular eco-system and achieving our Impact Agenda goals to reduce our environmental footprint. We’ve seen incredible momentum from our pilot program and we look forward to welcoming new guests nationwide.”
Maureen Erickson, senior vice president of global guest innovation at Lululemon, told CNBC that Like New brings new customers to the chain.
“The guest who’s buying from Like New really … skews younger and is a value-based shopper,” said Ms. Erickson.
Lululemon’s program marks the second big resale news in recent weeks. Target launched its own page on the ThredUP platform to sell second-hand clothing from its private brands and exclusive designer collaborations at discounts up to 90 percent off their original price. The page’s selection also includes luxury clothing pieces not typically sold by the retailers.
A growing number of retailers have sought to get in on resale items as the market is booming at a time of high inflation and rising concerns about the environment. Levi’s, Macy’s, Madewell, Neiman Marcus, Nike, Nordstrom, Rent the Runway, Urban Outfitters and Walmart are some of the brands and retailers that have tested resale.
The market for second-hand goods, primarily clothing, is expected to more than double to $77 billion over the next five years, according to ThredUP.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you expect that lululemon’s business will benefit more from its resale program than other retailers? What do you see as the key to making resale work with new product sales at retail?
5 Comments on "Is resale a better fit for lululemon than other apparel brands?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
The resale market is a bandwagon every retailer should jump on. This move is completely consistent with Lululemon’s brand positioning but, even more, it’s aligned with businesses’ general movement to sustainability. If governments won’t act, it’s clear that leading businesses will. The key to resale co-existing with new product is careful selection of overlapping categories. Obviously cannibalization is a concern, but I suspect that resale buyers are a different profile than new buyers, and so there is a real opportunity to reach new consumers with resale.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
This is a great initiative for Lululemon and there is not doubt that leaning into circularity and resale will translate to profits.
Lululemon has a very loyal customer and as the values of the customer evolve to include sustainability, the brand will benefit. Meeting the customer where and how they want to shop alongside doing good for the planet will only make Lululemon a force to be reckoned with in the market.
President, Humetrics
A direct appeal to the new generation of consumers who are highly motivated by environmental concerns, inflation, and sustainability. A win-win for everyone.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Resale is ideal for Lululemon as its well-designed, high-quality products are built to last and so have a relatively long lifecycle. Moreover, when bought new, Lululemon items are expensive so there is a strong demand for slightly cheaper alternatives in the secondhand market. On top of all of this, boosting resale helps Lululemon to underline its sustainability credentials which is important to its mindful shoppers.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Lululemon is a sought-after brand. But it is pricey. Aspirational customers who could not otherwise afford the brand will be very happy to be able to sport (pardon the pun) Lululemon clothing.