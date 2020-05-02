Will Macy’s cut its way to improved margins and future growth?
Macy’s, Inc. CEO Jeff Gennette says the department store operator has a bottom line problem and now he has a new and improved three-year plan that he says will help the retailer cut billions of dollars in costs on an annual basis.
Yesterday, the retailer announced plans to cut 2,000 jobs from its corporate and regional support staff. Macy’s will also close its corporate offices in San Francisco, Cincinnati and Lorain, OH, making New York City the sole corporate headquarters for the business.
The retailer also plans to close 125 stores over the next three years, including around 30 that were previously announced, as it seeks to achieve annual savings of $1.5 billion a year by 2022. The stores targeted for closing generate about $1.4 billion in annual sales.
“We will focus our resources on the healthy parts of our business, directly address the unhealthy parts of the business and explore new revenue streams,” said Mr. Gennette in a statement. “Over the past three years, we have shown we can grow the top-line; however, we have significant work to do to improve the bottom-line. We are confident the strategy we are announcing today will allow us to stabilize margin in 2020 and set the foundation for sustainable, profitable growth.”
Among the new revenue streams Mr. Gennette is talking about is a new store format, Market by Macy’s. The concept, which was launched as a turnkey in-store pop-up enabling consumer and digital-native brands to sell their products and services inside Macy’s, is being rolled out as a small store standalone format in off-mall lifestyle centers.
Market by Macy’s locations will feature a product mix of local goods and other items curated for customers by location. The stores will also offer food and beverages and “a robust community events calendar.” The first Market by Macy’s will open tomorrow in Dallas.
Macy’s also plans to expand its Backstage concept. The off-price model, which has outperformed Macy’s full-price business, will be expanded to 50 more Macy’s as a store-within-the-store. The company also plans to open an additional seven standalone stores in off-mall locations.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What parts of Macy’s plan give you cause for optimism and which ones make you dubious about its prospects for success? In the end, will the changes announced by Macy’s put the retailer in a stronger competitive position by 2022?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
We are witnessing Macy’s transformation before our eyes…and it’s not pretty. There’s a lot going on at Macy’s. The move to close under-performing stores and cutting expenses to strengthen the financial position is sensible, but it should have been done three years ago. The new store concepts are interesting, and may produce better outcomes, but this will take time to evolve and there’s no guarantee that consumers will respond positively. While I think Macy’s management is on the right track, they are years behind and it will take more time to catch-up, if they ever do.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Macy’s has had too many stores since the last merger. Those chickens are finally coming home to roost.
Having said that, moderate priced department stores in general are in a tough spot. Squeezed by fast fashion, mass merchants and DTC brands, differentiation comes really, really hard.
I’m optimistic, only because I felt the store portfolio was too large. But overall, the sector remains in big trouble.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
CMO & Principal, SSR Retail LLC
It’s not possible to save your way to success. Many have tried, but you have to invest in the business in order to grow. Macy’s new plans are good ideas, but this is all likely to be too little, too late.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
The big mistake was buying all their competition and turning them a deep shade of beige. With no real competition, stores were allowed to grow old, bean counters were encouraged to cut staff, and marketers to get lazy with discounts. As I said in this article, closing that many stores holds risk. As you exit markets, their online orders will take a big hit as well. While I applaud their announcements, when you have so many locations that originally competed with each other but now are the same, there will be another round of closures that have to be made as well.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
OK, Macy’s is a little late to this retrenching and transforming process. My brilliant 20/20 hindsight tells me that the seeds for this project were sown 15 or 20 years ago during the amalgamation of Federated and Macy’s and May Company and Dayton Hudson. There were cities and regions that had two or three distinct department store players and all of the sudden they had one. Los Angeles had Bullock’s, JW Robinson and Broadway. So the creation of a national chain in and of itself created an over-stored scenario. Add e-commerce and race-to-the-bottom dynamics to the mix and…yikes. I like the ideas I am reading about, but can Macy’s spend and execute fast enough to regain their place in the hearts and minds–and wallets–of today’s consumer?
Founder, President, Bakertown Consulting
While store closures are part of the lifecycle of retail, it’s too bad that Macy’s couldn’t figure out how to get the “Neighborhood Stores” to work. I always wondered if Macy’s would have converted them into complete Backstage stores (a la Nordstrom Rack) to truly have a good/better/best store fleet strategy (Backstage, Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s). Would the results have been the same? Regardless, with their remaining stores they must invest in the shopping experience, exciting and differentiated merchandise and store staffing to turn things around.
Director, Alvarez & Marsal
The Macy’s transformation plan has been in motion for quite a while now, and while there may be some shock and disappointment with the mass store closures and corporate office staff reductions, this is all a painful but necessary process for the company to go through. Macy’s had acquired some of their major competitors, particularly in markets that were not familiar with their brand proposition.
As Macy’s undergoes this multi-year transformation, let’s hope that part of the process is the reimagination of what the department store means in 2020 and beyond.
The traditional department store model has worked for well over a century. However, it’s time for a change and let’s hope that Macy’s, one of our iconic retail brands, can lead the charge.
President, City Square Partners LLC
Macy’s can’t save their way to prosperity. A new store format is good, but long overdue. Macy’s continues to try to be successful in the higher priced, over-inventoried, cluttered department store format. They are getting hit from too many sides. Online, second-hand, and other retailers reinventing themselves. The new Target remodels are creating a similar feel to department stores and should be a big concern for Macy’s. Plus, with Sears going away and J.C. Penney on the ropes, it does not appear Macy’s is getting much uptick from less brick-and-mortar competition. In the end maybe Macy’s will survive, but they may be the only survivor in the traditional department store space.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
I only see a lot of corporate jargon that in the end means, “we’re circling the wagons and preparing for the worst.” They made so many mistakes this century, it’s hard to imagine a comeback. At the end of the day, Macy’s is just going to be a LOT smaller.
Sr Director, Retail Transformation Specialist, Infovista
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Macy’s strategic retreat points out the difference between the “haves and have-nots” among regional malls. But how much of this is Macy’s own fault, as the lead tenant? Every time there is a new initiative at Herald Square or a pop-up shop at a handful of flagship branches, I point out the sheer number of Macy’s stores around the country that suffer from lack of attention, poor service and bland assortments. Does a plan to save $1.5 billion in expenses allow Macy’s to fix its remaining mall anchors?
As to the “Market by Macy’s” idea, an off-mall small-format store sounds awfully familiar to this former Kohl’s executive. Can Macy’s learn to edit effectively, and can it operate with the low-cost mentality that is part of Kohl’s DNA? Macy’s track record would suggest otherwise.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
I’d take another tack: reducing the amount of merchandise in the store. Each aisle is cluttered, the music is too loud, and there are clothes on the floor. Let’s all inhale and try to create a more soothing store experience.
Content Marketing Strategist
Investing in experiential retail and local goods could attract consumers to Macy’s stores. However, I was hoping to see a commitment to process efficiencies.
Labor is usually the biggest expense on a balance sheet, so job cuts are inevitable. Yet with so many workers and offices getting chopped, it’s hard to say whether Macy’s is simply trimming the weeds or amputating essential appendages.
As for process efficiency improvements, I hope Macy’s is also reviewing how it can work smarter with its trading partners to be more agile, save time, cut costs and improve the customer experience — and make Macy’s more competitive by 2022.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
While not being cavalier about costs, history has shown that across a variety of industries, including retailing, you cannot save your way to prosperity. As noted, Macy’s is an old-line retailer that has struggled to survive — let alone grow — in a dynamically changing marketplace. The question is, will the latest Macy’s strategic initiatives be enough to stop the bleeding? The examples of these new formats may be necessary but not sufficient to make a difference.