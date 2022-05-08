Will refurbished products deliver ‘good as new’ results for Walmart?

Photo: Walmart

Walmart has launched a program selling refurbished appliances and consumer electronics that it says will offer high-quality products at a fraction of the cost of buying them new.

“Good as new” is the goal of Walmart Restored, the retailer’s latest initiative to help consumers stretch their dollars and build sales outside its core grocery business.

“We already work with sellers and suppliers on Walmart.com who are committed to refurbishing top-quality products and preparing them for a new home at a fraction of typical costs,” wrote Michael Mosser, general manager, Walmart Marketplace, earlier this week on a company blog. “And now, those items will be even easier to find and shop with the Walmart Restored program designation. Whether they visit the Walmart Restored section of Walmart.com or see items pop up in search, it has never been easier for customers to shop for quality refurbished items featuring brands like Samsung, KitchenAid and more.”

The retailer says that all refurbished products are inspected, tested and cleaned before being made available for purchase. Each item comes with a 90-day free return policy so that customers can purchase items with confidence.

Refurbished items are currently available for purchase online, and Walmart said it will roll out the program in select stores this fall.

Walmart is not the only retailer to get into refurbished item sales. Amazon.com, Apple, Best Buy, and eBay all have programs that give customers the opportunity to buy the brands they want at lower prices than they would cost new.

Best Buy sells its refurbished items in stores and online through its outlet operation. The chain said it would double this year the number of physical locations it operates selling clearance, open box, pre-owned and refurbished items.

Shoppers can go to bestbuy.com/outlet to check out what’s available at their local store. They can also place an order for any product and choose to pick it up at a nearby outlet or have it delivered same-day.

Best Buy is expanding the product selection at its outlets, adding gaming products, laptops, mobile phones and tablets. Every new outlet will have a Geek Squad area for technical support.