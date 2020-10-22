Amazon will pay you to know what you bought somewhere else
Amazon.com wants greater insights into what its customers are purchasing and it is willing to pay for the information.
The e-tailing and technology giant has launched Amazon Shopper Panel, an invitation-only program that allows participants to earn monthly rewards by sharing receipts of purchases made outside of its website and retail stores.
Participants in the program are asked to upload photos of 10 eligible receipts per month taken with the Shopper Panel app. Alternatively, they can forward email receipts to Amazon. Additional rewards are available when participants fill out short surveys. Amazon customers can earn up to $10 a month that can be applied to their balance on the site or donated to charity.
Participation in the panel is voluntary and those involved can choose to stop participating at any time. Amazon collects only the information shared by panelists. The company said it “deletes any sensitive information, such as prescription information from drug store receipts.” Amazon said all personal information of panelists is secured and handled in accordance with its privacy policy.
Amazon’s Shopper Panel site says that the data gleaned from receipts will help brands offer better products and make ads more relevant on Amazon.
In a message to brands, Amazon wrote that it “works with brands of all sizes to help them grow their businesses not just in our store, but also across the myriad of places customers shop. We also work hard to provide our selling partners — and small businesses in particular — with tools, insights, and data to help them be successful in our store. But our store is just one piece of the puzzle. Customers routinely use Amazon to discover and learn about products before purchasing them elsewhere.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you expect Amazon to do with purchasing data acquired from its Shopper Panel members? Will other online marketplaces, such as Walmart, do something similar?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Amazon is a data collection machine. But as great at data collection as they are, there are still some things they can’t know without asking. Undoubtedly, Amazon will use the insights to refine their own product mix and pricing. Shopper panels and surveying is old school, but it still provides insights that Amazon can’t get from their sales transaction and other data they collect. I suspect the other sophisticated online marketplace players are doing the same.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Amazon will no doubt use the data to help it better understand consumer trends and habits. That insight can then be used for all sorts of things from advertising and marketing to product development. The insight can also be used to help companies selling on Amazon, for which Amazon may be able to charge. In a way, this is no different from many other consumer panels. Using data and insights to help partner brands is also similar to what Tesco and Kroger did with Dunnhumby.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
I think there are better ways to solve for this. Such a small number of receipts could really skew the selections you see.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Here’s Amazon again pursuing its goal for total world domination.
The program says participants are asked to upload 10 “eligible receipts” per month. Eligible of course is subjective with regards to what Amazon needs and my guess is that it will be more than 10.
It’s a volunteer program and I am certain a lot of people will be happy to sell their privacy for “up to $10 a month” not realizing what it means, or has the potential to mean. Personally, what privacy I have left isn’t worth up to 10 bucks a month.
President, City Square Partners LLC
Amazon will use the data to try to sell panel members more product via Amazon. I am interested in how Amazon chooses shoppers to join their panel. It sounds like Amazon has squeezed all the shoppers insights it can from syndicated data shopper panel information. Maybe Amazon will get into the syndicated data business in the future?
Principal, Retail Technology Group
…unless Amazon can figure out how to extrapolate the data collected from Paula’s “such a small number of receipts.” Amazon will know the demographics of the shopper panel, will learn what they buy/bought somewhere else, compare the demographics of shopper panel to those of their entire known customer base and make inferences as to what to offer and how to price for the macrocosm of customers. Clever…
Retail and Consumer Strategist
We all know that consumer insights are the new black or the new oil. Amazon knows this and is offering something in return for your valuable transactional data. In this situation, the consumer has a choice and can opt in or opt out completely. If you are a loyal Prime customer then the question is, how will Amazon leverage these insights to drive a more personalized and localized experience for you?
Personalization does have a price, and it is your privacy. However in exchange for these valuable insights, we should expect the sophisticated data machine that is Amazon continues to evolve, to provide significantly more personalized offers and experiences.
As long as there is full and transparent communication as to what the data is being leveraged for, then most consumers will be running to opt into this service.
Content Marketing Strategist
Amazon’s curious about where else we’re spending time and money. Volunteers’ data will help Amazon refine and personalize its pricing, assortment and promotion strategies. Given Amazon’s data mastery, I doubt its rivals can afford to prioritize imitating this move in the short term.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
This is an extremely low cost way of getting market research data. They already know their own sales. They are doing this to have a good handle on what is happening outside their ecosystem.
Typically brands would pay $10 more for an interview on a consumer panel. We should expect Amazon to use the data to augment its own offerings as well as sell aggregated insights as an enterprise offering to the brands.
Co-Founder & CEO, TakuLabs Ltd.
Given their scale and customer base, this is a pretty cost-effective way to get data with nothing more than OCR technology. Only they would do something so blatant. It’s definitely one way to get at first party data similar to apps such as Checkout51 but how will the data collected be representative, even if they are likely targeting Prime members?
Founder & Principal, PINE Strategy & Design
They will use the data to gain insight into why people aren’t buying that item(s) on Amazon. If they start to see patterns, they will evaluate the LTV of getting into those categories; making their own private label, finding better vendors, adjusting pricing, etc.
I think others are doing this already but not in this fashion. Others are doing more isolated studies to answer specific questions. If Walmart or others with wide reach can translate this more longitudinal insight into some benefit then, yes, they will try similar programs.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Ummm, no thanks, Amazon. Rather than trying to grab an even larger share of my wallet via data mining, I would rather you cleaned up your assortments of all the fakes and absolute junk. Outside of well-known national brands, your assortment is becoming almost un-shoppable. I would recommend spending money to fix those issues first. Then we can worry about how much better your ads and recommendations will get with my 10 receipts a month.
CEO, Currency Alliance
This program is a land grab, and the quotes in the article could be deceptive for those brands that fall into the same trap as thousands have in the past decade as they abdicated control of their sales channel to the Amazon marketplace.
Brands should be learning what customers buy from complementary retailers so they can better understand the customer´s lifestyle preferences and improve personalization, I applaud Amazon for being so savvy but remain skeptical about whether this insight will benefit other brands using Amazon (or just Amazon).
This insight is best obtained at much lower cost through multi-brand collaborations in loyalty programs – and brands should be actively considering what unique insight they can obtain from loyalty program partners.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Amazon would have to pay me a LOT more than ten bucks!
Co-Founder & CEO, TakuLabs Ltd.
100% agree Cathy but sadly several of my younger staff asked where they could sign up…