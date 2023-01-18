Are retail communications out of sync with consumers?
A survey from Emarsys finds retailers failing to align with consumers when it comes to when, how and what they want to hear.
When it comes to frequency, the survey found 61 percent of retailers surveyed believe that their customers want to hear from them multiple times a week. Only 31 percent of consumers agree with that schedule, however, with the majority preferring contact once a week or less.
An analysis of 13,836 email subscribers of eight major apparel retailers by Return Path in 2015 found expected read rates decreased as send frequency increased. Customers could still be expected to read every fifth email (0.21) at a five times a week send frequency, and every seventh email (0.15) at a seven times a week send frequency. On the flip side, customer complaints increased rapidly when email frequency exceeded five messages per week.
Emarsys said in a press release that its research showed that, beyond frequency, retailers were equally concerned about “understanding exactly what customers want to hear from them, and where they want to hear about it.”
On the “where” question, Emarsys’ survey found that 45 percent of consumers would still like to hear about upcoming sales in-store, while a higher percentage, 51 percent, preferred to hear about upcoming sales via email and on social media (44 percent). For new product announcements, however, in-store (46.7 percent) topped the list of preferred channels, followed by social media (46.3 percent) and email (45 percent).
An Alliance Data study from 2019 found 69 percent of consumers want control of the frequency of communications from brands/retailers and 63 percent want to control the content. However, only 10 percent and 24 percent of brands/retailers, respectively, were delivering that need.
An eMarketer study from 2019 found marketers challenged in executing and analyzing cross-channel campaigns, particularly when it came to integrating data and actions across all the media, devices and buying platforms involved. The report stated, “It’s impossible to know how often audiences have been reached or to manage any particular frequency or cadence of messaging across platforms.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are retailers guilty of too frequent and often too irrelevant communications to consumers? What solutions do you see and what challenges does omnichannel messaging add?
17 Comments on "Are retail communications out of sync with consumers?"
Managing Director, GlobalData
Some retailers are terribly guilty of this. And it isn’t just about frequency — a problem though that is. Much is about relevance. Retailers like Gap and J.Crew just fire off generic emails offering discounts with no thought or personalization. The number of times I’ve had emails from Gap leading with womenswear (which is completely irrelevant to me) is absurd. Too many irrelevant emails is boon to the unsubscribe button.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Wait, I don’t believe my eyes: People want relevant and personalized communications, and engagement declines as frequency goes up? Who knew? Thank goodness we have this new study to tell us that we have to engage with consumers on their terms about things they care about if we want to influence their purchasing decisions. Now that this study has finally exposed the truth, maybe businesses — in every industry — will learn from it and invest in better messaging. I’d write more about how to solve this vexing problem, but I don’t have time. I have too many unwanted and irrelevant emails that I have to delete from my inbox. I guess businesses will just have to figure out a way to collect data about their customers and use it to communicate better without more pontificating from me!
President, Mr. Checkout Distributors
Yes, there is a disconnect. However, it’s not the communications it’s the platforms.
Generation XYZ is advertising-blind, getting more expensive, and generating ROI is even harder. Connecting with an ever-changing audience and fashion trends is a minute-to-minute job that is almost impossible to juggle.
Co-founder, RSR Research
Retailers seem to have taken the lessons they should have learned from retargeting and added them to emails. So, I now consistently get emails from Amazon exhorting me to buy something I just bought. That’s a head scratcher. The company didn’t used to do that.
I have most retailer communications going into a separate folder where they are never seen again. The problem is, these kinds of communications don’t cost the retailer much in real dollars. They do erode brand equity, however.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
Amazon? That is interesting. We buy almost everything through Amazon. Every once in a while, we order up to three times per day. And we get no promotional emails from Amazon … order confirmations, or tracking … yes … promotions, no. Maybe they asked me, and I said that was all I wanted.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Guilty as charged. Retailers over-communicate and “under listen.” What’s missing? A two-way conversation where the consumer is asking the questions. “When an item like this is discounted by 20 percent or more, send me a text.” It really needs to be at level, and more pull than push.
Almost every retailer that emails me or texts me over-communicates. It is incredibly annoying, as my buying frequency isn’t daily. Weekly or monthly seems to me to be the best frequency. Amazon is multiple times a day, but the buy frequency is higher than say a specialty retailer. Less is more in this case.
In the olden days, a men’s clothing store manager, for example, would pick up the phone and call a customer when something came in they knew they’d like. So maybe what retailers need is a time machine to get that level of customer awareness and service back. Back to the Future!
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
Consumers will vote with their feet if retailers get the cadence of communications wrong, with so much “information” today people become tired of receiving too many emails especially if the content is not of value, it is a case of quantity and quality. It is easy to fall into a trap of believing that if a customer signs up for communication they want to hear from the retailer every day, if it gets too much they will simply bar that communication and then the retailer has not only lost the right to communicate but probably the customer as well.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Communications to consumers from many retailers are irrelevant (to me) and too frequent. Some retailers know how to pace the communication. With AI, and even pre-AI available history, it should be enough technology available to dens out only communication perceived to be relevant to a consumer. Of course, “relevant” is a large umbrella that includes “timing” since I purchased a similar item, “price” point at which I buy a category of product, “styles” of my liking, previous “categories” I purchased, etc. Preventing being “a pest” should not be difficult.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
President and CEO, Mpro5 Inc.
“Once a week”? How about I get a new email address?
How about asking the consumer how often they want to hear from you? Or, have stronger personalization tools after someone proactively or inadvertently signs in for emails? More than “click here to unsubscribe”… and half the time you keep getting the emails.
So — Guilty on all counts. And-empower your customers regarding frequency.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
We (the BrainTrust) have been saying this for years — way too frequent communications from retailers. [Most] people have other things to do with their lives than shopping — retailers need to get that.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
The line between “helpful” and “spam” is a thin one. And it’s different for each consumer. Nothing motivates me to hit “unsubscribe” like when I perceive a company is sending me too many communications. The best solution is to give the consumer the ability to control the level of communication they want and for the company to respect those choices.
Strategy & Operations Delivery Leader
There is a delicate balance between providing personalized and relevant communications against potential spam-like relentless emails certain retailers send. Consumers are more than happy to receive email communications that are timely and relevant, which hopefully inspires them to take action and shop online or in-store. However, the wrong targeted email strategies could lead to customers unsubscribing and, in the worst case scenario taking their business elsewhere.
The recent NRF had many similar narratives of the previous retail big shows, where data is king and customers want personalized experiences. Retailers must leverage all the tools, capabilities, and technologies to take the time to know their customers. In our attention-starved culture, retailers and brands only have seconds via social channels or email to attract consumers with personalized and — most importantly — relevant offers.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Judging by my own inbox, I’ll say the level of emails received from retailers is anywhere from high to ludicrous. Anywhere from once a day to 3-4 times a day. And don’t even get me started on the follow-up emails after I have looked at a specific item and not purchased it. More choices, more inventory and more emails to sell it all. And we wonder why we have a waste problem.
President, SSR Retail LLC
How many of us have created “junk” email addresses for retail sign-ups? Retail email communications are a lesson in what not to do: too frequent, too long, not relevant, no value. And that’s followed up with the NPS request.
CEO, Currency Alliance
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
It’s this simple. Abuse the customer’s email account or number (for texting), and you risk losing the customer. The customer has the power. They just turn you off.
Even if your messaging is in alignment with what a customer will accept, the message and content must be relevant. Otherwise, why would the customer want to engage?
Know your customer base. Know how often they want to hear from you. Know what they want to hear from you.