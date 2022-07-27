Can Walmart roll back inflation?
Walmart got Wall Street’s attention yesterday after it lowered its profit outlook for the second quarter and the full year.
The retailing giant now expects that its second-quarter same-store sales, excluding fuel, will come in at around six percent. Double-digit food inflation has bumped up dollars spent on groceries and left fewer dollars for consumers to spend on higher margin categories, particularly apparel, according to a press release issued by the chain. The upside, according to Walmart, is that the company continues to gain share of the grocery category.
Walmart, like its chief rival Target, found itself at the beginning of the year with a glut of inventory in non-grocery categories and has been engaging in markdowns to move merchandise, which has reduced inventory and margins at the same time. The retailer, which has sought to manage supply chain expenses, said it has made progress in reducing its storage costs tied to backlogged shipping containers.
“The increasing levels of food and fuel inflation are affecting how customers spend, and while we’ve made good progress clearing hardline categories, apparel in Walmart U.S. is requiring more markdown dollars,” said Doug McMillon, Walmart Inc. president and chief executive officer, in a statement. “We’re now anticipating more pressure on general merchandise in the back half; however, we’re encouraged by the start we’re seeing on school supplies in Walmart U.S.”
The retailer is anticipating that sales growth will slow against 2021’s high comps. Walmart now expects that U.S. sales will be up three percent, excluding fuel, in the second half of the year. The company said its operating income for the second quarter will fall 13 to 14 percent. Operating income for the full year is expected to decline 11 to 13 percent.
The progress that Walmart and Target have made on clearing their excess inventories may be a drag on the respective companies’ margins, but it may benefit the national economy as a result, according to a research note from Bank of America as reported by Yahoo Finance.
“General merchandise stores are overstocked but the good news is that excess inventories could put downward pressure on inflation as big box retailers mark down their prices to entice consumers,” wrote the authors.
- Walmart Inc. Provides Update for Second Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 – Walmart
- The ‘good news’ about Walmart and Target inventory warnings, according to BofA – Yahoo Finance
- Retail inventories: too much or too little? – Bank of America
- Will Deal Days help Target clear its inventory? – RetailWire
- Target isn’t wasting any time in cutting the glut from its inventory – RetailWire
- Walmart and Target take different approaches to Amazon’s Prime Day – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What does Walmart’s downwardly revised outlook say to the greater retailing industry? Do you think markdowns by Walmart, Target and other large retailers can blunt the effect of inflation on the U.S. economy over the second half of 2022?
Join the Discussion!
10 Comments on "Can Walmart roll back inflation?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Discounting by retailers will have a small impact on inflation — but the emphasis needs to be on the word small. Most inflation is in essentials — like food and gasoline — and those are not where Walmart nor Target nor anyone else is going to be discounting. They will be focusing on non-food, where sales have slumped (at least in volume terms) and inventory has piled up. More widely, Walmart’s downgrade shows the general direction of travel for retail: top line growth is not too difficult to secure, but bottom lines are being eroded from their highs of last year.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Walmart’s results should not be a total surprise. And we should expect to see similar results from others. When supply-chains seized, Walmart and other major retailers over-ordered in anticipation, and now they need to move a glut of product. I do believe that discounting by Walmart, Target and others will provide some modest relief against inflation, but only modest relief since essentials like food and gas are experiencing some of the biggest inflationary pressure.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
Walmart can help a little bit as they do seem to have a moral streak (save money, live better), but how ’bout if we go after the oil companies and tax their massive profits (off intentionally inflated prices)? A 21% proposal was bantered around but went nowhere — try that and watch the pressure ease off us car-crazy US consumers. It always amazes me how we look at politicians when gas prices go up when in fact, they have nothing at all to do with that. Let’s get the real bad guys for a change.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Regardless of markdown mania, I don’t think there’s any retailer or combination of retailers that will blunt the effect of inflation in the back half of 2022 and beginning half of 2023. Inflation is here to stay and it’s going to put a damper on consumer’s spending habits until this time next year.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
The drivers of our current inflation are far more complicated than be solved by any retailer lowering prices. This is a global issue. I think every little bit helps, and reducing prices where they can and holding the line on prices vs. margins in other cases will help their customers. Which is great to see.
Content Marketing Strategist
When Walmart lowers its outlook, it’s proof of industry-wide profitability pressures. Inflation, lower spending, supply chain delays, labor shortages and omnichannel costs keep eroding profits.
Markdowns could boost revenue a bit. Subscriptions, private labels, digital ads, and fulfillment and delivery services drive revenue over the long term.
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
Slashing margins is really only possible in places where excess inventory and low demand already exists, so this approach only minimally can help both the retailer and the consumer. I would instead love to see retailers upcycling the excess inventory, or finding other ways to avoid the easy markdown “way out,” as selling unwanted items at extreme discounts is only going to go so far.
Unfortunately, when it comes to inflation, most of the strategies that can help turn things around make for unhappy shoppers. I appreciate retailers like Target and Walmart being willing to cut into their profits to aid customers, but there’s not really much aid they can provide with non-discretionary categories, and that’s what would help shoppers the most.
President, What Brands Want, LLC
While Walmart can’t blunt inflation overall, it can certainly attract a lot of shoppers by lowering prices at a time of high inflation. The question is, can Walmart use its buying might to protect shoppers from the full force of inflation? In the short term the answer is probably yes, in the longer-term, no.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
It’s a fascinating question, George — can 1 or 2 giant retailers actually impact nationwide inflation with their pricing strategies? I suspect that the categories where the giants are slashing prices are not the categories where inflation hurts the most, so even if Target and Walmart can have a meaningful impact on overall inflation numbers (a terrifying statement on the state of our economy better suited to a different discussion), their pricing strategies won’t ease the pain of inflation on essentials. In my opinion, we’ve simply got to focus on reducing underlying infrastructure issues (supply chain and energy/oil prices) if we want to make a dent in inflation.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Just-in-time was broken by the hoarding during the pandemic. Retailers moved to a just-don’t-run-out mentality so, as the supply chain disruptions lessen, markdowns are sure to follow. Walmart’s model of “sell merchandise before you have to pay your vendor for it” is also a mismatch in today’s out-of-whack economy.
Back to markdowns: It’s already tough to compete with Walmart on price, so I doubt that markdowns will create a wave of anti-inflationary pricing. In other words, I don’t believe this will do much to blunt the inflation beast, but lower gas prices will.